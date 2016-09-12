Bridges of China
An aerial view of a bridge under construction that will connect two provinces in Bijie, Guizhou Province, China, September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Buildings are seen through smog behind an unfinished bridge near the Yujiapu financial centre, in Tianjin, China February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee
People crowd onto a bridge during the annual Caiqiaohui event in Mianyang, Sichuan province, March 18, 2014. People believe that by stepping onto the bridge during the three-day spring event can help them escape tribulations and illnesses....more
Loaded trucks prepare to drive along a bridge over the Yangtze River at its final test stage before the bridge's completion in Wuhan, Hubei province, December 11, 2014. According to local media, the bridge was the city's eighth bridge built across...more
A general view shows the unfinished New Yalu River bridge that was designed to connect China's Dandong New Zone, Liaoning province, and North Korea's Sinuiju, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A man walks on a pedestrian bridge which is connected to a shopping mall in Beijing January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
People walk on a bridge under construction at a flooded area in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China, July 9, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
A man walks on a bridge damaged by the floodwater of a overflowing river after a rainstorm hit Yueyang county, Hunan province, China, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Pedestrians walk across a bridge above a main road leading into the Beijing west railway station on a hazy day January 18, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
People visit a glass bridge at a gorge as it opens to public in Zhangjiajie, Hunan Province, China, August 20, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS
An aerial view shows the Jiashao Cross-Sea Highway Bridge connecting Jiaxing and Shaoxing across the estuary of Qiantang River, Zhejiang province June 17, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Tourists walk on a bridge covered by frosty fog on the Tianmen Mountain resort in Zhangjiajie, Hunan province, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A high-speed train travelling to Guangzhou is seen running on Yongdinghe Bridge in Beijing, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
Dead fish are seen on the banks of Haihe river at Binhai new district in Tianjin, China, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
The Lishui bridge is seen before a controlled demolition in Zhangjiajie, Hunan province, China, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
An empty bridge is seen after the police closed the West Lake before G20 Summit in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song
Residential buildings are seen next to the partially-frozen Songhua River and a bridge in Jilin, Jilin province February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A couple takes wedding photos in front of a bridge, that has been partially obscured by air pollution, along the bank of the Yangtze River in Wuhan, Hubei province, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A staff of Mogao Grottoes walks on a bridge engulfed by sand as a dust storm strikes Dunhuang, Gansu province March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A man looks across Yalu River towards North Korea as he stands next to the bridge that connects China's Dandong, Liaoning province and North Korea's Sinuiju, September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
