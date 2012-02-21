BRIT Awards
Adele performs during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Adele performs during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Adele gestures after being interrupted by presenter James Corden (R), following her award for best British album of the year during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Adele gestures after being interrupted by presenter James Corden (R), following her award for best British album of the year during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Bruno Mars performs during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Bruno Mars performs during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Rihanna reacts after being awarded best international female artist during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Rihanna reacts after being awarded best international female artist during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Ed Sheeran speaks as he holds his best British breakthrough award during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Ed Sheeran speaks as he holds his best British breakthrough award during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Damon Albarn performs with his band Blur and a gospel choir during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Damon Albarn performs with his band Blur and a gospel choir during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Ed Sheeran performs during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Ed Sheeran performs during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Rihanna performs during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Rihanna performs during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Rihanna performs during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Rihanna performs during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Chris Martin performs with his band Coldplay during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Chris Martin performs with his band Coldplay during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Florence Welch performs with her band Florence & The Machine during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Florence Welch performs with her band Florence & The Machine during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Bruno Mars speaks as he holds his award for best international male solo artist during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Bruno Mars speaks as he holds his award for best international male solo artist during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Olly Murs performs during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Olly Murs performs during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Ed Sheeran performs during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Ed Sheeran performs during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Bruno Mars speaks after being awarded best international male solo artist during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Bruno Mars speaks after being awarded best international male solo artist during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
George Michael introduces a performance by the band Blur during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
George Michael introduces a performance by the band Blur during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Lana Del Rey speaks as she holds her best international breakthrough act award during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Lana Del Rey speaks as she holds her best international breakthrough act award during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Kylie Minogue arrives for the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Kylie Minogue arrives for the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Rita Ora arrives for the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Rita Ora arrives for the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
JLS arrive for the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
JLS arrive for the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Multiple Grammy Award winner Adele signs autographs as she arrives for the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Multiple Grammy Award winner Adele signs autographs as she arrives for the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Rihanna arrives for the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Rihanna arrives for the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Plan B gestures as he arrives for the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Plan B gestures as he arrives for the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Jessie J arrives for the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Jessie J arrives for the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Tinie Tempah arrives for the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Tinie Tempah arrives for the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Noel Gallagher arrives for the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Noel Gallagher arrives for the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Emeli Sande arrives for the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Emeli Sande arrives for the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
British singer Ed Sheeran arrives for the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
British singer Ed Sheeran arrives for the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Next Slideshows
Remembering Whitney
Friends and fans gather to remember Whitney Houston.
Backstage in NY
Behind the scenes at New York Fashion Week.
New York Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from New York.
Spotted at NY Fashion Week
Celebrities at New York Fashion Week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.