Pictures | Fri Jun 24, 2016 | 4:26pm IST

Britain votes for Brexit

Nigel Farage, the leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP), makes a statement after Britain voted to leave the European Union in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Nigel Farage, the leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP), makes a statement after Britain voted to leave the European Union in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Nigel Farage, the leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP), makes a statement after Britain voted to leave the European Union in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
1 / 22
Supporters of the Stronger In Campaign react as results of the EU referendum are announced at the Royal Festival Hall, in London. REUTERS/Rob Stothard/Pool

Supporters of the Stronger In Campaign react as results of the EU referendum are announced at the Royal Festival Hall, in London. REUTERS/Rob Stothard/Pool

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Supporters of the Stronger In Campaign react as results of the EU referendum are announced at the Royal Festival Hall, in London. REUTERS/Rob Stothard/Pool
2 / 22
Traders from BGC, a global brokerage company in London's Canary Wharf react as European stock markets open early after Britain voted to leave the European Union. REUTERS/Russell Boyce

Traders from BGC, a global brokerage company in London's Canary Wharf react as European stock markets open early after Britain voted to leave the European Union. REUTERS/Russell Boyce

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Traders from BGC, a global brokerage company in London's Canary Wharf react as European stock markets open early after Britain voted to leave the European Union. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
3 / 22
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron his wife Samantha walk back into 10 Downing Street after he spoke about Britain voting to leave. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron his wife Samantha walk back into 10 Downing Street after he spoke about Britain voting to leave. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron his wife Samantha walk back into 10 Downing Street after he spoke about Britain voting to leave. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
4 / 22
A vote remain supporter walks past a vote leave supporter outside Downing Street after Britain voted to leave the European Union. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

A vote remain supporter walks past a vote leave supporter outside Downing Street after Britain voted to leave the European Union. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
A vote remain supporter walks past a vote leave supporter outside Downing Street after Britain voted to leave the European Union. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
5 / 22
People gathered in The Churchill Tavern, a British themed bar, react as the BBC predicts Britain will leave the European Union, in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

People gathered in The Churchill Tavern, a British themed bar, react as the BBC predicts Britain will leave the European Union, in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
People gathered in The Churchill Tavern, a British themed bar, react as the BBC predicts Britain will leave the European Union, in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
6 / 22
Traders work at their desks as votes are counted for the EU referendum, in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Traders work at their desks as votes are counted for the EU referendum, in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Traders work at their desks as votes are counted for the EU referendum, in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
7 / 22
Workers begin counting ballots after polling stations closed in Glasgow, Scotland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Workers begin counting ballots after polling stations closed in Glasgow, Scotland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Workers begin counting ballots after polling stations closed in Glasgow, Scotland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
8 / 22
Leave.eu supporters celebrate the result in Sunderland. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Leave.eu supporters celebrate the result in Sunderland. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Leave.eu supporters celebrate the result in Sunderland. REUTERS/Toby Melville
9 / 22
A trader from BGC Partners in London's Canary Wharf waits for European stock markets to open after Britain voted to leave the European Union. REUTERS/Russell Boyce

A trader from BGC Partners in London's Canary Wharf waits for European stock markets to open after Britain voted to leave the European Union. REUTERS/Russell Boyce

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
A trader from BGC Partners in London's Canary Wharf waits for European stock markets to open after Britain voted to leave the European Union. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
10 / 22
Supporters of the Stronger In Campaign react as results of the EU referendum are announced. REUTERS/Rob Stothard/Pool

Supporters of the Stronger In Campaign react as results of the EU referendum are announced. REUTERS/Rob Stothard/Pool

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Supporters of the Stronger In Campaign react as results of the EU referendum are announced. REUTERS/Rob Stothard/Pool
11 / 22
Samatha Cameron watches her husband Prime Minister David Cameron as he speaks after Britain voted to leave. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Samatha Cameron watches her husband Prime Minister David Cameron as he speaks after Britain voted to leave. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Samatha Cameron watches her husband Prime Minister David Cameron as he speaks after Britain voted to leave. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
12 / 22
A workers counts ballots after polling stations closed in the Referendum on the European Union in Islington, London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A workers counts ballots after polling stations closed in the Referendum on the European Union in Islington, London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
A workers counts ballots after polling stations closed in the Referendum on the European Union in Islington, London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
13 / 22
Supporters of the Stronger In Campaign, including education secretary Nicki Morgan (R), react as results of the EU referendum are announced at the Royal Festival Hall, in London. REUTERS/Rob Stothard/Pool

Supporters of the Stronger In Campaign, including education secretary Nicki Morgan (R), react as results of the EU referendum are announced at the Royal Festival Hall, in London. REUTERS/Rob Stothard/Pool

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Supporters of the Stronger In Campaign, including education secretary Nicki Morgan (R), react as results of the EU referendum are announced at the Royal Festival Hall, in London. REUTERS/Rob Stothard/Pool
14 / 22
A man carries an EU flag after Britain voted to leave the European Union, outside Downing Street in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A man carries an EU flag after Britain voted to leave the European Union, outside Downing Street in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
A man carries an EU flag after Britain voted to leave the European Union, outside Downing Street in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
15 / 22
Boris Johnson arrives to speak at the vote leave headquarters in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Boris Johnson arrives to speak at the vote leave headquarters in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Boris Johnson arrives to speak at the vote leave headquarters in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
16 / 22
An employee of a foreign exchange trading company works between a British flag and an EU flag in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato

An employee of a foreign exchange trading company works between a British flag and an EU flag in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
An employee of a foreign exchange trading company works between a British flag and an EU flag in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato
17 / 22
Dawn breaks behind the Houses of Parliament and the statue of Winston Churchill in Westminster, London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Dawn breaks behind the Houses of Parliament and the statue of Winston Churchill in Westminster, London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Dawn breaks behind the Houses of Parliament and the statue of Winston Churchill in Westminster, London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
18 / 22
Traders from BGC in London's Canary Wharf react as European stock markets open after Britain voted to leave the European Union. REUTERS/Russell Boyce

Traders from BGC in London's Canary Wharf react as European stock markets open after Britain voted to leave the European Union. REUTERS/Russell Boyce

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Traders from BGC in London's Canary Wharf react as European stock markets open after Britain voted to leave the European Union. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
19 / 22
A lone piper plays his bagpipes outside the home of former London Mayor Boris Johnson in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A lone piper plays his bagpipes outside the home of former London Mayor Boris Johnson in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
A lone piper plays his bagpipes outside the home of former London Mayor Boris Johnson in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
20 / 22
Supporters of the Stronger In Campaign react after hearing the result in the EU referendum at the Royal Festival Hall in London. REUTERS/Rob Stothard/Pool

Supporters of the Stronger In Campaign react after hearing the result in the EU referendum at the Royal Festival Hall in London. REUTERS/Rob Stothard/Pool

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Supporters of the Stronger In Campaign react after hearing the result in the EU referendum at the Royal Festival Hall in London. REUTERS/Rob Stothard/Pool
21 / 22
Prime Minister David Cameron speaks after Britain voted to leave the European Union. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Prime Minister David Cameron speaks after Britain voted to leave the European Union. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Prime Minister David Cameron speaks after Britain voted to leave the European Union. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
22 / 22
David Cameron resigns

David Cameron resigns

