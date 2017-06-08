Britain votes
Nuns leave after voting at a polling station in Hyde Park, London. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A voter leaves a polling station in Garthorpe. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Jeremy Corbyn leaves after voting at a polling station in Islington, London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A voter arrives with a dog at a polling station in Brighton. REUTERS/Adam Holt
Two women wait to vote outside a polling station in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband Philip leave a polling station in Sonning. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
The Fox and Hounds public house is used as a temporary polling station in Christmas Common, Watlington. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Caroline Lucas, co-leader of Britain's Green Party, arrives with her husband Richard Savage, and son Issac to vote in Brighton. REUTERS/Adam Holt
A woman casts her ballot at a garage which is being used as a polling station in Croydon, in south London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Nicola Sturgeon, First Minister of Scotland, waves after voting in Glasgow. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Tim Farron, leader of Britain's Liberal Democrat Party, arrives at a polling station in Kendal. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
A police officer stands on duty outside a polling station in Tower Hamlets, London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
The leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) Paul Nuttall leaves after voting at a polling station in Congleton. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Two people carry their bicycles as they leave after voting on general election day in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Sophie Cook, the Labour Party candidate for East Worthing & Shoreham, a transgender candidate to stand for Parliament, arrives to vote in Hove. REUTERS/Adam Holt
Dogs wait for their owner outside a polling station in Penally, Wales. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
A voter arrives at a polling station in Stamford Hill, north London. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A schoolboy walks past a polling station in Romford, east London. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
A man sits with his dog inside the Fox and Hounds public house used as a temporary polling station in Christmas Common. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Jeremy Corbyn arrives to vote in Islington, London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Voters arrive at a garage which is being used as a polling station in Croydon, on general election day in south London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Signs are seen on a polling station on general election day in Garthorpe. REUTERS/Paul Childs
A woman votes at a laundrette used as a temporary polling station in Oxford. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Workers assemble a polling booth inside a polling station on general election day in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A worker prepares signs outside their polling station on general election day in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Next Slideshows
Violence engulfs Venezuela's capital
A 17-year-old Venezuelan protester died in ferocious clashes between security forces and protesters in Caracas, taking the death toll from unrest since April to...
On the UK campaign trail
On the campaign trail with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn.
London's Borough Market crime scene
Investigators comb over the Borough Market area in London looking for evidence after the weekend attack that killed eight people.
London's Borough Market crime scene
Investigators comb over the Borough Market area in London looking for evidence after the weekend attack that killed eight people.
MORE IN PICTURES
PM Modi's Portugal tour
Pictures from the PM Modi's visit to Portugal on the first leg of his three-nation tour.
Women's Cricket World Cup - England vs India
Pictures from the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 as India and England open the tournament at County Ground.
Glastonbury Festival
Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
Last Friday of Ramadan in India
Muslims offer prayers during the last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in India.
Battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.