BRIT Awards
Singer Emeli Sande reacts after being awarded the best British Album award during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Singer Damon Albarn (R) and fundraiser Ben Knowles accept a special recognition award for the charity War Child during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Pop group Mumford & Sons performs during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Pop group One Direction react after being awarded the Global Success award at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Singer Ben Howard (R) performs during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
U.S. singer Frank Ocean holds his trophy after winning the International Male category during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
U.S. singer Taylor Swift performs during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Musician Dave Grohl prepares to present the International Group award to The Black Keys at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
U.S. singer Taylor Swift performs during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Pop group One Direction performs during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Singer Ben Howard (R) embraces Ed Sheeran after being presented with the British Male category trophy during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
British pop band One Direction perform during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Singer Tom Odell arrives for the BRIT Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor
U.S. singer Justin Timberlake performs during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
British singer Robbie Williams performs during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Actor Simon Pegg and actress Berenice Marlohe prepare to present the British Group award at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Singer Ben Howard waves after being presented with the British Breakthrough Act award at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
British rock band Muse performs during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
U.S. singer Justin Timberlake arrives for the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor
British indie rock band Alt-J arrive for the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor
Rock band Muse arrive for the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor
British pop group One Direction arrive for the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor
Bat For Lashes arrives for the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor
Singer Boy George and a companion arrive for the BRIT Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor
