Bringing up India
A baby is spoon-fed on a street in Kolkata on May 15, 2002. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw
A baby is fed drops of polio vaccine at a health centre in Bhopal on January 4, 2004. REUTERS/Raj Patidar
A woman walks while carrying her eight-month-old baby girl on a cold morning in Srinagar December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A Hindu pilgrim dips his child in the holy waters at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A Shi'ite Muslim man gashes a child's head with a knife during Moharram procession, ahead of Ashura in Amroha, in Uttar Pradesh January 6, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A child sleeps in a hammock along the roadside in Noida, located in Uttar Pradesh June 18, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
A two-year-old boy cools himself off at a beach in Mumbai May 5, 2006. REUTERS/Adeel Halim
A woman feeds her baby at a relief camp in Port Blair, February 26, 2005. REUTERS/Sucheta Das
A Kashmiri earthquake survivor holds her child during snowfall in Drangyari, 130 km (81 miles) northwest of Srinagar, November 29, 2005. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A Hindu devotee steps over a child in a ritual to seek blessings from the Sun god during the Hindu religious festival "Chhat Puja" in Kolkata November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man plays with his child against the backdrop of monsoon clouds on a beach in Mumbai July 23, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A voter walks to a polling station to cast her ballot at Bhaderwah, about 200 km (124 miles) north of Jammu, April 23, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Gupta
A girl reacts to the camera at a whole sale fruit market in Hyderabad February 16, 2009. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
A woman carries her veiled child on a hot day in Bhopal June 1, 2010. REUTERS/Raj Patidar
Homeless children arrive to sleep under a flyover in New Delhi January 21, 2010. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
A child receives polio drops at a polio booth in Bhopal December 21, 2008. REUTERS/Raj Patidar
A woman smokes as she rests with her newly born child in Akhera village in Haryana July 4, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A young girl holds Indian national flag during the India's Independence Day in Bangalore August 15, 2006. REUTERS/Jagadeesh Nv
A Kashmiri mother feeds her baby while watching an election rally with her family in Sumbal, 40 kms (25 miles) north of Srinagar August 31, 2002. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
An eighteen-month-old boy sleeps in a hammock at a construction site in Mumbai September 19, 2005.
A woman speaks on a mobile phone at a refugee camp in Bhubaneswar October 7, 2008. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal
Purnima Poddar, a HIV affected girl, holds her father's hand as she takes part in a protest march against negligence in the field of Thalassaemia and HIV/AIDS treatment and management in the government sectors, in Kolkata, July 30, 2007....more
A Kashmiri nomadic woman sits huddled together with her baby on a cold morning as they wait for a bus in Srinagar December 12, 2006. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A woman and her child bath in the river Ganges to beat the heat in Allahabad June 18, 2005.
Two-year-old Indian girl Priyanka Kumari swings a hammer playing as her family crack stones into little pieces on the banks of Mahananda river in Siliguri. Picture taken March 5, 2005. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
A Kashmiri Muslim woman and her baby hold torches during an annual festival at the shrine of Sufi saint Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali in Aishmuqam, 75 kms (47 miles) south of Srinagar, late April 4, 2003. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
