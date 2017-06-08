Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Jun 8, 2017 | 8:46pm IST

Britain votes

Nuns leave after voting at a polling station in Hyde Park, London. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Nuns leave after voting at a polling station in Hyde Park, London. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2017
Nuns leave after voting at a polling station in Hyde Park, London. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
1 / 25
A voter leaves a polling station in Garthorpe. REUTERS/Paul Childs

A voter leaves a polling station in Garthorpe. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2017
A voter leaves a polling station in Garthorpe. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Close
2 / 25
Jeremy Corbyn leaves after voting at a polling station in Islington, London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Jeremy Corbyn leaves after voting at a polling station in Islington, London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2017
Jeremy Corbyn leaves after voting at a polling station in Islington, London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
3 / 25
A voter arrives with a dog at a polling station in Brighton. REUTERS/Adam Holt

A voter arrives with a dog at a polling station in Brighton. REUTERS/Adam Holt

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2017
A voter arrives with a dog at a polling station in Brighton. REUTERS/Adam Holt
Close
4 / 25
Two women wait to vote outside a polling station in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Two women wait to vote outside a polling station in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2017
Two women wait to vote outside a polling station in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
5 / 25
Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband Philip leave a polling station in Sonning. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband Philip leave a polling station in Sonning. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2017
Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband Philip leave a polling station in Sonning. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Close
6 / 25
The Fox and Hounds public house is used as a temporary polling station in Christmas Common, Watlington. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

The Fox and Hounds public house is used as a temporary polling station in Christmas Common, Watlington. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2017
The Fox and Hounds public house is used as a temporary polling station in Christmas Common, Watlington. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Close
7 / 25
Caroline Lucas, co-leader of Britain's Green Party, arrives with her husband Richard Savage, and son Issac to vote in Brighton. REUTERS/Adam Holt

Caroline Lucas, co-leader of Britain's Green Party, arrives with her husband Richard Savage, and son Issac to vote in Brighton. REUTERS/Adam Holt

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2017
Caroline Lucas, co-leader of Britain's Green Party, arrives with her husband Richard Savage, and son Issac to vote in Brighton. REUTERS/Adam Holt
Close
8 / 25
A woman casts her ballot at a garage which is being used as a polling station in Croydon, in south London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A woman casts her ballot at a garage which is being used as a polling station in Croydon, in south London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2017
A woman casts her ballot at a garage which is being used as a polling station in Croydon, in south London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
9 / 25
Nicola Sturgeon, First Minister of Scotland, waves after voting in Glasgow. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Nicola Sturgeon, First Minister of Scotland, waves after voting in Glasgow. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2017
Nicola Sturgeon, First Minister of Scotland, waves after voting in Glasgow. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
10 / 25
Tim Farron, leader of Britain's Liberal Democrat Party, arrives at a polling station in Kendal. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Tim Farron, leader of Britain's Liberal Democrat Party, arrives at a polling station in Kendal. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2017
Tim Farron, leader of Britain's Liberal Democrat Party, arrives at a polling station in Kendal. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Close
11 / 25
A police officer stands on duty outside a polling station in Tower Hamlets, London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A police officer stands on duty outside a polling station in Tower Hamlets, London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2017
A police officer stands on duty outside a polling station in Tower Hamlets, London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
12 / 25
The leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) Paul Nuttall leaves after voting at a polling station in Congleton. REUTERS/Paul Childs

The leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) Paul Nuttall leaves after voting at a polling station in Congleton. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2017
The leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) Paul Nuttall leaves after voting at a polling station in Congleton. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Close
13 / 25
Two people carry their bicycles as they leave after voting on general election day in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Two people carry their bicycles as they leave after voting on general election day in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2017
Two people carry their bicycles as they leave after voting on general election day in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
14 / 25
Sophie Cook, the Labour Party candidate for East Worthing & Shoreham, a transgender candidate to stand for Parliament, arrives to vote in Hove. REUTERS/Adam Holt

Sophie Cook, the Labour Party candidate for East Worthing & Shoreham, a transgender candidate to stand for Parliament, arrives to vote in Hove. REUTERS/Adam Holt

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2017
Sophie Cook, the Labour Party candidate for East Worthing & Shoreham, a transgender candidate to stand for Parliament, arrives to vote in Hove. REUTERS/Adam Holt
Close
15 / 25
Dogs wait for their owner outside a polling station in Penally, Wales. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Dogs wait for their owner outside a polling station in Penally, Wales. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2017
Dogs wait for their owner outside a polling station in Penally, Wales. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
Close
16 / 25
A voter arrives at a polling station in Stamford Hill, north London. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A voter arrives at a polling station in Stamford Hill, north London. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2017
A voter arrives at a polling station in Stamford Hill, north London. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
17 / 25
A schoolboy walks past a polling station in Romford, east London. REUTERS/Russell Boyce

A schoolboy walks past a polling station in Romford, east London. REUTERS/Russell Boyce

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2017
A schoolboy walks past a polling station in Romford, east London. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
Close
18 / 25
A man sits with his dog inside the Fox and Hounds public house used as a temporary polling station in Christmas Common. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

A man sits with his dog inside the Fox and Hounds public house used as a temporary polling station in Christmas Common. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2017
A man sits with his dog inside the Fox and Hounds public house used as a temporary polling station in Christmas Common. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Close
19 / 25
Jeremy Corbyn arrives to vote in Islington, London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Jeremy Corbyn arrives to vote in Islington, London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2017
Jeremy Corbyn arrives to vote in Islington, London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
20 / 25
Voters arrive at a garage which is being used as a polling station in Croydon, on general election day in south London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Voters arrive at a garage which is being used as a polling station in Croydon, on general election day in south London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2017
Voters arrive at a garage which is being used as a polling station in Croydon, on general election day in south London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
21 / 25
Signs are seen on a polling station on general election day in Garthorpe. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Signs are seen on a polling station on general election day in Garthorpe. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2017
Signs are seen on a polling station on general election day in Garthorpe. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Close
22 / 25
A woman votes at a laundrette used as a temporary polling station in Oxford. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

A woman votes at a laundrette used as a temporary polling station in Oxford. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2017
A woman votes at a laundrette used as a temporary polling station in Oxford. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Close
23 / 25
Workers assemble a polling booth inside a polling station on general election day in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Workers assemble a polling booth inside a polling station on general election day in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2017
Workers assemble a polling booth inside a polling station on general election day in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
24 / 25
A worker prepares signs outside their polling station on general election day in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A worker prepares signs outside their polling station on general election day in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2017
A worker prepares signs outside their polling station on general election day in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Violence engulfs Venezuela's capital

Violence engulfs Venezuela's capital

Next Slideshows

Violence engulfs Venezuela's capital

Violence engulfs Venezuela's capital

A 17-year-old Venezuelan protester died in ferocious clashes between security forces and protesters in Caracas, taking the death toll from unrest since April to...

08 Jun 2017
On the UK campaign trail

On the UK campaign trail

On the campaign trail with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn.

08 Jun 2017
London's Borough Market crime scene

London's Borough Market crime scene

Investigators comb over the Borough Market area in London looking for evidence after the weekend attack that killed eight people.

08 Jun 2017
London's Borough Market crime scene

London's Borough Market crime scene

Investigators comb over the Borough Market area in London looking for evidence after the weekend attack that killed eight people.

08 Jun 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

PM Modi's Portugal tour

PM Modi's Portugal tour

Pictures from the PM Modi's visit to Portugal on the first leg of his three-nation tour.

Women's Cricket World Cup - England vs India

Women's Cricket World Cup - England vs India

Pictures from the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 as India and England open the tournament at County Ground.

Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival

Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

MS-13 gang members behind bars

MS-13 gang members behind bars

Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.

Last Friday of Ramadan in India

Last Friday of Ramadan in India

Muslims offer prayers during the last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in India.

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast