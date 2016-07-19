Edition:
Pictures | Tue Jul 19, 2016

Britain heats up

People enjoy hot weather on the beach at Blackpool, Britain July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

People enjoy hot weather on the beach at Blackpool, Britain July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016
People enjoy hot weather on the beach at Blackpool, Britain July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
A woman rests in a deck chair on a sunny day in Regents Park in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A woman rests in a deck chair on a sunny day in Regents Park in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016
A woman rests in a deck chair on a sunny day in Regents Park in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
People enjoy hot weather on the beach at Blackpool. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

People enjoy hot weather on the beach at Blackpool. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016
People enjoy hot weather on the beach at Blackpool. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
A man sunbathes in his shoes in Regents Park in London REUTERS/Neil Hall

A man sunbathes in his shoes in Regents Park in London REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016
A man sunbathes in his shoes in Regents Park in London REUTERS/Neil Hall
A woman with a parasol views a rose garden in Regents Park in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A woman with a parasol views a rose garden in Regents Park in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016
A woman with a parasol views a rose garden in Regents Park in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A group of men sunbathe on a sunny day in Regents Park in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A group of men sunbathe on a sunny day in Regents Park in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016
A group of men sunbathe on a sunny day in Regents Park in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
People rest in deck chairs on a sunny day in Regents Park in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

People rest in deck chairs on a sunny day in Regents Park in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016
People rest in deck chairs on a sunny day in Regents Park in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
People enjoy hot weather on the beach at Blackpool. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

People enjoy hot weather on the beach at Blackpool. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016
People enjoy hot weather on the beach at Blackpool. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
People enjoy hot weather on the beach at Blackpool. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

People enjoy hot weather on the beach at Blackpool. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016
People enjoy hot weather on the beach at Blackpool. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
People rest in deck chairs on a sunny day in Regents Park in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

People rest in deck chairs on a sunny day in Regents Park in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016
People rest in deck chairs on a sunny day in Regents Park in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
People enjoy hot weather on the beach at Blackpool. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

People enjoy hot weather on the beach at Blackpool. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016
People enjoy hot weather on the beach at Blackpool. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
A group of women pedal a boat on a lake in the sunshine in Regents Park in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A group of women pedal a boat on a lake in the sunshine in Regents Park in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016
A group of women pedal a boat on a lake in the sunshine in Regents Park in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
People enjoy hot weather on the beach at Blackpool. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

People enjoy hot weather on the beach at Blackpool. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016
People enjoy hot weather on the beach at Blackpool. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
A man sunbathes in Regents Park in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A man sunbathes in Regents Park in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016
A man sunbathes in Regents Park in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
People enjoy hot weather on the beach at Blackpool. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

People enjoy hot weather on the beach at Blackpool. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016
People enjoy hot weather on the beach at Blackpool. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
