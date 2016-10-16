Edition:
India
Pictures | Sun Oct 16, 2016 | 11:55am IST

BRICS Summit in Goa

(L-R) Brazil's President Michel Temer, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping and South African President Jacob Zuma pose for a group picture during BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India, October 16, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

(L-R) Brazil's President Michel Temer, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping and South African President Jacob Zuma pose for a group picture during BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and...more

Reuters / Sunday, October 16, 2016
(L-R) Brazil's President Michel Temer, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping and South African President Jacob Zuma pose for a group picture during BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India, October 16, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
1 / 45
(L-R) Brazil's President Michel Temer, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping and South African President Jacob Zuma pose for a group picture during BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India, October 16, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

(L-R) Brazil's President Michel Temer, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping and South African President Jacob Zuma pose for a group picture during BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and...more

Reuters / Sunday, October 16, 2016
(L-R) Brazil's President Michel Temer, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping and South African President Jacob Zuma pose for a group picture during BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India, October 16, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Close
2 / 45
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping leave after a group picture during BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India, October 16, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping leave after a group picture during BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India, October 16, 2016. REUTERS/Danish...more

Reuters / Sunday, October 16, 2016
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping leave after a group picture during BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India, October 16, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
3 / 45
(L-R) Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazil's President Michel Temer arrive for a group picture during BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India, October 16, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

(L-R) Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazil's President Michel Temer arrive for a group picture during BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit in Benaulim,...more

Reuters / Sunday, October 16, 2016
(L-R) Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazil's President Michel Temer arrive for a group picture during BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India, October 16, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
4 / 45
(L-R) Chinese President Xi Jinping, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin pose infront of a sand sculpture ahead of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India, October 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

(L-R) Chinese President Xi Jinping, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin pose infront of a sand sculpture ahead of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit in Benaulim, in the western state of...more

Reuters / Saturday, October 15, 2016
(L-R) Chinese President Xi Jinping, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin pose infront of a sand sculpture ahead of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India, October 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
5 / 45
(L-R) Chinese President Xi Jinping, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin pose infront of a sand sculpture ahead of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India, October 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

(L-R) Chinese President Xi Jinping, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin pose infront of a sand sculpture ahead of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit in Benaulim, in the western state of...more

Reuters / Saturday, October 15, 2016
(L-R) Chinese President Xi Jinping, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin pose infront of a sand sculpture ahead of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India, October 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
6 / 45
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping arrive for a photo opportunity ahead of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India, October 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping arrive for a photo opportunity ahead of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India, October 15, 2016....more

Reuters / Saturday, October 15, 2016
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping arrive for a photo opportunity ahead of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India, October 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
7 / 45
(L-R) Chinese President Xi Jinping, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin pose infront of a sand sculpture ahead of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India, October 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

(L-R) Chinese President Xi Jinping, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin pose infront of a sand sculpture ahead of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit in Benaulim, in the western state of...more

Reuters / Saturday, October 15, 2016
(L-R) Chinese President Xi Jinping, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin pose infront of a sand sculpture ahead of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India, October 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
8 / 45
(L-R) Brazil's President Michel Temer, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin and South African President Jacob Zuma pose infront of a sand sculpture ahead of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India, October 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

(L-R) Brazil's President Michel Temer, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin and South African President Jacob Zuma pose infront of a sand sculpture ahead of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India,...more

Reuters / Saturday, October 15, 2016
(L-R) Brazil's President Michel Temer, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin and South African President Jacob Zuma pose infront of a sand sculpture ahead of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India, October 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
9 / 45
(L-R) Brazil's President Michel Temer, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin and South African President Jacob Zuma pose infront of a sand sculpture ahead of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India, October 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

(L-R) Brazil's President Michel Temer, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin and South African President Jacob Zuma pose infront of a sand sculpture ahead of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India,...more

Reuters / Saturday, October 15, 2016
(L-R) Brazil's President Michel Temer, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin and South African President Jacob Zuma pose infront of a sand sculpture ahead of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India, October 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
10 / 45
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during exchange of agreements event after India-Russia Annual Summit in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India, October 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during exchange of agreements event after India-Russia Annual Summit in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India, October 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish...more

Reuters / Saturday, October 15, 2016
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during exchange of agreements event after India-Russia Annual Summit in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India, October 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
11 / 45
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a joint news statement after India-Russia Annual Summit in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India, October 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a joint news statement after India-Russia Annual Summit in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India, October 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Saturday, October 15, 2016
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a joint news statement after India-Russia Annual Summit in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India, October 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
12 / 45
Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (unseen) during a joint news statement after India-Russia Annual Summit in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India, October 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (unseen) during a joint news statement after India-Russia Annual Summit in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India, October 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Saturday, October 15, 2016
Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (unseen) during a joint news statement after India-Russia Annual Summit in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India, October 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
13 / 45
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) and Russian President Vladimir Putin attend an exchange of agreements event after the India-Russia Annual Summit in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India, October 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) and Russian President Vladimir Putin attend an exchange of agreements event after the India-Russia Annual Summit in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India, October 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Saturday, October 15, 2016
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) and Russian President Vladimir Putin attend an exchange of agreements event after the India-Russia Annual Summit in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India, October 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
14 / 45
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend an exchange of agreements event after the India-Russia Annual Summit in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India, October 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend an exchange of agreements event after the India-Russia Annual Summit in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India, October 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Saturday, October 15, 2016
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend an exchange of agreements event after the India-Russia Annual Summit in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India, October 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
15 / 45
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an exchange of agreements event after the India-Russia Annual Summit in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India, October 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an exchange of agreements event after the India-Russia Annual Summit in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India, October 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish...more

Reuters / Saturday, October 15, 2016
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an exchange of agreements event after the India-Russia Annual Summit in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India, October 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
16 / 45
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) speaks with Russian President Vladimir Putin during an exchange of agreements event after the India-Russia Annual Summit in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India, October 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) speaks with Russian President Vladimir Putin during an exchange of agreements event after the India-Russia Annual Summit in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India, October 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish...more

Reuters / Saturday, October 15, 2016
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) speaks with Russian President Vladimir Putin during an exchange of agreements event after the India-Russia Annual Summit in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India, October 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
17 / 45
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi walk during their meeting in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India, October 15, 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin/Konstantin Zavrazhin via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi walk during their meeting in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India, October 15, 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin/Konstantin Zavrazhin via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, October 15, 2016
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi walk during their meeting in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India, October 15, 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin/Konstantin Zavrazhin via REUTERS
Close
18 / 45
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend an exchange of agreements event after the India-Russia Annual Summit in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India, October 15, 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin/Konstantin Zavrazhin via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend an exchange of agreements event after the India-Russia Annual Summit in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India, October 15, 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin/Konstantin...more

Reuters / Saturday, October 15, 2016
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend an exchange of agreements event after the India-Russia Annual Summit in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India, October 15, 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin/Konstantin Zavrazhin via REUTERS
Close
19 / 45
Igor Sechin (L), chief executive of Russia's top oil producer Rosneft, and Narendra Verma, managing director of ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL), attend an exchange of agreements event after the India-Russia Annual Summit in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India, October 15, 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin/Mikhail Metzel via REUTERS

Igor Sechin (L), chief executive of Russia's top oil producer Rosneft, and Narendra Verma, managing director of ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL), attend an exchange of agreements event after the India-Russia Annual Summit in Benaulim, in the western state...more

Reuters / Saturday, October 15, 2016
Igor Sechin (L), chief executive of Russia's top oil producer Rosneft, and Narendra Verma, managing director of ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL), attend an exchange of agreements event after the India-Russia Annual Summit in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India, October 15, 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin/Mikhail Metzel via REUTERS
Close
20 / 45
Alexei Miller (L), chief executive officer of Russian gas giant Gazprom, and Sanjay Gupta, chairman and managing director of Engineers India Limited, attend an exchange of agreements event after the India-Russia Annual Summit in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India, October 15, 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin/Mikhail Metzel via REUTERS

Alexei Miller (L), chief executive officer of Russian gas giant Gazprom, and Sanjay Gupta, chairman and managing director of Engineers India Limited, attend an exchange of agreements event after the India-Russia Annual Summit in Benaulim, in the...more

Reuters / Saturday, October 15, 2016
Alexei Miller (L), chief executive officer of Russian gas giant Gazprom, and Sanjay Gupta, chairman and managing director of Engineers India Limited, attend an exchange of agreements event after the India-Russia Annual Summit in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India, October 15, 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin/Mikhail Metzel via REUTERS
Close
21 / 45
(L-R) Andrei Kostin, chief executive of Russia's bank VTB, Igor Sechin, chief executive of Russia's top oil producer Rosneft, and Ravi Ruia, vice chairman of Essar Group, attend an exchange of agreements event after the India-Russia Annual Summit in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India, October 15, 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin/Mikhail Metzel via REUTERS

(L-R) Andrei Kostin, chief executive of Russia's bank VTB, Igor Sechin, chief executive of Russia's top oil producer Rosneft, and Ravi Ruia, vice chairman of Essar Group, attend an exchange of agreements event after the India-Russia Annual Summit in...more

Reuters / Saturday, October 15, 2016
(L-R) Andrei Kostin, chief executive of Russia's bank VTB, Igor Sechin, chief executive of Russia's top oil producer Rosneft, and Ravi Ruia, vice chairman of Essar Group, attend an exchange of agreements event after the India-Russia Annual Summit in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India, October 15, 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin/Mikhail Metzel via REUTERS
Close
22 / 45
Alexander Fomin (L) head of the Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, and India's Ambassador to Russia Shri Pankaj Saran attend an exchange of agreements event after the India-Russia Annual Summit in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India, October 15, 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin/Mikhail Metzel via REUTERS ATTENTION

Alexander Fomin (L) head of the Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, and India's Ambassador to Russia Shri Pankaj Saran attend an exchange of agreements event after the India-Russia Annual Summit in Benaulim, in the western...more

Reuters / Saturday, October 15, 2016
Alexander Fomin (L) head of the Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, and India's Ambassador to Russia Shri Pankaj Saran attend an exchange of agreements event after the India-Russia Annual Summit in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India, October 15, 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin/Mikhail Metzel via REUTERS ATTENTION
Close
23 / 45
Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak (L) and Dharmendra Pradhan, Indian minister of petroleum and natural gas, attend an exchange of agreements event after the India-Russia Annual Summit in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India, October 15, 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin/Mikhail Metzel via REUTERS

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak (L) and Dharmendra Pradhan, Indian minister of petroleum and natural gas, attend an exchange of agreements event after the India-Russia Annual Summit in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India, October 15,...more

Reuters / Saturday, October 15, 2016
Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak (L) and Dharmendra Pradhan, Indian minister of petroleum and natural gas, attend an exchange of agreements event after the India-Russia Annual Summit in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India, October 15, 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin/Mikhail Metzel via REUTERS
Close
24 / 45
Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen on a television screen as he speaks during a joint news statement after India-Russia Annual Summit in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India, October 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen on a television screen as he speaks during a joint news statement after India-Russia Annual Summit in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India, October 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Saturday, October 15, 2016
Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen on a television screen as he speaks during a joint news statement after India-Russia Annual Summit in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India, October 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
25 / 45
(L-R) Anatoly Isaikin, head of Russian arms trader Rosoboronexport, Alexander Mikheev, chief executive of Russian Helicopters, and T. Suvarna Raju, chairman of the board and managing director of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, attend an exchange of agreements event after the India-Russia Annual Summit in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India, October 15, 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin/Mikhail Metzel via REUTERS

(L-R) Anatoly Isaikin, head of Russian arms trader Rosoboronexport, Alexander Mikheev, chief executive of Russian Helicopters, and T. Suvarna Raju, chairman of the board and managing director of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, attend an exchange of...more

Reuters / Saturday, October 15, 2016
(L-R) Anatoly Isaikin, head of Russian arms trader Rosoboronexport, Alexander Mikheev, chief executive of Russian Helicopters, and T. Suvarna Raju, chairman of the board and managing director of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, attend an exchange of agreements event after the India-Russia Annual Summit in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India, October 15, 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin/Mikhail Metzel via REUTERS
Close
26 / 45
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India, October 15, 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India, October 15, 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, October 15, 2016
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India, October 15, 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin via REUTERS
Close
27 / 45
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with South African President Jacob Zuma in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India, October 15, 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with South African President Jacob Zuma in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India, October 15, 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, October 15, 2016
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with South African President Jacob Zuma in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India, October 15, 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin via REUTERS
Close
28 / 45
Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during their meeting in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India, October 15, 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during their meeting in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India, October 15, 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, October 15, 2016
Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during their meeting in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India, October 15, 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin via REUTERS
Close
29 / 45
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India, October 15, 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India, October 15, 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, October 15, 2016
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India, October 15, 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin via REUTERS
Close
30 / 45
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) shakes handS with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a photo opportunity ahead of India-Russia Annual Summit in Benaulim, in Goa, India, October 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) shakes handS with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a photo opportunity ahead of India-Russia Annual Summit in Benaulim, in Goa, India, October 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Saturday, October 15, 2016
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) shakes handS with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a photo opportunity ahead of India-Russia Annual Summit in Benaulim, in Goa, India, October 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
31 / 45
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a photo opportunity ahead of India-Russia Annual Summit in Benaulim, in Goa, India, October 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a photo opportunity ahead of India-Russia Annual Summit in Benaulim, in Goa, India, October 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Saturday, October 15, 2016
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a photo opportunity ahead of India-Russia Annual Summit in Benaulim, in Goa, India, October 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
32 / 45
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi walk during their meeting in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India, October 15, 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin/Konstantin Zavrazhin via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi walk during their meeting in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India, October 15, 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin/Konstantin Zavrazhin via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, October 15, 2016
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi walk during their meeting in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India, October 15, 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin/Konstantin Zavrazhin via REUTERS
Close
33 / 45
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) shakes hand with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a photo opportunity ahead of India-Russia Annual Summit in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India, October 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) shakes hand with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a photo opportunity ahead of India-Russia Annual Summit in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India, October 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Saturday, October 15, 2016
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) shakes hand with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a photo opportunity ahead of India-Russia Annual Summit in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India, October 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
34 / 45
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) speaks with Russian President Vladimir Putin during exchange of agreements event after India-Russia Annual Summit in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India, October 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) speaks with Russian President Vladimir Putin during exchange of agreements event after India-Russia Annual Summit in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India, October 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Saturday, October 15, 2016
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) speaks with Russian President Vladimir Putin during exchange of agreements event after India-Russia Annual Summit in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India, October 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
35 / 45
Security personnel patrol on a beach outside one of the venues of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit in Benaulim in Goa, India, October 14, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Security personnel patrol on a beach outside one of the venues of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit in Benaulim in Goa, India, October 14, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, October 14, 2016
Security personnel patrol on a beach outside one of the venues of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit in Benaulim in Goa, India, October 14, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
36 / 45
Security personnel patrol outside one of the venues of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit in Benaulim in Goa, India, October 14, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Security personnel patrol outside one of the venues of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit in Benaulim in Goa, India, October 14, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, October 14, 2016
Security personnel patrol outside one of the venues of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit in Benaulim in Goa, India, October 14, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
37 / 45
A man rides past a billboard near one of the venues of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit in Benaulim, in Goa, India October 14, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A man rides past a billboard near one of the venues of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit in Benaulim, in Goa, India October 14, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, October 14, 2016
A man rides past a billboard near one of the venues of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit in Benaulim, in Goa, India October 14, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
38 / 45
Labourers work at one of the venues of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit in Benaulim, in Goa, India October 14, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Labourers work at one of the venues of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit in Benaulim, in Goa, India October 14, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, October 14, 2016
Labourers work at one of the venues of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit in Benaulim, in Goa, India October 14, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
39 / 45
An anti-aircraft weapon is seen on a beach near one of the venues of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit, in Cavelossim in Goa, India, October 14, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

An anti-aircraft weapon is seen on a beach near one of the venues of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit, in Cavelossim in Goa, India, October 14, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, October 14, 2016
An anti-aircraft weapon is seen on a beach near one of the venues of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit, in Cavelossim in Goa, India, October 14, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
40 / 45
A security personnel stands guard outside one of the venues of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit, in Benaulim in Goa, India, October 14, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A security personnel stands guard outside one of the venues of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit, in Benaulim in Goa, India, October 14, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, October 14, 2016
A security personnel stands guard outside one of the venues of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit, in Benaulim in Goa, India, October 14, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
41 / 45
Soldiers stand next to anti-aircraft weapons on a beach near one of the venues of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit, in Cavelossim in Goa, India, October 14, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Soldiers stand next to anti-aircraft weapons on a beach near one of the venues of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit, in Cavelossim in Goa, India, October 14, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, October 14, 2016
Soldiers stand next to anti-aircraft weapons on a beach near one of the venues of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit, in Cavelossim in Goa, India, October 14, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
42 / 45
People walk out of one of the venues of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit, in Benaulim, in Goa, India, October 14, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

People walk out of one of the venues of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit, in Benaulim, in Goa, India, October 14, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, October 14, 2016
People walk out of one of the venues of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit, in Benaulim, in Goa, India, October 14, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
43 / 45
A security personnel stands guard outside one of the venues of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit, in Benaulim in Goa, India, October 14, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A security personnel stands guard outside one of the venues of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit, in Benaulim in Goa, India, October 14, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, October 14, 2016
A security personnel stands guard outside one of the venues of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit, in Benaulim in Goa, India, October 14, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
44 / 45
Security personnel patrol outside one of the venues of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit in Benaulim in Goa, India, October 14, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Security personnel patrol outside one of the venues of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit in Benaulim in Goa, India, October 14, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, October 14, 2016
Security personnel patrol outside one of the venues of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit in Benaulim in Goa, India, October 14, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
45 / 45
View Again
View Next
India this week

India this week

Next Slideshows

India this week

India this week

Our top pictures this week from India.

16 Oct 2016
The city under water

The city under water

The city of Lumberton was one of the hardest hit when Hurricane Matthew swept North Carolina.

13 Oct 2016
Growing burgers in a lab

Growing burgers in a lab

Biochemists at Impossible Foods are on a quest to develop plant-based hamburgers that match the texture, aroma, and flavor of real meat.

13 Oct 2016
Muharram mourning in India

Muharram mourning in India

Pictures of Shi'ite Muslim mourners taking part in Muharram processions in various parts of India.

12 Oct 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast