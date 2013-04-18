Breeding bulls
An artificial insemination center is seen through an artwork in the village of Hohenzell, Upper Austria April 9, 2013. The center exports cattle semen to more than 52 countries worldwide. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
An artificial insemination center is seen through an artwork in the village of Hohenzell, Upper Austria April 9, 2013. The center exports cattle semen to more than 52 countries worldwide. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Austrian bull keeper, Johannes, walks with a breeding bull at an artificial insemination center in the village of Hohenzell, Upper Austria April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Austrian bull keeper, Johannes, walks with a breeding bull at an artificial insemination center in the village of Hohenzell, Upper Austria April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A breeding bull stands in the barn of an artificial insemination center in the village of Hohenzell, Upper Austria April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A breeding bull stands in the barn of an artificial insemination center in the village of Hohenzell, Upper Austria April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A breeding bull stands under infrared lights, used to relax his muscles, at an artificial insemination center in the village of Hohenzell, Upper Austria April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A breeding bull stands under infrared lights, used to relax his muscles, at an artificial insemination center in the village of Hohenzell, Upper Austria April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Artificial vaginas are seen at an artificial insemination center in the village of Hohenzell, Upper Austria April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Artificial vaginas are seen at an artificial insemination center in the village of Hohenzell, Upper Austria April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Austrian veterinarian Franz looks at Wille, a breeding bull, at an artificial insemination center in the village of Hohenzell, Upper Austria April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Austrian veterinarian Franz looks at Wille, a breeding bull, at an artificial insemination center in the village of Hohenzell, Upper Austria April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Austrian veterinarian Franz takes sperm from a breeding bull at an artificial insemination center in the village of Hohenzell, Upper Austria April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Austrian veterinarian Franz takes sperm from a breeding bull at an artificial insemination center in the village of Hohenzell, Upper Austria April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Bull keepers Johannes, Peter, Wolfgang and Josef (L - R) look through a door at an artificial insemination center in the village of Hohenzell, Upper Austria April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Bull keepers Johannes, Peter, Wolfgang and Josef (L - R) look through a door at an artificial insemination center in the village of Hohenzell, Upper Austria April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Austrian veterinarian Franz poses with a portion of sperm taken from a breeding bull at an artificial insemination center in the village of Hohenzell, Upper Austria April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Austrian veterinarian Franz poses with a portion of sperm taken from a breeding bull at an artificial insemination center in the village of Hohenzell, Upper Austria April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Austrian bull keeper Johannes looks at Wille, a breeding bull, at an artificial insemination center in the village of Hohenzell, Upper Austria April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Austrian bull keeper Johannes looks at Wille, a breeding bull, at an artificial insemination center in the village of Hohenzell, Upper Austria April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Austrian veterinarian Franz shows fresh diluted semen of breeding bull Wille at an artificial insemination center in the village of Hohenzell, Upper Austria April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Austrian veterinarian Franz shows fresh diluted semen of breeding bull Wille at an artificial insemination center in the village of Hohenzell, Upper Austria April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Austrian lab worker Georg refills a semen container with liquid nitrogen at an artificial insemination center in the village of Hohenzell, Upper Austria April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Austrian lab worker Georg refills a semen container with liquid nitrogen at an artificial insemination center in the village of Hohenzell, Upper Austria April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Portions of semen, labeled with bulls' names, are seen in a container full of liquid nitrogen at an artificial insemination center in the village of Hohenzell in Upper Austria April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Portions of semen, labeled with bulls' names, are seen in a container full of liquid nitrogen at an artificial insemination center in the village of Hohenzell in Upper Austria April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Austrian lab worker Lambert checks fresh bull semen at an artificial insemination center in the village of Hohenzell, Upper Austria April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Austrian lab worker Lambert checks fresh bull semen at an artificial insemination center in the village of Hohenzell, Upper Austria April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A breeding bull stands in the barn of an artificial insemination center in the village of Hohenzell, Upper Austria April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A breeding bull stands in the barn of an artificial insemination center in the village of Hohenzell, Upper Austria April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Next Slideshows
Homeless in India
A look at the struggle and triumph of people who live out their lives on the streets.
Boston bomb revealed
A look at the remains of an explosive device found on scene at the Boston Marathon.
Funeral for Thatcher
Images from the funeral of Margaret Thatcher.
Becoming American
Inside a naturalization ceremony in Los Angeles.
MORE IN PICTURES
'Mother of all marches' in Venezuela
Venezuela's opposition begins the "mother of all marches" in the culmination of two weeks of violent demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro.
Iraqi violinist returns to play Mosul after ISIS
Amid the bombed-out ruins of an ancient site revered by both Muslims and Christians in Mosul, Iraqi violinist Ameen Mukdad held a small concert in the city he was forced to flee by Islamic State militants.
USS Carl Vinson's tour of Asia
The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group was supposed to be headed toward North Korea in a show of force, but was actually completing training exercises in Australia.
Dior goes to Tokyo
Models present creations for Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 live show to celebrate Dior's new flagship store at Tokyo's Ginza Six mall.
Julia Roberts: People's most beautiful woman
Julia Roberts was named the world's most beautiful woman by People magazine for a record 5th time, but the actress said she thought her best years were yet to come.
Riding the subway in North Korea
Scenes from the underground in Pyongyang.
Iceberg Alley
The first icebergs of the season pass "Iceberg Alley" on the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.