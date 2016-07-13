Brexit Boris becomes foreign minister
Vote Leave campaign leader Boris Johnson arrives to speak at the group's headquarters in London following the results of the Brexit vote. REUTERS/Mary Turner/Pool
Boris Johnson waves as he finishes delivering his speech in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Boris Johnson and his wife Marina Wheeler arrive to vote in the EU referendum, at a polling station in north London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Vote Leave campaign leader Boris Johnson leaves his home in London after the results of the Brexit vote. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Boris Johnson wears protective equipment as he visits Reid Steel during a campaign stop in Christchurch, Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Boris Johnson holds up a Cornish pasty in Truro. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Boris Johnson plays cricket during a Vote Leave event in Chester le Street. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Boris Johnson walks past a brig with MP Gisela Stuart in Charlestown. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Boris Johnson gestures during an "Out" campaign event, at Europa Worldwide freight company in Dartford. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Boris Johnson holds a pint of beer at the St Austell Brewery, in St Austell. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Boris Johnson drinks from a pint of beer in Chester le Street, northern Britain May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Boris Johnson departs after delivering a speech at a Vote Leave rally in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Boris Johnson gestures in the back of the Vote Leave bus as it heads towards Exeter. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Boris Johnson bangs his head on a floral display as he eats an ice cream in Charlestown Harbour, in St Austell. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Boris Johnson holds up a bunch of asparagus as he speaks to media, whilst a protester holds up a sign, in Truro. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Boris Johnson speaks during a Vote Leave rally in Manchester. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Next Slideshows
May succeeds Cameron
Outgoing Britain Prime Minister David Cameron makes way for his successor Theresa May, who embarks on the monumental task of ending four decades of EU...
Women world leaders
Theresa May's appointment as British prime minister brings the total to 15 current female heads of state.
Deadly train crash in Italy
Two trains collided head-on while traveling down a single-track line in southeastern Italy, killing at least 27 people.
And the new RBI chief is....
A look at the candidates seen as potential successors to RBI governor Raghuram Rajan.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.