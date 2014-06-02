Bridging India
A yellow ambassador taxi crosses the Vidyasagar Setu bridge in Kolkata May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
Voters cross a wooden bridge on the Chenab river to reach a polling station to cast their vote in Prem Nagar in Doda district, north of Jammu, April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files
Heavy traffic moves in front of the Howrah Bridge during Earth Hour in Kolkata March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
Men walk across the rising tide from a pylon under Bandra-Worli sea link bridge, also called the Rajiv Gandhi Sethu, in Mumbai March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Sadhus or Hindu holy men stand on the banks of river Ganges next to a pontoon bridge in Allahabad January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files
A boy crosses a canal on a rope bridge during a foggy winter morning on the outskirts of Jammu December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files
Hindu devotees walk through a marshland after the flood waters recedes at Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers, in Allahabad September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files
A man rows a boat in the flooded waters of river Ganges under a bridge in Allahabad August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files
A man crosses a rope bridge over the Alaknanda river during rescue operations in Govindghat in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Hindu devotees cross the river Ganges on pontoon bridges after bathing in the waters at Sangam - the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati rivers - after the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath), during the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" or...more
A man walks over a bridge built over the Yamuna river amid dense smog in Delhi November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files
A man poses while enjoying a light hearted moment with his friends forming a human pyramid in the waters of the Ganges river in Kolkata October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
People look down from Coronation bridge on the Teesta river during the fourth day of an indefinite strike at Sevok village near Darjeeling July 16, 2009. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
Labourers walk on a bridge near the newly inaugurated 450-megawatt hydropower project located at Baglihar Dam on the Chenab river which flows from Indian Kashmir into Pakistan, at Chanderkote, about 145 km (90 miles) north of Jammu October 10, 2008....more
A lorry carrying fruits and vegetables from Indian-administered Kashmir begins crossing over to Pakistan-administered Kashmir at the peace bridge in Chakoti Line of Control, about 60km south of Muzaffarabad, capital of Pakistani Kashmir, October 21,...more
Light traffic moves on the Howrah bridge during a one-day strike in Kolkata August 20, 2008. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files
Eighteen-year-old Bula Samadar carries her physically-challenged mother, Arati Samadar across an improvised bridge in Ghaighata 85 km from Calcutta July 4, 2004. REUTERS/Sucheta Das/Files
A man stands under a bridge built over river Yamuna in New Delhi June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files
Vehicles move over a bridge built over the river Tapi at Surat, in Gujarat January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
A man stands under the Mahatma Gandhi Setu bridge built over river Ganges in Patna, in Bihar January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
A general view shows the Bandra-Worli sea link bridge, also called the Rajiv Gandhi Sethu, in Mumbai October 18, 2011. REUTERS/John Goh/Files
A Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) train moves over a bridge built over the river Yamuna that is over-flowing in New Delhi August 24, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
A woman looks at the newly built Bandra-Worli sea link in Mumbai June 24, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
