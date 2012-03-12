Edition:
Britain's Chinese diving dreams

<p>Members of Crystal Palace diving club wait for an elevator during a training session in London March 9, 2012. Standing in neat lines in a south London gym, a squad of hand-picked, tracksuited youngsters stretch their arms in unison, counting together in Mandarin.Taking the proverb 'if you can't beat them, join them' quite literally, Crystal Palace diving club has turned to Chinese expertise to foster Britain's future Olympic hopes. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

Monday, March 12, 2012

<p>Crystal Palace Diving Club member Victoria Vincent practices during a training session in a dry diving gym in London March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

Crystal Palace Diving Club member Victoria Vincent practices during a training session in a dry diving gym in London March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>Crystal Palace diving club member Lexie Howard (C) practices during a training session in a dry diving gym in London March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

Crystal Palace diving club member Lexie Howard (C) practices during a training session in a dry diving gym in London March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>Crystal Palace diving club member Scarlett Mew Jenson attends a training session in a dry diving gym in London March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

Crystal Palace diving club member Scarlett Mew Jenson attends a training session in a dry diving gym in London March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>A Crystal Palace diving club member attends a training session in a dry diving gym in London March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

A Crystal Palace diving club member attends a training session in a dry diving gym in London March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>Members of the Crystal Palace diving club stretch during a training session in a dry diving gym in London March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

Members of the Crystal Palace diving club stretch during a training session in a dry diving gym in London March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>Crystal Palace diving club members practice on a trampoline during a training session in a dry diving gym in London March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

Crystal Palace diving club members practice on a trampoline during a training session in a dry diving gym in London March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>Members of the Crystal Palace diving club stretch during a training session in a dry diving gym in London March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

Members of the Crystal Palace diving club stretch during a training session in a dry diving gym in London March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>Members of Crystal Palace diving club shower during a training session in London March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

Members of Crystal Palace diving club shower during a training session in London March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>A member of Crystal Palace diving club dives watched by head coach Chen Wen (R) during a training session in London March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

A member of Crystal Palace diving club dives watched by head coach Chen Wen (R) during a training session in London March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>Crystal Palace diving club member Ford Fagan dives during a training session in London March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

Crystal Palace diving club member Ford Fagan dives during a training session in London March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>A member of Crystal Palace diving club dives during a training session in London March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

A member of Crystal Palace diving club dives during a training session in London March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>A member of Crystal Palace diving club dives watched by coach Xiang Yan Kong during a training session in London March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

A member of Crystal Palace diving club dives watched by coach Xiang Yan Kong during a training session in London March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>Crystal Palace diving club member Ryan Bartlett dives during a training session in London March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

Crystal Palace diving club member Ryan Bartlett dives during a training session in London March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>A member of Crystal Palace diving club dives during a training session in London March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

A member of Crystal Palace diving club dives during a training session in London March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

