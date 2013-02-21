Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Feb 21, 2013 | 8:45am IST

BRIT Awards

<p>Singer Emeli Sande reacts after being awarded the best British Album award during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Singer Emeli Sande reacts after being awarded the best British Album award during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Thursday, February 21, 2013

Singer Emeli Sande reacts after being awarded the best British Album award during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
1 / 24
<p>Singer Damon Albarn (R) and fundraiser Ben Knowles accept a special recognition award for the charity War Child during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Singer Damon Albarn (R) and fundraiser Ben Knowles accept a special recognition award for the charity War Child during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Thursday, February 21, 2013

Singer Damon Albarn (R) and fundraiser Ben Knowles accept a special recognition award for the charity War Child during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
2 / 24
<p>Pop group Mumford &amp; Sons performs during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Pop group Mumford & Sons performs during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Thursday, February 21, 2013

Pop group Mumford & Sons performs during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
3 / 24
<p>Pop group One Direction react after being awarded the Global Success award at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Pop group One Direction react after being awarded the Global Success award at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Thursday, February 21, 2013

Pop group One Direction react after being awarded the Global Success award at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
4 / 24
<p>Singer Ben Howard (R) performs during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Singer Ben Howard (R) performs during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Thursday, February 21, 2013

Singer Ben Howard (R) performs during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
5 / 24
<p>U.S. singer Frank Ocean holds his trophy after winning the International Male category during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

U.S. singer Frank Ocean holds his trophy after winning the International Male category during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Thursday, February 21, 2013

U.S. singer Frank Ocean holds his trophy after winning the International Male category during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
6 / 24
<p>U.S. singer Taylor Swift performs during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

U.S. singer Taylor Swift performs during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Thursday, February 21, 2013

U.S. singer Taylor Swift performs during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
7 / 24
<p>Musician Dave Grohl prepares to present the International Group award to The Black Keys at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Musician Dave Grohl prepares to present the International Group award to The Black Keys at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Thursday, February 21, 2013

Musician Dave Grohl prepares to present the International Group award to The Black Keys at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
8 / 24
<p>U.S. singer Taylor Swift performs during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

U.S. singer Taylor Swift performs during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Thursday, February 21, 2013

U.S. singer Taylor Swift performs during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
9 / 24
<p>Pop group One Direction performs during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Pop group One Direction performs during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Thursday, February 21, 2013

Pop group One Direction performs during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
10 / 24
<p>Singer Ben Howard (R) embraces Ed Sheeran after being presented with the British Male category trophy during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Singer Ben Howard (R) embraces Ed Sheeran after being presented with the British Male category trophy during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Thursday, February 21, 2013

Singer Ben Howard (R) embraces Ed Sheeran after being presented with the British Male category trophy during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
11 / 24
<p>British pop band One Direction perform during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

British pop band One Direction perform during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Thursday, February 21, 2013

British pop band One Direction perform during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
12 / 24
<p>Singer Tom Odell arrives for the BRIT Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor</p>

Singer Tom Odell arrives for the BRIT Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor

Thursday, February 21, 2013

Singer Tom Odell arrives for the BRIT Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor

Close
13 / 24
<p>U.S. singer Justin Timberlake performs during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

U.S. singer Justin Timberlake performs during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Thursday, February 21, 2013

U.S. singer Justin Timberlake performs during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
14 / 24
<p>British singer Robbie Williams performs during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

British singer Robbie Williams performs during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Thursday, February 21, 2013

British singer Robbie Williams performs during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
15 / 24
<p>Actor Simon Pegg and actress Berenice Marlohe prepare to present the British Group award at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Actor Simon Pegg and actress Berenice Marlohe prepare to present the British Group award at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Thursday, February 21, 2013

Actor Simon Pegg and actress Berenice Marlohe prepare to present the British Group award at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
16 / 24
<p>Singer Ben Howard waves after being presented with the British Breakthrough Act award at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Singer Ben Howard waves after being presented with the British Breakthrough Act award at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Thursday, February 21, 2013

Singer Ben Howard waves after being presented with the British Breakthrough Act award at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
17 / 24
<p>British rock band Muse performs during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

British rock band Muse performs during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Thursday, February 21, 2013

British rock band Muse performs during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
18 / 24
<p>U.S. singer Justin Timberlake arrives for the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor</p>

U.S. singer Justin Timberlake arrives for the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor

Thursday, February 21, 2013

U.S. singer Justin Timberlake arrives for the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor

Close
19 / 24
<p>British indie rock band Alt-J arrive for the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor</p>

British indie rock band Alt-J arrive for the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor

Thursday, February 21, 2013

British indie rock band Alt-J arrive for the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor

Close
20 / 24
<p>Rock band Muse arrive for the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor</p>

Rock band Muse arrive for the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor

Thursday, February 21, 2013

Rock band Muse arrive for the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor

Close
21 / 24
<p>British pop group One Direction arrive for the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor</p>

British pop group One Direction arrive for the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor

Thursday, February 21, 2013

British pop group One Direction arrive for the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor

Close
22 / 24
<p>Bat For Lashes arrives for the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor</p>

Bat For Lashes arrives for the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor

Thursday, February 21, 2013

Bat For Lashes arrives for the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor

Close
23 / 24
<p>Singer Boy George and a companion arrive for the BRIT Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor</p>

Singer Boy George and a companion arrive for the BRIT Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor

Thursday, February 21, 2013

Singer Boy George and a companion arrive for the BRIT Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor

Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Celebrity style: Fergie

Celebrity style: Fergie

Next Slideshows

Celebrity style: Fergie

Celebrity style: Fergie

The fashion and style of singer Fergie.

20 Feb 2013
London street style

London street style

Sidewalk style during London Fashion Week.

20 Feb 2013
London Fashion Week

London Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from London.

20 Feb 2013
Who's at LFW?

Who's at LFW?

Celebs in the front row at London Fashion Week.

19 Feb 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast