Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Apr 18, 2013 | 8:40pm IST

Breeding bulls

<p>An artificial insemination center is seen through an artwork in the village of Hohenzell, Upper Austria April 9, 2013. The center exports cattle semen to more than 52 countries worldwide. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

An artificial insemination center is seen through an artwork in the village of Hohenzell, Upper Austria April 9, 2013. The center exports cattle semen to more than 52 countries worldwide. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Thursday, April 18, 2013

An artificial insemination center is seen through an artwork in the village of Hohenzell, Upper Austria April 9, 2013. The center exports cattle semen to more than 52 countries worldwide. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Close
1 / 15
<p>Austrian bull keeper, Johannes, walks with a breeding bull at an artificial insemination center in the village of Hohenzell, Upper Austria April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

Austrian bull keeper, Johannes, walks with a breeding bull at an artificial insemination center in the village of Hohenzell, Upper Austria April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Thursday, April 18, 2013

Austrian bull keeper, Johannes, walks with a breeding bull at an artificial insemination center in the village of Hohenzell, Upper Austria April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Close
2 / 15
<p>A breeding bull stands in the barn of an artificial insemination center in the village of Hohenzell, Upper Austria April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

A breeding bull stands in the barn of an artificial insemination center in the village of Hohenzell, Upper Austria April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Thursday, April 18, 2013

A breeding bull stands in the barn of an artificial insemination center in the village of Hohenzell, Upper Austria April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Close
3 / 15
<p>A breeding bull stands under infrared lights, used to relax his muscles, at an artificial insemination center in the village of Hohenzell, Upper Austria April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

A breeding bull stands under infrared lights, used to relax his muscles, at an artificial insemination center in the village of Hohenzell, Upper Austria April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Thursday, April 18, 2013

A breeding bull stands under infrared lights, used to relax his muscles, at an artificial insemination center in the village of Hohenzell, Upper Austria April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Close
4 / 15
<p>Artificial vaginas are seen at an artificial insemination center in the village of Hohenzell, Upper Austria April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

Artificial vaginas are seen at an artificial insemination center in the village of Hohenzell, Upper Austria April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Thursday, April 18, 2013

Artificial vaginas are seen at an artificial insemination center in the village of Hohenzell, Upper Austria April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Close
5 / 15
<p>Austrian veterinarian Franz looks at Wille, a breeding bull, at an artificial insemination center in the village of Hohenzell, Upper Austria April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

Austrian veterinarian Franz looks at Wille, a breeding bull, at an artificial insemination center in the village of Hohenzell, Upper Austria April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Thursday, April 18, 2013

Austrian veterinarian Franz looks at Wille, a breeding bull, at an artificial insemination center in the village of Hohenzell, Upper Austria April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Close
6 / 15
<p>Austrian veterinarian Franz takes sperm from a breeding bull at an artificial insemination center in the village of Hohenzell, Upper Austria April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

Austrian veterinarian Franz takes sperm from a breeding bull at an artificial insemination center in the village of Hohenzell, Upper Austria April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Thursday, April 18, 2013

Austrian veterinarian Franz takes sperm from a breeding bull at an artificial insemination center in the village of Hohenzell, Upper Austria April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Close
7 / 15
<p>Bull keepers Johannes, Peter, Wolfgang and Josef (L - R) look through a door at an artificial insemination center in the village of Hohenzell, Upper Austria April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

Bull keepers Johannes, Peter, Wolfgang and Josef (L - R) look through a door at an artificial insemination center in the village of Hohenzell, Upper Austria April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Thursday, April 18, 2013

Bull keepers Johannes, Peter, Wolfgang and Josef (L - R) look through a door at an artificial insemination center in the village of Hohenzell, Upper Austria April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Close
8 / 15
<p>Austrian veterinarian Franz poses with a portion of sperm taken from a breeding bull at an artificial insemination center in the village of Hohenzell, Upper Austria April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

Austrian veterinarian Franz poses with a portion of sperm taken from a breeding bull at an artificial insemination center in the village of Hohenzell, Upper Austria April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Thursday, April 18, 2013

Austrian veterinarian Franz poses with a portion of sperm taken from a breeding bull at an artificial insemination center in the village of Hohenzell, Upper Austria April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Close
9 / 15
<p>Austrian bull keeper Johannes looks at Wille, a breeding bull, at an artificial insemination center in the village of Hohenzell, Upper Austria April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

Austrian bull keeper Johannes looks at Wille, a breeding bull, at an artificial insemination center in the village of Hohenzell, Upper Austria April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Thursday, April 18, 2013

Austrian bull keeper Johannes looks at Wille, a breeding bull, at an artificial insemination center in the village of Hohenzell, Upper Austria April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Close
10 / 15
<p>Austrian veterinarian Franz shows fresh diluted semen of breeding bull Wille at an artificial insemination center in the village of Hohenzell, Upper Austria April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

Austrian veterinarian Franz shows fresh diluted semen of breeding bull Wille at an artificial insemination center in the village of Hohenzell, Upper Austria April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Thursday, April 18, 2013

Austrian veterinarian Franz shows fresh diluted semen of breeding bull Wille at an artificial insemination center in the village of Hohenzell, Upper Austria April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Close
11 / 15
<p>Austrian lab worker Georg refills a semen container with liquid nitrogen at an artificial insemination center in the village of Hohenzell, Upper Austria April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

Austrian lab worker Georg refills a semen container with liquid nitrogen at an artificial insemination center in the village of Hohenzell, Upper Austria April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Thursday, April 18, 2013

Austrian lab worker Georg refills a semen container with liquid nitrogen at an artificial insemination center in the village of Hohenzell, Upper Austria April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Close
12 / 15
<p>Portions of semen, labeled with bulls' names, are seen in a container full of liquid nitrogen at an artificial insemination center in the village of Hohenzell in Upper Austria April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

Portions of semen, labeled with bulls' names, are seen in a container full of liquid nitrogen at an artificial insemination center in the village of Hohenzell in Upper Austria April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Thursday, April 18, 2013

Portions of semen, labeled with bulls' names, are seen in a container full of liquid nitrogen at an artificial insemination center in the village of Hohenzell in Upper Austria April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Close
13 / 15
<p>Austrian lab worker Lambert checks fresh bull semen at an artificial insemination center in the village of Hohenzell, Upper Austria April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

Austrian lab worker Lambert checks fresh bull semen at an artificial insemination center in the village of Hohenzell, Upper Austria April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Thursday, April 18, 2013

Austrian lab worker Lambert checks fresh bull semen at an artificial insemination center in the village of Hohenzell, Upper Austria April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Close
14 / 15
<p>A breeding bull stands in the barn of an artificial insemination center in the village of Hohenzell, Upper Austria April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

A breeding bull stands in the barn of an artificial insemination center in the village of Hohenzell, Upper Austria April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Thursday, April 18, 2013

A breeding bull stands in the barn of an artificial insemination center in the village of Hohenzell, Upper Austria April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Homeless in India

Homeless in India

Next Slideshows

Homeless in India

Homeless in India

A look at the struggle and triumph of people who live out their lives on the streets.

18 Apr 2013
Boston bomb revealed

Boston bomb revealed

A look at the remains of an explosive device found on scene at the Boston Marathon.

18 Apr 2013
Funeral for Thatcher

Funeral for Thatcher

Images from the funeral of Margaret Thatcher.

18 Apr 2013
Becoming American

Becoming American

Inside a naturalization ceremony in Los Angeles.

18 Apr 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

'Mother of all marches' in Venezuela

'Mother of all marches' in Venezuela

Venezuela's opposition begins the "mother of all marches" in the culmination of two weeks of violent demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro.

Iraqi violinist returns to play Mosul after ISIS

Iraqi violinist returns to play Mosul after ISIS

Amid the bombed-out ruins of an ancient site revered by both Muslims and Christians in Mosul, Iraqi violinist Ameen Mukdad held a small concert in the city he was forced to flee by Islamic State militants.

USS Carl Vinson's tour of Asia

USS Carl Vinson's tour of Asia

The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group was supposed to be headed toward North Korea in a show of force, but was actually completing training exercises in Australia.

Dior goes to Tokyo

Dior goes to Tokyo

Models present creations for Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 live show to celebrate Dior's new flagship store at Tokyo's Ginza Six mall.

Julia Roberts: People's most beautiful woman

Julia Roberts: People's most beautiful woman

Julia Roberts was named the world's most beautiful woman by People magazine for a record 5th time, but the actress said she thought her best years were yet to come.

Riding the subway in North Korea

Riding the subway in North Korea

Scenes from the underground in Pyongyang.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Iceberg Alley

Iceberg Alley

The first icebergs of the season pass "Iceberg Alley" on the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures