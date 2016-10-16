BRICS Summit in Goa
(L-R) Brazil's President Michel Temer, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping and South African President Jacob Zuma pose for a group picture during BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and...more
(L-R) Brazil's President Michel Temer, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping and South African President Jacob Zuma pose for a group picture during BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and...more
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping leave after a group picture during BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India, October 16, 2016. REUTERS/Danish...more
(L-R) Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazil's President Michel Temer arrive for a group picture during BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit in Benaulim,...more
(L-R) Chinese President Xi Jinping, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin pose infront of a sand sculpture ahead of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit in Benaulim, in the western state of...more
(L-R) Chinese President Xi Jinping, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin pose infront of a sand sculpture ahead of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit in Benaulim, in the western state of...more
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping arrive for a photo opportunity ahead of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India, October 15, 2016....more
(L-R) Chinese President Xi Jinping, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin pose infront of a sand sculpture ahead of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit in Benaulim, in the western state of...more
(L-R) Brazil's President Michel Temer, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin and South African President Jacob Zuma pose infront of a sand sculpture ahead of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India,...more
(L-R) Brazil's President Michel Temer, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin and South African President Jacob Zuma pose infront of a sand sculpture ahead of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India,...more
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during exchange of agreements event after India-Russia Annual Summit in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India, October 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish...more
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a joint news statement after India-Russia Annual Summit in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India, October 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (unseen) during a joint news statement after India-Russia Annual Summit in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India, October 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) and Russian President Vladimir Putin attend an exchange of agreements event after the India-Russia Annual Summit in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India, October 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend an exchange of agreements event after the India-Russia Annual Summit in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India, October 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an exchange of agreements event after the India-Russia Annual Summit in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India, October 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish...more
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) speaks with Russian President Vladimir Putin during an exchange of agreements event after the India-Russia Annual Summit in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India, October 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish...more
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi walk during their meeting in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India, October 15, 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin/Konstantin Zavrazhin via REUTERS
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend an exchange of agreements event after the India-Russia Annual Summit in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India, October 15, 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin/Konstantin...more
Igor Sechin (L), chief executive of Russia's top oil producer Rosneft, and Narendra Verma, managing director of ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL), attend an exchange of agreements event after the India-Russia Annual Summit in Benaulim, in the western state...more
Alexei Miller (L), chief executive officer of Russian gas giant Gazprom, and Sanjay Gupta, chairman and managing director of Engineers India Limited, attend an exchange of agreements event after the India-Russia Annual Summit in Benaulim, in the...more
(L-R) Andrei Kostin, chief executive of Russia's bank VTB, Igor Sechin, chief executive of Russia's top oil producer Rosneft, and Ravi Ruia, vice chairman of Essar Group, attend an exchange of agreements event after the India-Russia Annual Summit in...more
Alexander Fomin (L) head of the Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, and India's Ambassador to Russia Shri Pankaj Saran attend an exchange of agreements event after the India-Russia Annual Summit in Benaulim, in the western...more
Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak (L) and Dharmendra Pradhan, Indian minister of petroleum and natural gas, attend an exchange of agreements event after the India-Russia Annual Summit in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India, October 15,...more
Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen on a television screen as he speaks during a joint news statement after India-Russia Annual Summit in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India, October 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
(L-R) Anatoly Isaikin, head of Russian arms trader Rosoboronexport, Alexander Mikheev, chief executive of Russian Helicopters, and T. Suvarna Raju, chairman of the board and managing director of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, attend an exchange of...more
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India, October 15, 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin via REUTERS
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with South African President Jacob Zuma in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India, October 15, 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin via REUTERS
Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during their meeting in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India, October 15, 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin via REUTERS
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India, October 15, 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin via REUTERS
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) shakes handS with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a photo opportunity ahead of India-Russia Annual Summit in Benaulim, in Goa, India, October 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a photo opportunity ahead of India-Russia Annual Summit in Benaulim, in Goa, India, October 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi walk during their meeting in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India, October 15, 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin/Konstantin Zavrazhin via REUTERS
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) shakes hand with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a photo opportunity ahead of India-Russia Annual Summit in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India, October 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) speaks with Russian President Vladimir Putin during exchange of agreements event after India-Russia Annual Summit in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India, October 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Security personnel patrol on a beach outside one of the venues of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit in Benaulim in Goa, India, October 14, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Security personnel patrol outside one of the venues of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit in Benaulim in Goa, India, October 14, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man rides past a billboard near one of the venues of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit in Benaulim, in Goa, India October 14, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Labourers work at one of the venues of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit in Benaulim, in Goa, India October 14, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An anti-aircraft weapon is seen on a beach near one of the venues of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit, in Cavelossim in Goa, India, October 14, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A security personnel stands guard outside one of the venues of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit, in Benaulim in Goa, India, October 14, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Soldiers stand next to anti-aircraft weapons on a beach near one of the venues of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit, in Cavelossim in Goa, India, October 14, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People walk out of one of the venues of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit, in Benaulim, in Goa, India, October 14, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A security personnel stands guard outside one of the venues of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit, in Benaulim in Goa, India, October 14, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Security personnel patrol outside one of the venues of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit in Benaulim in Goa, India, October 14, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Next Slideshows
India this week
Our top pictures this week from India.
The city under water
The city of Lumberton was one of the hardest hit when Hurricane Matthew swept North Carolina.
Growing burgers in a lab
Biochemists at Impossible Foods are on a quest to develop plant-based hamburgers that match the texture, aroma, and flavor of real meat.
Muharram mourning in India
Pictures of Shi'ite Muslim mourners taking part in Muharram processions in various parts of India.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.