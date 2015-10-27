Breeding China's pandas
People holding baby pandas born in 2015 pose during a photo opportunity at a giant panda breeding center in Ya'an, Sichuan province, China, October 24, 2015. 18 pandas born in 2015 were shown to media at the center. REUTERS/Stringer
Baby pandas born in 2015 are placed on grass for pictures during a photo opportunity at a giant panda breeding center in Ya'an, Sichuan province, China, October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A giant panda rests inside its cage at the Bifengxia panda breeding center in Ya'an, Sichuan province, in China, September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Breeders take care of giant panda cubs inside a crib at Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, Sichuan province, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Giant panda cubs are seen inside baskets during their debut appearance to visitors at a giant panda breeding center in Ya'an, Sichuan province, China, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Giant panda cubs, which were born in 2015, are seen on display next to participants holding placards with their goals and wishes for the United Nations in the future, during a celebration to mark the 70th anniversary of the United Nations, at the...more
Newborn giant panda triplets, which were born to giant panda Juxiao (not pictured), are seen inside an incubator at the Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, Guangdong province August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Researchers wait for giant panda Taotao to get into a cage, in Wolong National Nature Reserve, Sichuan province October 7, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
Giant pandas rest on a tree at a "panda kindergarten", a refuge for baby pandas, inside Bifengxia giant panda base in Ya'an, Sichuan province April 26, 2013, after an earthquake hit Lushan on April 20, some 20 miles (32 km) away. REUTERS/Stringer
Giant panda triplets play on their first year birthday celebration at Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China, July 29, 2015. The triplets were born by giant panda Juxiao (not pictured) at the park in 2014, which was considered...more
A researcher carries giant panda cubs after a group photo is taken at the Bifengxia panda breeding center in Ya'an, Sichuan province November 19, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer
The Backstreet Boys (from 2nd L-2nd R) Nick Carter, Brian Littrell, Kevin Richardson, Howie Dorough and A.J. McLean hold giant panda cubs as they pose for photographs at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, Sichuan province...more
A breeder feeds a moon cake to a giant panda at a zoo in Kunming, Yunnan province, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion
Mother giant panda Juxiao is seen with one of her triplets at Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, December 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Visitors take pictures of giant panda cubs climbing a tree at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding, Sichuan province March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A feeder moves a giant panda cub in an enclosure as the panda triplets make their debut appearances to the public to celebrate their 100th days after birth, at Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, Guangdong province November 5, 2014. The triplets was...more
A 46-day-old baby giant panda sleeps on its bed at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Sichuan province October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
An employee feeds a giant panda cub with a feeding bottle at Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, Sichuan province October 25, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily
Journalists take pictures of giant panda cubs lying on a platform during a photo opportunity at the Bifengxia panda breeding center in Ya'an, Sichuan province September 29, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
A giant panda eats bamboo at the Bifengxia panda breeding center in Ya'an, Sichuan province, in China, September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Next Slideshows
The Best of Boris
London Mayor Boris Johnson at his finest.
Earthquake in Afghanistan
A powerful earthquake strikes a remote area of northeastern Afghanistan, shaking the capital Kabul, as shockwaves were felt in northern India and in Pakistan.
Halloween for the dogs
Costumed canines at the annual Halloween Dog Parade in Manhattan.
Halloween parade in Tokyo
More than 100,000 spectators turn up to watch the costumed parade.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes India International Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.