Bringing D-Day to life
Vintage U.S. Army vehicles are driven by history enthusiasts past the remains of Mulberry harbor on the former D-Day landing zone of Gold Beach in Asnelles June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
History enthusiasts wearing World War Two U.S. military uniforms re-enact a D-Day landing on Omaha Beach in Viervill-sur-Mer, on the Normandy coast June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
History enthusiasts from the Seaforth Highlanders of Holland march along the former Canadian D-Day landing zone of Juno Beach at Bernieres sur Mer June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
A history enthusiast wearing a U.S. military uniform re-enacts a D-Day landing on Omaha Beach in Vierville-sur-Mer, on the Normandy coast June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
History enthusiasts wearing U.S. military uniforms are reflected in the water as they re-enact a D-Day landing on Omaha Beach in Vierville-sur-Mer, on the Normandy coast June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
An history enthusiast takes a picture of U.S. Air Force C-47 Skytrain aircrafts as they fly over the city of Carentan, on the Normandy coast June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A history enthusiast wearing a U.S. military uniform re-enacts a D-Day landing on Omaha Beach in Vierville-sur-Mer, on the Normandy coast June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A dog sits near a history enthusiast wearing a U.S. military uniform during a re-enactment of D-Day landing on Omaha Beach in Vierville sur Mer, on the Normandy coast June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
History enthusiasts wearing U.S. military uniforms re-enact a D-Day landing on Omaha Beach in Vierville sur Mer, on the coast of Normandy June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
History enthusiasts wearing U.S. military uniforms re-enact a D-Day landing on Omaha Beach in Vierville-sur-Mer, on the Normandy coast June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
An history enthusiast, wearing a U.S. World War Two uniform rides a vintage motorbike in the streets in Arromanches, on the Normandy coast June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
An history enthusiast, wearing a U.S. World War Two uniform collects sand from Omaha Beach in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, on the Normandy coast June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
History enthusiasts, wearing U.S. World War Two uniforms, pose for a souvenir picture in the center of Sainte-Mere-Eglise, on the Normandy coast June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Two history enthusiasts, wearing US World War uniforms, stand on the water's edge on the beach in Arromanches, on the Normandy coast June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
U.S. World War II veteran Jack W. Schlegel (2ndL), 91 years old, from Mount Tremper, New York, of the 508th Parachute Infantry Division of the 82nd Airborne who parachuted near Sainte-Mere-Eglise on June 6,1944, gestures as he speaks about his D-Day...more
An American flag waves from the back of a jeep as a history enthusiast drives on the road near Omaha beach in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, on the Normandy coast June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
French President Francois Hollande speaks with Theo Breton, a 19-year-old history enthusiast wearing a U.S. World War Two uniform in Arromanches, on the Normandy coast June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
History enthusiasts, wearing U.S. World War Two uniforms, gather near a jeep in the center of Sainte-Mere-Eglise, on the Normandy coast June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
A history enthusiast sits in a jeep as he watches a Boeing Bell V-22 Osprey take-off in Colleville-sur-Mer, on the Normandy coast June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Theo Breton, a 19-year-old history enthusiast, wearing a U.S. World War uniform, walks on the road to Arromanches, on the Normandy coast June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
People take souvenir pictures of a British World War II veteran (C Rear) in the center of Sainte-Mere-Eglise, on the Normandy coast June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
History enthusiasts, dressed in U.S. World War Two uniforms sit on a stone wall as a command car passes on a road near Omaha Beach, on the Normandy coast in Vierville-sur-Mer, June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Next Slideshows
Water, water everywhere
From rains and floods to water bottles and hoses - a look at our constant engagement with H2O.
The G7 Summit
The G7 gathering of the world's biggest industrial nations meet without Russia for the first time in 17 years.
World Pork Expo 2014
Pigs, presenters and pork aficionados meet up at the world's largest pork-specific trade show.
Return to Normandy
Veterans gather in Normandy for the 70th anniversary of the D-Day landings.
MORE IN PICTURES
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass
For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.
MTV's rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.