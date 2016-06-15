Edition:
Brexit battle on the Thames

Part of a flotilla of fishing vessels campaigning to leave the European Union sails past Parliament on the river Thames in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Musician and campaigner Bob Geldof joins a counter demonstration as a flotilla of fishing vessels campaigning to leave the European Union sails up the river Thames in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

The crew stands on the deck of a boat forming part of flotilla of fishing vessels campaigning to leave the European Union as it sails up the river Thames in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Remain campaigners in an inflatable dinghy try to disrupt a flotilla of fishing vessels campaigning to leave the European Union as it sails up to Parliament on the river Thames in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Nigel Farage, leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party, smiles from one of the boats in a flotilla of fishing vessels campaigning to leave the European Union as it sails towards Parliament on the river Thames in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A flotilla of fishing vessels campaigning to leave the European Union sails up the river Thames in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

People wave balloons and and flags as a flotilla of fishing vessels campaigning to leave the European Union sail up the river Thames in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A Vote Leave campaign bus is driven past Remain campaigners hanging a large banner from Werstminster Bridge as they try to disrupt a flotilla of fishing vessels campaigning to leave the European Union as it sails up to Parliament on the river Thames in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Part of a flotilla of fishing vessels campaigning to leave the European Union sails under Westminster Bridge towards Parliament on the river Thames in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Remain campaigners in dinghies try to disrupt a demonstration by a flotilla of fishing vessels campaigning to leave the European Union on the river Thames in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A boat forming part of a flotilla of fishing vessels campaigning to leave the European Union sails up the river Thames in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A pro-Remain inflatable dinghy sails in front of a flotilla of fishing vessels campaigning to leave the European Union as it sails under Tower Bridge on its way up the river Thames in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Part of a flotilla of fishing vessels campaigning to leave the European Union sails past Parliament on the river Thames in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A flotilla of fishing vessels campaigning to leave the European Union sails up the river Thames in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Remain campaigners in dinghies try to disrupt a demonstration by a flotilla of fishing vessels campaigning to leave the European Union on the river Thames in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Part of a flotilla of fishing vessels campaigning to leave the European Union sails past Parliament on the river Thames in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

People wave balloons and and flags as a flotilla of fishing vessels campaigning to leave the European Union sail up the river Thames in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Part of a flotilla of fishing vessels campaigning to leave the European Union sails past Parliament on the river Thames in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A pro-Remain inflatable dinghy sails in front of a flotilla of fishing vessels campaigning to leave the European Union as it sails up the river Thames in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Pro-Remain campaingers sail an inflatable dinghy past a flotilla of fishing vessels campaigning to leave the European Union as they move up the river Thames in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

