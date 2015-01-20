Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Jan 20, 2015

Brisbane ODI: India vs England

England's batsman Ian Bell plays a shot past India's bowler Stuart Binny during their One Day International (ODI) tri-series cricket match in Brisbane, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
India's batsman Suresh Raina (L) is stumped by England's wicketkeeper Jos Buttler (R) off the bowling of Moeen Ali during their One Day International (ODI) tri-series cricket match in Brisbane, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
India's batsman Ambati Rayudu plays a shot off England's bowler James Anderson during their One Day International (ODI) tri-series cricket match in Brisbane, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
England's bowler Stuart Broad bowls to India's batsman Ajinkya Rahane during their One Day International (ODI) tri-series cricket match in Brisbane, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
England's bowler Stuart Broad reacts as India's batsman Ajinkya Rahane (R) scores a run after playing a sweep shot during their One Day International (ODI) tri-series cricket match in Brisbane, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
England's batsman Ian Bell plays a shot past India's bowler Stuart Binny during their One Day International (ODI) tri-series cricket match in Brisbane, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
England's batsman Moeen Ali walks off the field after being caught by India's Virat Kohli during their One Day International (ODI) tri-series cricket match in Brisbane, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
England's batsman James Taylor plays a shot during his One Day International (ODI) tri-series cricket match against India in Brisbane, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
England's batsman Ian Bell acknowledges the crowd after scoring 50 runs during his One Day International (ODI) tri-series cricket match against India in Brisbane, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
India's batsman Ambati Rayudu (R) and Ajinkya Rahane scores two runs off the bowling of England's James Anderson (L) during their One Day International (ODI) tri-series cricket match in Brisbane, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
India's batsman Ajinkya Rahane miss-plays a shot high which results in being caught by England's James Taylor off the bowling of Steven Finn during their One Day International (ODI) tri-series cricket match in Brisbane, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
India's batsman Ajinkya Rahane walks off the field after being caught by England's James Taylor off the bowling of Steven Finn during their One Day International (ODI) tri-series cricket match in Brisbane, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
India's batsman Virat Kohli (R) reacts after being caught out by England's wicketkeeper Jos Buttler off the bowling of Steven Finn (L) during their One Day International (ODI) tri-series cricket match in Brisbane, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
England's bowler Steven Finn (2nd L) celebrates the dismissal of India's batsman Ajinkya Rahane, caught by England's James Taylor (2nd R), during their One Day International (ODI) tri-series cricket match in Brisbane, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
India's batsman Ambati Rayudu (R) walks off after being caught by England's wicketkeeper Jos Buttler, as bowler Steven Finn (L) celebrates, during their One Day International (ODI) tri-series cricket match in Brisbane, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
England's wicket-keeper Jos Buttler (L) prepares to catch out India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni off the bowling of Steven Finn during their One Day International (ODI) tri-series cricket match in Brisbane, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
England's Moeen Ali (2nd L) celebrates with teammates after catching out India's Mohammed Shami off the bowling of James Anderson during their One Day International (ODI) tri-series cricket match in Brisbane, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
England's bowler James Anderson (L) reacts after bowling out India's batsman Bhuvneshwar Kumar (R) during their One Day International (ODI) tri-series cricket match in Brisbane, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
England's Moeen Ali (L) prepares to catch out India's Mohammed Shami off the bowling of James Anderson as the crowd watches during their One Day International (ODI) tri-series cricket match in Brisbane, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
England's bowler Steven Finn holds up the cricket ball as his teams walks off the field after India were all out during their One Day International (ODI) tri-series cricket match in Brisbane, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
India's batsman Ajinkya Rahane (R) miss-plays a shot high which results in being caught by England's James Taylor off the bowling of Steven Finn (L) during their One Day International (ODI) tri-series cricket match in Brisbane, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
India's batsman Virat Kohli walks off the field after being caught out by England's wicketkeeper Jos Buttler off the bowling of Steven Finn during their One Day International (ODI) tri-series cricket match in Brisbane, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
England's batsman Ian Bell plays a shot past India's bowler Stuart Binny during their One Day International (ODI) tri-series cricket match in Brisbane, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
