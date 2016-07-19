Britain heats up
People enjoy hot weather on the beach at Blackpool, Britain July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
A woman rests in a deck chair on a sunny day in Regents Park in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
People enjoy hot weather on the beach at Blackpool. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
A man sunbathes in his shoes in Regents Park in London REUTERS/Neil Hall
A woman with a parasol views a rose garden in Regents Park in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A group of men sunbathe on a sunny day in Regents Park in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
People rest in deck chairs on a sunny day in Regents Park in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
People enjoy hot weather on the beach at Blackpool. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
People enjoy hot weather on the beach at Blackpool. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
People rest in deck chairs on a sunny day in Regents Park in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
People enjoy hot weather on the beach at Blackpool. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
A group of women pedal a boat on a lake in the sunshine in Regents Park in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
People enjoy hot weather on the beach at Blackpool. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
A man sunbathes in Regents Park in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
People enjoy hot weather on the beach at Blackpool. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Next Slideshows
Counting of the swans
Young cygnets are counted and swans and cygnets are assessed for signs of injury or disease during the Swan Upping census.
A hindu monk's Ayodhya mission
The town is becoming a defining test of Modi's ability to navigate a tension central to his administration.
India this week
Our top India photos from this week.
Olympic withdrawals due to Zika
High-profile names who are not going to the Rio Olympics because of Zika virus fears.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.