BRICS Summit in New Delhi
(L-R) Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff, India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, Chinese President Hu Jintao and South Africa's President Jacob Zuma wave after a group photograph during the BRICS summit in New Delhi...more
(L-R) Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff, India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, Chinese President Hu Jintao and South Africa's President Jacob Zuma wave after a group photograph during the BRICS summit in New Delhi March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Yekaterina Shtukina/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh addresses the media at the end of the plenary session of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi March 29, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
Chinese President Hu Jintao attends a joint media briefing at the end of the plenary session of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi March 29, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
South African President Jacob Zuma attends a joint media briefing at the end of the plenary session of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi March 29, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff addresses the media at the end of the plenary session of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi March 29, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
Russian President Dmitry Medvedev looks at his papers while addressing the media at the end of the plenary session of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi March 29, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
(From L-R) Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff, Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Chinese President Hu Jintao and South African President Jacob Zuma wave during a group photo for the BRICS Summit in New Delhi...more
Russian President Dmitry Medvedev (L) shakes hands with China's President Hu Jintao during their meeting at the BRICS summit in New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Yekaterina Shtukina/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
China's President Hu Jintao (L) and his wife Liu Yongqing wave upon their arrival at the airport in New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
Russian President Dmitry Medvedev (R) shakes hands with his South African counterpart Jacob Zuma during their meeting in New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Yekaterina Shtukina/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff (L) shakes hands with India's Minister of State for External Affairs Preneet Kaur upon her arrival in New Delhi March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Press Information Bureau of India/Handout
China's President Hu Jintao waves upon his arrival as India's Minister of State for Ministry of Commerce and Industry Jyotiraditya Scindia (R) watches at the airport in New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
South Africa's President Jacob Zuma (R) and his wife Nompumelelo Ntuli Zuma disembark from an aircraft upon their arrival at the airport in New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
South Africa's President Jacob Zuma (L) and his wife Nompumelelo Ntuli Zuma wave upon their arrival at the airport in New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
Minister of State for Communications and Information Technology Sachin Pilot (R) reaches out to shake hands with Russia's President Dmitry Medvedev upon Medvedev's arrival at the airport in New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
China's President Hu Jintao waves as his wife Liu Yongqing (R) watches upon their arrival at the airport in New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff (2nd L) receives the Degree of Doctor of Letters (D. Litt. Honoris Causa) from India's Vice President Mohammad Hamid Ansari at the Special Convocation of the University of Delhi, in New Delhi March 28, 2012....more
Russia's President Dmitry Medvedev speaks after receiving an honorary Doctor of Philosophy degree by the Jawaharlal Nehru University during a special convocation of the university in New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
South Africa's President Jacob Zuma shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Pratibha Patil (L) at the presidential palace in New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Presidential Palace/Handout
(From 9th L) India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Chinese President Hu Jintao, Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff, India's President Pratibha Patil, Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, South Africa's President Jacob Zuma and India's Vice President...more
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff shakes hands with her Indian counterpart Pratibha Patil (L) at the presidential palace in New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Presidential Palace/Handout
