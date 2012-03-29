Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Mar 29, 2012 | 5:30pm IST

BRICS Summit in New Delhi

<p>(L-R) Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff, India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, Chinese President Hu Jintao and South Africa's President Jacob Zuma wave after a group photograph during the BRICS summit in New Delhi March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Yekaterina Shtukina/RIA Novosti/Kremlin</p>

(L-R) Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff, India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, Chinese President Hu Jintao and South Africa's President Jacob Zuma wave after a group photograph during the BRICS summit in New Delhi...more

Thursday, March 29, 2012

(L-R) Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff, India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, Chinese President Hu Jintao and South Africa's President Jacob Zuma wave after a group photograph during the BRICS summit in New Delhi March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Yekaterina Shtukina/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Close
1 / 21
<p>India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh addresses the media at the end of the plenary session of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi March 29, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh addresses the media at the end of the plenary session of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi March 29, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur

Thursday, March 29, 2012

India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh addresses the media at the end of the plenary session of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi March 29, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur

Close
2 / 21
<p>Chinese President Hu Jintao attends a joint media briefing at the end of the plenary session of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi March 29, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

Chinese President Hu Jintao attends a joint media briefing at the end of the plenary session of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi March 29, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur

Thursday, March 29, 2012

Chinese President Hu Jintao attends a joint media briefing at the end of the plenary session of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi March 29, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur

Close
3 / 21
<p>South African President Jacob Zuma attends a joint media briefing at the end of the plenary session of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi March 29, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

South African President Jacob Zuma attends a joint media briefing at the end of the plenary session of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi March 29, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur

Thursday, March 29, 2012

South African President Jacob Zuma attends a joint media briefing at the end of the plenary session of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi March 29, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur

Close
4 / 21
<p>Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff addresses the media at the end of the plenary session of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi March 29, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff addresses the media at the end of the plenary session of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi March 29, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur

Thursday, March 29, 2012

Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff addresses the media at the end of the plenary session of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi March 29, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur

Close
5 / 21
<p>Russian President Dmitry Medvedev looks at his papers while addressing the media at the end of the plenary session of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi March 29, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

Russian President Dmitry Medvedev looks at his papers while addressing the media at the end of the plenary session of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi March 29, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur

Thursday, March 29, 2012

Russian President Dmitry Medvedev looks at his papers while addressing the media at the end of the plenary session of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi March 29, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur

Close
6 / 21
<p>(From L-R) Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff, Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Chinese President Hu Jintao and South African President Jacob Zuma wave during a group photo for the BRICS Summit in New Delhi March 29, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

(From L-R) Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff, Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Chinese President Hu Jintao and South African President Jacob Zuma wave during a group photo for the BRICS Summit in New Delhi...more

Thursday, March 29, 2012

(From L-R) Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff, Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Chinese President Hu Jintao and South African President Jacob Zuma wave during a group photo for the BRICS Summit in New Delhi March 29, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur

Close
7 / 21
<p>Russian President Dmitry Medvedev (L) shakes hands with China's President Hu Jintao during their meeting at the BRICS summit in New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Yekaterina Shtukina/RIA Novosti/Kremlin</p>

Russian President Dmitry Medvedev (L) shakes hands with China's President Hu Jintao during their meeting at the BRICS summit in New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Yekaterina Shtukina/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Thursday, March 29, 2012

Russian President Dmitry Medvedev (L) shakes hands with China's President Hu Jintao during their meeting at the BRICS summit in New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Yekaterina Shtukina/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Close
8 / 21
<p>China's President Hu Jintao (L) and his wife Liu Yongqing wave upon their arrival at the airport in New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

China's President Hu Jintao (L) and his wife Liu Yongqing wave upon their arrival at the airport in New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur

Thursday, March 29, 2012

China's President Hu Jintao (L) and his wife Liu Yongqing wave upon their arrival at the airport in New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur

Close
9 / 21
<p>Russian President Dmitry Medvedev (R) shakes hands with his South African counterpart Jacob Zuma during their meeting in New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Yekaterina Shtukina/RIA Novosti/Kremlin</p>

Russian President Dmitry Medvedev (R) shakes hands with his South African counterpart Jacob Zuma during their meeting in New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Yekaterina Shtukina/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Thursday, March 29, 2012

Russian President Dmitry Medvedev (R) shakes hands with his South African counterpart Jacob Zuma during their meeting in New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Yekaterina Shtukina/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Close
10 / 21
<p>Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff (L) shakes hands with India's Minister of State for External Affairs Preneet Kaur upon her arrival in New Delhi March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Press Information Bureau of India/Handout</p>

Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff (L) shakes hands with India's Minister of State for External Affairs Preneet Kaur upon her arrival in New Delhi March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Press Information Bureau of India/Handout

Thursday, March 29, 2012

Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff (L) shakes hands with India's Minister of State for External Affairs Preneet Kaur upon her arrival in New Delhi March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Press Information Bureau of India/Handout

Close
11 / 21
<p>China's President Hu Jintao waves upon his arrival as India's Minister of State for Ministry of Commerce and Industry Jyotiraditya Scindia (R) watches at the airport in New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

China's President Hu Jintao waves upon his arrival as India's Minister of State for Ministry of Commerce and Industry Jyotiraditya Scindia (R) watches at the airport in New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur

Thursday, March 29, 2012

China's President Hu Jintao waves upon his arrival as India's Minister of State for Ministry of Commerce and Industry Jyotiraditya Scindia (R) watches at the airport in New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur

Close
12 / 21
<p>South Africa's President Jacob Zuma (R) and his wife Nompumelelo Ntuli Zuma disembark from an aircraft upon their arrival at the airport in New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

South Africa's President Jacob Zuma (R) and his wife Nompumelelo Ntuli Zuma disembark from an aircraft upon their arrival at the airport in New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur

Thursday, March 29, 2012

South Africa's President Jacob Zuma (R) and his wife Nompumelelo Ntuli Zuma disembark from an aircraft upon their arrival at the airport in New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur

Close
13 / 21
<p>South Africa's President Jacob Zuma (L) and his wife Nompumelelo Ntuli Zuma wave upon their arrival at the airport in New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

South Africa's President Jacob Zuma (L) and his wife Nompumelelo Ntuli Zuma wave upon their arrival at the airport in New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur

Thursday, March 29, 2012

South Africa's President Jacob Zuma (L) and his wife Nompumelelo Ntuli Zuma wave upon their arrival at the airport in New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur

Close
14 / 21
<p>Minister of State for Communications and Information Technology Sachin Pilot (R) reaches out to shake hands with Russia's President Dmitry Medvedev upon Medvedev's arrival at the airport in New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

Minister of State for Communications and Information Technology Sachin Pilot (R) reaches out to shake hands with Russia's President Dmitry Medvedev upon Medvedev's arrival at the airport in New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur

Thursday, March 29, 2012

Minister of State for Communications and Information Technology Sachin Pilot (R) reaches out to shake hands with Russia's President Dmitry Medvedev upon Medvedev's arrival at the airport in New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur

Close
15 / 21
<p>China's President Hu Jintao waves as his wife Liu Yongqing (R) watches upon their arrival at the airport in New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

China's President Hu Jintao waves as his wife Liu Yongqing (R) watches upon their arrival at the airport in New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur

Thursday, March 29, 2012

China's President Hu Jintao waves as his wife Liu Yongqing (R) watches upon their arrival at the airport in New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur

Close
16 / 21
<p>Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff (2nd L) receives the Degree of Doctor of Letters (D. Litt. Honoris Causa) from India's Vice President Mohammad Hamid Ansari at the Special Convocation of the University of Delhi, in New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Press Information Bureau of India/Handout</p>

Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff (2nd L) receives the Degree of Doctor of Letters (D. Litt. Honoris Causa) from India's Vice President Mohammad Hamid Ansari at the Special Convocation of the University of Delhi, in New Delhi March 28, 2012....more

Thursday, March 29, 2012

Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff (2nd L) receives the Degree of Doctor of Letters (D. Litt. Honoris Causa) from India's Vice President Mohammad Hamid Ansari at the Special Convocation of the University of Delhi, in New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Press Information Bureau of India/Handout

Close
17 / 21
<p>Russia's President Dmitry Medvedev speaks after receiving an honorary Doctor of Philosophy degree by the Jawaharlal Nehru University during a special convocation of the university in New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

Russia's President Dmitry Medvedev speaks after receiving an honorary Doctor of Philosophy degree by the Jawaharlal Nehru University during a special convocation of the university in New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur

Thursday, March 29, 2012

Russia's President Dmitry Medvedev speaks after receiving an honorary Doctor of Philosophy degree by the Jawaharlal Nehru University during a special convocation of the university in New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur

Close
18 / 21
<p>South Africa's President Jacob Zuma shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Pratibha Patil (L) at the presidential palace in New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Presidential Palace/Handout</p>

South Africa's President Jacob Zuma shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Pratibha Patil (L) at the presidential palace in New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Presidential Palace/Handout

Thursday, March 29, 2012

South Africa's President Jacob Zuma shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Pratibha Patil (L) at the presidential palace in New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Presidential Palace/Handout

Close
19 / 21
<p>(From 9th L) India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Chinese President Hu Jintao, Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff, India's President Pratibha Patil, Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, South Africa's President Jacob Zuma and India's Vice President Mohammad Hamid Ansari pose with artists during a cultural programme and banquet hosted by Patil at the presidential palace in New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Presidential Palace/Handout</p>

(From 9th L) India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Chinese President Hu Jintao, Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff, India's President Pratibha Patil, Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, South Africa's President Jacob Zuma and India's Vice President...more

Thursday, March 29, 2012

(From 9th L) India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Chinese President Hu Jintao, Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff, India's President Pratibha Patil, Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, South Africa's President Jacob Zuma and India's Vice President Mohammad Hamid Ansari pose with artists during a cultural programme and banquet hosted by Patil at the presidential palace in New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Presidential Palace/Handout

Close
20 / 21
<p>Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff shakes hands with her Indian counterpart Pratibha Patil (L) at the presidential palace in New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Presidential Palace/Handout</p>

Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff shakes hands with her Indian counterpart Pratibha Patil (L) at the presidential palace in New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Presidential Palace/Handout

Thursday, March 29, 2012

Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff shakes hands with her Indian counterpart Pratibha Patil (L) at the presidential palace in New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Presidential Palace/Handout

Close
21 / 21
View Again
View Next
Ancient finds

Ancient finds

Next Slideshows

Ancient finds

Ancient finds

A look at the items discovered during archaeological digs.

29 Mar 2012
Tibetan exile protest

Tibetan exile protest

A Tibetan man sets himself on fire in India.

28 Mar 2012
Stranded in Yemen

Stranded in Yemen

Some 12,000 migrants, mostly from the Horn of Africa, find themselves stranded on their way to Saudi Arabia.

30 May 2012
Face transplants

Face transplants

A look at those who have undergone face transplant surgery.

01 May 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast