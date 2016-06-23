Britain's Brexit battle
Two activists with the EU flag and Union Jack painted on their faces kiss each other in front of Brandenburg Gate to protest against the British exit from the European Union, in Berlin. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Ballot boxes to be used for voting in the EU referendum, wait to be collected from storage in New Parliament House for delivery to polling stations in Edinburgh, in Scotland, Britain June 22, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Revelers wrapped in European Union flags walk at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival, Britain, June 22, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A van is driven by Vote Leave supporters through Parliament Square in London, Britain June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
People hold signs in Trafalgar Square during a 'Yes to Europe' rally for young people in central London, Britain June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Figurines showing campaigners for and against Britain leaving the European Union ahead of a referendum are pictured in front of a model of Britain's Houses of Parliament, at the Mini-Europe miniature park in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A woman reads a newspaper on the underground in London with a 'vote remain' advert for the BREXIT referendum, Britain June 22, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
Part of a flotilla of fishing vessels campaigning to leave the European Union sails past Parliament on the river Thames in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Nicola Sturgeon, the First Minister of Scotland, stands in front of a sign at a EU referendum remain event, at Edinburgh airport in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain June 22, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A "Vote Remain" banner being flown by an aircraft is seen behind the Big Ben clocktower in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Pedestrians walk past a "Vote Remain" campaign electronic billboard in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A supporter of the "Britain Stronger IN Europe" group campaigns in the lead up to the EU referendum, at Soho in London, Britain. REUTERS/Neil Hall
People hold signs in Trafalgar Square during a 'Yes to Europe' rally for young people, ahead of Thursday's EU referendum, in central London, Britain. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party Nigel Farage waves after a launch for an EU referendum poster from a bus in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Musician and campaigner Bob Geldof joins a counter demonstration as a flotilla of fishing vessels campaigning to leave the European Union sails up the river Thames in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Former London Mayor Boris Johnson holds up a Cornish pasty during the launch of the Vote Leave bus campaign, in favour of Britain leaving the European Union, in Truro, Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Branded fudge is seen in the office of pro-Brexit group pressure group "Leave.eu" in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron speaks at a "Stronger In" campaign rally at a school in Witney, southern England. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A worker holds a banner at the "Gibraltar stronger in Europe" campaign office in in the British overseas territory Gibraltar, historically claimed by Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A woman hands out leaflets campaigning to stay in Europe for the BREXIT vote in London. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Supporter holding banners cross the road during a Vote Leave event outside the Chelsea Flower Show in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Edinburgh Castle rock is illuminated with a sign to "Vote Remain" in a show of support for the campaign to remain in Europe ahead of Thursday's EU Referendum in Scotland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party Nigel Farage poses during a media launch for an EU referendum poster in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Tributes in memory of murdered Labour Party MP Jo Cox, who was shot dead in Birstall, are left at Parliament Square in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Racegoers in Britain and EU referendum themed dresses at the Royal Ascot. Reuters/Toby Melville/Livepic
EU referendum posters are seen attached to a tree in Lymm, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A man from Gibraltar looks on after suspending a "Gibraltar stronger in Europe" campaign event in the British overseas territory Gibraltar, historically claimed by Spain. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A slogan of the "Vote Leave" campaign is projected onto the White Cliffs of Dover urging people to support leaving the EU. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A worker answers a telephone in the office of Brexit group pressure group "Leave.eu" in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Posters promoting to keep Britain in the European Union are placed in a window in London. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
Next Slideshows
Rising waters in China
Flooding, an annual problem in China, has been exacerbated by urban sprawl and poor drainage infrastructure in many cities.
Wildfire ignites in California
Wildfires spread in California from the coastal foothills outside Santa Barbara to desert brush near the Mexican border, as a heat wave bakes the region in...
Emu on the run
An emu, a flightless bird, flees from Southern California wildfires.
International Yoga Day 2016
India observes second International Yoga Day, 2016.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.