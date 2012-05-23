Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed May 23, 2012 | 3:05pm IST

Bringing up India

<p>A baby is spoon-fed on a street in Kolkata on May 15, 2002. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw </p>

A baby is spoon-fed on a street in Kolkata on May 15, 2002. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw

Wednesday, May 23, 2012

A baby is spoon-fed on a street in Kolkata on May 15, 2002. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw

Close
1 / 26
<p>A baby is fed drops of polio vaccine at a health centre in Bhopal on January 4, 2004. REUTERS/Raj Patidar </p>

A baby is fed drops of polio vaccine at a health centre in Bhopal on January 4, 2004. REUTERS/Raj Patidar

Wednesday, May 23, 2012

A baby is fed drops of polio vaccine at a health centre in Bhopal on January 4, 2004. REUTERS/Raj Patidar

Close
2 / 26
<p>A woman walks while carrying her eight-month-old baby girl on a cold morning in Srinagar December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli </p>

A woman walks while carrying her eight-month-old baby girl on a cold morning in Srinagar December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Wednesday, May 23, 2012

A woman walks while carrying her eight-month-old baby girl on a cold morning in Srinagar December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Close
3 / 26
<p>A Hindu pilgrim dips his child in the holy waters at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri </p>

A Hindu pilgrim dips his child in the holy waters at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Wednesday, May 23, 2012

A Hindu pilgrim dips his child in the holy waters at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
4 / 26
<p>A Shi'ite Muslim man gashes a child's head with a knife during Moharram procession, ahead of Ashura in Amroha, in Uttar Pradesh January 6, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

A Shi'ite Muslim man gashes a child's head with a knife during Moharram procession, ahead of Ashura in Amroha, in Uttar Pradesh January 6, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, May 23, 2012

A Shi'ite Muslim man gashes a child's head with a knife during Moharram procession, ahead of Ashura in Amroha, in Uttar Pradesh January 6, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
5 / 26
<p>A child sleeps in a hammock along the roadside in Noida, located in Uttar Pradesh June 18, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma </p>

A child sleeps in a hammock along the roadside in Noida, located in Uttar Pradesh June 18, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Wednesday, May 23, 2012

A child sleeps in a hammock along the roadside in Noida, located in Uttar Pradesh June 18, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Close
6 / 26
<p>A two-year-old boy cools himself off at a beach in Mumbai May 5, 2006. REUTERS/Adeel Halim</p>

A two-year-old boy cools himself off at a beach in Mumbai May 5, 2006. REUTERS/Adeel Halim

Wednesday, May 23, 2012

A two-year-old boy cools himself off at a beach in Mumbai May 5, 2006. REUTERS/Adeel Halim

Close
7 / 26
<p>A woman feeds her baby at a relief camp in Port Blair, February 26, 2005. REUTERS/Sucheta Das</p>

A woman feeds her baby at a relief camp in Port Blair, February 26, 2005. REUTERS/Sucheta Das

Wednesday, May 23, 2012

A woman feeds her baby at a relief camp in Port Blair, February 26, 2005. REUTERS/Sucheta Das

Close
8 / 26
<p>A Kashmiri earthquake survivor holds her child during snowfall in Drangyari, 130 km (81 miles) northwest of Srinagar, November 29, 2005. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

A Kashmiri earthquake survivor holds her child during snowfall in Drangyari, 130 km (81 miles) northwest of Srinagar, November 29, 2005. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Wednesday, May 23, 2012

A Kashmiri earthquake survivor holds her child during snowfall in Drangyari, 130 km (81 miles) northwest of Srinagar, November 29, 2005. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Close
9 / 26
<p>A Hindu devotee steps over a child in a ritual to seek blessings from the Sun god during the Hindu religious festival "Chhat Puja" in Kolkata November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri </p>

A Hindu devotee steps over a child in a ritual to seek blessings from the Sun god during the Hindu religious festival "Chhat Puja" in Kolkata November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Wednesday, May 23, 2012

A Hindu devotee steps over a child in a ritual to seek blessings from the Sun god during the Hindu religious festival "Chhat Puja" in Kolkata November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
10 / 26
<p>A man plays with his child against the backdrop of monsoon clouds on a beach in Mumbai July 23, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

A man plays with his child against the backdrop of monsoon clouds on a beach in Mumbai July 23, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Wednesday, May 23, 2012

A man plays with his child against the backdrop of monsoon clouds on a beach in Mumbai July 23, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
11 / 26
<p>A voter walks to a polling station to cast her ballot at Bhaderwah, about 200 km (124 miles) north of Jammu, April 23, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Gupta </p>

A voter walks to a polling station to cast her ballot at Bhaderwah, about 200 km (124 miles) north of Jammu, April 23, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Gupta

Wednesday, May 23, 2012

A voter walks to a polling station to cast her ballot at Bhaderwah, about 200 km (124 miles) north of Jammu, April 23, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Gupta

Close
12 / 26
<p>A girl reacts to the camera at a whole sale fruit market in Hyderabad February 16, 2009. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder </p>

A girl reacts to the camera at a whole sale fruit market in Hyderabad February 16, 2009. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Wednesday, May 23, 2012

A girl reacts to the camera at a whole sale fruit market in Hyderabad February 16, 2009. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Close
13 / 26
<p>A woman carries her veiled child on a hot day in Bhopal June 1, 2010. REUTERS/Raj Patidar </p>

A woman carries her veiled child on a hot day in Bhopal June 1, 2010. REUTERS/Raj Patidar

Wednesday, May 23, 2012

A woman carries her veiled child on a hot day in Bhopal June 1, 2010. REUTERS/Raj Patidar

Close
14 / 26
<p>Homeless children arrive to sleep under a flyover in New Delhi January 21, 2010. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause </p>

Homeless children arrive to sleep under a flyover in New Delhi January 21, 2010. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Wednesday, May 23, 2012

Homeless children arrive to sleep under a flyover in New Delhi January 21, 2010. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Close
15 / 26
<p>A child receives polio drops at a polio booth in Bhopal December 21, 2008. REUTERS/Raj Patidar </p>

A child receives polio drops at a polio booth in Bhopal December 21, 2008. REUTERS/Raj Patidar

Wednesday, May 23, 2012

A child receives polio drops at a polio booth in Bhopal December 21, 2008. REUTERS/Raj Patidar

Close
16 / 26
<p>A woman smokes as she rests with her newly born child in Akhera village in Haryana July 4, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

A woman smokes as she rests with her newly born child in Akhera village in Haryana July 4, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, May 23, 2012

A woman smokes as she rests with her newly born child in Akhera village in Haryana July 4, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
17 / 26
<p>A young girl holds Indian national flag during the India's Independence Day in Bangalore August 15, 2006. REUTERS/Jagadeesh Nv</p>

A young girl holds Indian national flag during the India's Independence Day in Bangalore August 15, 2006. REUTERS/Jagadeesh Nv

Wednesday, May 23, 2012

A young girl holds Indian national flag during the India's Independence Day in Bangalore August 15, 2006. REUTERS/Jagadeesh Nv

Close
18 / 26
<p>A Kashmiri mother feeds her baby while watching an election rally with her family in Sumbal, 40 kms (25 miles) north of Srinagar August 31, 2002. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli </p>

A Kashmiri mother feeds her baby while watching an election rally with her family in Sumbal, 40 kms (25 miles) north of Srinagar August 31, 2002. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Wednesday, May 23, 2012

A Kashmiri mother feeds her baby while watching an election rally with her family in Sumbal, 40 kms (25 miles) north of Srinagar August 31, 2002. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Close
19 / 26
<p>An eighteen-month-old boy sleeps in a hammock at a construction site in Mumbai September 19, 2005. </p>

An eighteen-month-old boy sleeps in a hammock at a construction site in Mumbai September 19, 2005.

Wednesday, May 23, 2012

An eighteen-month-old boy sleeps in a hammock at a construction site in Mumbai September 19, 2005.

Close
20 / 26
<p>A woman speaks on a mobile phone at a refugee camp in Bhubaneswar October 7, 2008. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal </p>

A woman speaks on a mobile phone at a refugee camp in Bhubaneswar October 7, 2008. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal

Wednesday, May 23, 2012

A woman speaks on a mobile phone at a refugee camp in Bhubaneswar October 7, 2008. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal

Close
21 / 26
<p>Purnima Poddar, a HIV affected girl, holds her father's hand as she takes part in a protest march against negligence in the field of Thalassaemia and HIV/AIDS treatment and management in the government sectors, in Kolkata, July 30, 2007. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal </p>

Purnima Poddar, a HIV affected girl, holds her father's hand as she takes part in a protest march against negligence in the field of Thalassaemia and HIV/AIDS treatment and management in the government sectors, in Kolkata, July 30, 2007....more

Wednesday, May 23, 2012

Purnima Poddar, a HIV affected girl, holds her father's hand as she takes part in a protest march against negligence in the field of Thalassaemia and HIV/AIDS treatment and management in the government sectors, in Kolkata, July 30, 2007. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal

Close
22 / 26
<p>A Kashmiri nomadic woman sits huddled together with her baby on a cold morning as they wait for a bus in Srinagar December 12, 2006. REUTERS/Danish Ismail </p>

A Kashmiri nomadic woman sits huddled together with her baby on a cold morning as they wait for a bus in Srinagar December 12, 2006. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Wednesday, May 23, 2012

A Kashmiri nomadic woman sits huddled together with her baby on a cold morning as they wait for a bus in Srinagar December 12, 2006. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Close
23 / 26
<p>A woman and her child bath in the river Ganges to beat the heat in Allahabad June 18, 2005.</p>

A woman and her child bath in the river Ganges to beat the heat in Allahabad June 18, 2005.

Wednesday, May 23, 2012

A woman and her child bath in the river Ganges to beat the heat in Allahabad June 18, 2005.

Close
24 / 26
<p>Two-year-old Indian girl Priyanka Kumari swings a hammer playing as her family crack stones into little pieces on the banks of Mahananda river in Siliguri. Picture taken March 5, 2005. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan</p>

Two-year-old Indian girl Priyanka Kumari swings a hammer playing as her family crack stones into little pieces on the banks of Mahananda river in Siliguri. Picture taken March 5, 2005. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Wednesday, May 23, 2012

Two-year-old Indian girl Priyanka Kumari swings a hammer playing as her family crack stones into little pieces on the banks of Mahananda river in Siliguri. Picture taken March 5, 2005. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
25 / 26
<p>A Kashmiri Muslim woman and her baby hold torches during an annual festival at the shrine of Sufi saint Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali in Aishmuqam, 75 kms (47 miles) south of Srinagar, late April 4, 2003. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli </p>

A Kashmiri Muslim woman and her baby hold torches during an annual festival at the shrine of Sufi saint Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali in Aishmuqam, 75 kms (47 miles) south of Srinagar, late April 4, 2003. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Wednesday, May 23, 2012

A Kashmiri Muslim woman and her baby hold torches during an annual festival at the shrine of Sufi saint Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali in Aishmuqam, 75 kms (47 miles) south of Srinagar, late April 4, 2003. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Close
26 / 26
View Again
View Next
100 days of protest

100 days of protest

Next Slideshows

100 days of protest

100 days of protest

Thousands of demonstrators march against student tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Canada, marking 100 days of student protests.

23 May 2012
Joplin's tornado: One year later

Joplin's tornado: One year later

May 22 marks the one year anniversary of a deadly EF-5 tornado that ripped through Joplin, Missouri, killing 161 people and damaging 7,500 homes.

23 May 2012
Protests in Nepal

Protests in Nepal

Protesters take to the streets amid a constitutional impasse.

28 May 2012
Clash over Syria in Lebanon

Clash over Syria in Lebanon

Lebanese soldiers try to keep clashes from escalating between local supporters of Syrian President Assad and Sunni Muslims.

22 May 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast