Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Mar 13, 2017 | 9:15pm IST

Brexit from the beginning

In Prime Minister David Cameron's bid for re-election in 2013 he told voters he would renegotiate the terms of Britain�s relationship with Europe and then let them decide whether they wanted to stay or not. Cameron campaigned heavily for the remain vote ahead of the referendum he called for on June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

In Prime Minister David Cameron's bid for re-election in 2013 he told voters he would renegotiate the terms of Britain�s relationship with Europe and then let them decide whether they wanted to stay or not. Cameron campaigned heavily for the remain...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 19, 2016
In Prime Minister David Cameron's bid for re-election in 2013 he told voters he would renegotiate the terms of Britain�s relationship with Europe and then let them decide whether they wanted to stay or not. Cameron campaigned heavily for the remain vote ahead of the referendum he called for on June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
1 / 10
While championing the leave campaign, UKIP leader Nigel Farage appeared in front of a controversial poster showing lines of migrants under the slogan "Breaking Point" - although the photograph was taken in distant southeastern Europe. Farage helped harness British voters' dissatisfaction with EU membership and turn it into a political force capable of defeating the pro-Remain government in the June 23 referendum. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

While championing the leave campaign, UKIP leader Nigel Farage appeared in front of a controversial poster showing lines of migrants under the slogan "Breaking Point" - although the photograph was taken in distant southeastern Europe. Farage helped...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
While championing the leave campaign, UKIP leader Nigel Farage appeared in front of a controversial poster showing lines of migrants under the slogan "Breaking Point" - although the photograph was taken in distant southeastern Europe. Farage helped harness British voters' dissatisfaction with EU membership and turn it into a political force capable of defeating the pro-Remain government in the June 23 referendum. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
2 / 10
In a stunning vote that defied the polls, Britain voted to leave the European Union, dealing the biggest blow since World War Two to the European project of forging greater unity. REUTERS/Toby Melville

In a stunning vote that defied the polls, Britain voted to leave the European Union, dealing the biggest blow since World War Two to the European project of forging greater unity. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
In a stunning vote that defied the polls, Britain voted to leave the European Union, dealing the biggest blow since World War Two to the European project of forging greater unity. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
3 / 10
Global financial markets plunged the day after the vote, with the pound falling as much as 10 percent against the dollar to touch levels last seen in 1985. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Global financial markets plunged the day after the vote, with the pound falling as much as 10 percent against the dollar to touch levels last seen in 1985. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Global financial markets plunged the day after the vote, with the pound falling as much as 10 percent against the dollar to touch levels last seen in 1985. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
4 / 10
"The British people have made the very clear decision to take a different path and as such I think the country requires fresh leadership to take it in this direction," Cameron said while announcing he would leave office in a televised address outside his residence after the vote. "I do not think it would be right for me to be the captain that steers our country to its next destination," he added, choking back tears. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

"The British people have made the very clear decision to take a different path and as such I think the country requires fresh leadership to take it in this direction," Cameron said while announcing he would leave office in a televised address outside...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 13, 2016
"The British people have made the very clear decision to take a different path and as such I think the country requires fresh leadership to take it in this direction," Cameron said while announcing he would leave office in a televised address outside his residence after the vote. "I do not think it would be right for me to be the captain that steers our country to its next destination," he added, choking back tears. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
5 / 10
Thousands of demonstrators marched through central London in a raucous and colorful protest against the referendum vote to leave the European Union. The marchers were nearly all young adults, and many were draped in EU flags while others waved banners bearing slogans such as "I'm with EU" or simply "Wrexit." They chanted "what do we want to do? Stay in the EU." REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Thousands of demonstrators marched through central London in a raucous and colorful protest against the referendum vote to leave the European Union. The marchers were nearly all young adults, and many were draped in EU flags while others waved...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
Thousands of demonstrators marched through central London in a raucous and colorful protest against the referendum vote to leave the European Union. The marchers were nearly all young adults, and many were draped in EU flags while others waved banners bearing slogans such as "I'm with EU" or simply "Wrexit." They chanted "what do we want to do? Stay in the EU." REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
6 / 10
Former London mayor Boris Johnson abruptly pulled out of the race to become Britain's prime minister that he was once favored to win, upending the contest less than a week after he led a campaign to take the country out of the EU. Johnson was later appointed foreign secretary by new Prime Minister Theresa May. REUTERS/Mary Turner/Pool

Former London mayor Boris Johnson abruptly pulled out of the race to become Britain's prime minister that he was once favored to win, upending the contest less than a week after he led a campaign to take the country out of the EU. Johnson was later...more

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Former London mayor Boris Johnson abruptly pulled out of the race to become Britain's prime minister that he was once favored to win, upending the contest less than a week after he led a campaign to take the country out of the EU. Johnson was later appointed foreign secretary by new Prime Minister Theresa May. REUTERS/Mary Turner/Pool
Close
7 / 10
German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomed remarks by Prime Minister Theresa May that Britain wanted to see a strong Europe even as it prepares to negotiate its exit from the European Union. "It's up to us, as the 27, to determine how strong, and how good and how rigorous Europe is and how we solve our problems and Germany wants to do it part on that," Merkel said. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomed remarks by Prime Minister Theresa May that Britain wanted to see a strong Europe even as it prepares to negotiate its exit from the European Union. "It's up to us, as the 27, to determine how strong, and how...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 20, 2016
German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomed remarks by Prime Minister Theresa May that Britain wanted to see a strong Europe even as it prepares to negotiate its exit from the European Union. "It's up to us, as the 27, to determine how strong, and how good and how rigorous Europe is and how we solve our problems and Germany wants to do it part on that," Merkel said. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
Close
8 / 10
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has demanded a new independence referendum in late 2018 or early 2019, once the terms of Britain's exit from the European Union have become clearer. Her demand comes just as British Prime Minister Theresa May is poised to launch the Brexit process, something opposed by most Scots in last June's vote on leaving the bloc. Ultimately it is the UK parliament in Westminster - where May commands a majority - which makes the call on whether Scotland can hold a second referendum. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has demanded a new independence referendum in late 2018 or early 2019, once the terms of Britain's exit from the European Union have become clearer. Her demand comes just as British Prime Minister Theresa May...more

Reuters / Saturday, October 15, 2016
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has demanded a new independence referendum in late 2018 or early 2019, once the terms of Britain's exit from the European Union have become clearer. Her demand comes just as British Prime Minister Theresa May is poised to launch the Brexit process, something opposed by most Scots in last June's vote on leaving the bloc. Ultimately it is the UK parliament in Westminster - where May commands a majority - which makes the call on whether Scotland can hold a second referendum. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
9 / 10
Prime Minister May is expected to win parliament's approval to begin the legal process for leaving the European Union in time to trigger exit talks by March 31, although pro-EU MPs, including a small handful from her own party, are using the legislative process as a chance to try to attach extra conditions to the Brexit plan. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Prime Minister May is expected to win parliament's approval to begin the legal process for leaving the European Union in time to trigger exit talks by March 31, although pro-EU MPs, including a small handful from her own party, are using the...more

Reuters / Friday, March 03, 2017
Prime Minister May is expected to win parliament's approval to begin the legal process for leaving the European Union in time to trigger exit talks by March 31, although pro-EU MPs, including a small handful from her own party, are using the legislative process as a chance to try to attach extra conditions to the Brexit plan. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Holi in India

Holi in India

Next Slideshows

Holi in India

Holi in India

Pictures of people celebrating Holi, the festival of colours, from different parts of India.

13 Mar 2017
Chile's devastating wildfires

Chile's devastating wildfires

Forest fires are a regular feature of Chile's hot, arid summers, but a nearly decade-long drought combined with historically high temperatures have created...

13 Mar 2017
Car bomb explodes in Mogadishu

Car bomb explodes in Mogadishu

A car bomb explodes near a hotel on a busy street in the Somali capital.

13 Mar 2017
Landslide win for BJP in Elections 2017

Landslide win for BJP in Elections 2017

Supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrate the party's landslide win in India's state elections.

11 Mar 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast