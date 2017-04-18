Bridge offers escape out of Mosul

An Iraqi woman carries a girl as she walks along a pontoon bridge over the Tigris river on the outskirts of Hammam al-Alil, south of Mosul. Iraqi's army has built a new pontoon bridge after flooding had blocked all crossing points, opening an escape...more

An Iraqi woman carries a girl as she walks along a pontoon bridge over the Tigris river on the outskirts of Hammam al-Alil, south of Mosul. Iraqi's army has built a new pontoon bridge after flooding had blocked all crossing points, opening an escape route for families fleeing fighting between government forces and Islamic State. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

