Britain votes for Brexit
Nigel Farage, the leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP), makes a statement after Britain voted to leave the European Union in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Supporters of the Stronger In Campaign react as results of the EU referendum are announced at the Royal Festival Hall, in London. REUTERS/Rob Stothard/Pool
Traders from BGC, a global brokerage company in London's Canary Wharf react as European stock markets open early after Britain voted to leave the European Union. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron his wife Samantha walk back into 10 Downing Street after he spoke about Britain voting to leave. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A vote remain supporter walks past a vote leave supporter outside Downing Street after Britain voted to leave the European Union. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
People gathered in The Churchill Tavern, a British themed bar, react as the BBC predicts Britain will leave the European Union, in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Traders work at their desks as votes are counted for the EU referendum, in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Workers begin counting ballots after polling stations closed in Glasgow, Scotland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Leave.eu supporters celebrate the result in Sunderland. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A trader from BGC Partners in London's Canary Wharf waits for European stock markets to open after Britain voted to leave the European Union. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
Supporters of the Stronger In Campaign react as results of the EU referendum are announced. REUTERS/Rob Stothard/Pool
Samatha Cameron watches her husband Prime Minister David Cameron as he speaks after Britain voted to leave. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A workers counts ballots after polling stations closed in the Referendum on the European Union in Islington, London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Supporters of the Stronger In Campaign, including education secretary Nicki Morgan (R), react as results of the EU referendum are announced at the Royal Festival Hall, in London. REUTERS/Rob Stothard/Pool
A man carries an EU flag after Britain voted to leave the European Union, outside Downing Street in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Boris Johnson arrives to speak at the vote leave headquarters in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
An employee of a foreign exchange trading company works between a British flag and an EU flag in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Dawn breaks behind the Houses of Parliament and the statue of Winston Churchill in Westminster, London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Traders from BGC in London's Canary Wharf react as European stock markets open after Britain voted to leave the European Union. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
A lone piper plays his bagpipes outside the home of former London Mayor Boris Johnson in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Supporters of the Stronger In Campaign react after hearing the result in the EU referendum at the Royal Festival Hall in London. REUTERS/Rob Stothard/Pool
Prime Minister David Cameron speaks after Britain voted to leave the European Union. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
