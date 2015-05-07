Britain's dead-heat election
Polling station workers place signs outside a polling station in Islington, in London, Britain, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Prime Minister David Cameron and his wife Samantha leave after voting in Spelsbury, central England, Britain May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Labour Party leader Ed Miliband arrives to vote with his wife Justine in Doncaster, northern England, Britain, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A man works out on a punch bag in East Hull Boxing Club as people arrive to cast their votes in Hull, Britain May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
An advertising van with images of David Cameron and Ed Miliband drives around Parliament Square, central London, Britain, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Nigel Farage, leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP), leaves after voting at his polling station in Ramsgate, southeast England, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Liberal Democrat leader Nick Clegg arrives to vote with his wife Miriam Gonzalez Durantez at a polling station in Sheffield, Britain, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Nicola Sturgeon, the leader of the Scottish National Party, waves as she stands with her husband Peter Murrell after voting in Broomhouse, Scotland, Britain, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Chelsea pensioners walk to cast their vote in London, Britain, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A dog stands outside a polling station in central London, Britain May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Protesters hold up placards and a banner as David Cameron and his wife Samantha leave a polling station after voting in Spelsbury, central England, Britain, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Ed Miliband leaves after voting with his wife Justine in Doncaster, northern England, Britain, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Scottish Labour Party leader Jim Murphy gestures as he arrives to cast his vote in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Scotland's former First Minister, Alex Salmond (2nd R), arrives with supporters at a polling station in Ellon, Scotland, Britain May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Chelsea pensioners walk to cast their vote in London, Britain, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Nigel Farage gestures as he arrives to vote at his polling station in Ramsgate, southeast England, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Poll clerks are seen in a public launderette being used as a polling station in Oxford, Britain May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
The Big Ben clocktower and the Houses of Parliament are seen in the early morning in central London, Britain May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Next Slideshows
Aftermath in Nepal
Reeling from the devastation following the Nepal earthquake.
Children of Syria
The plight of children in a land torn apart by war.
Gangland, El Salvador
Inside the bloody rivalry between the Mara Salvatrucha and Barrio 18 gangs.
Sleeping volcano awakens
Chile's Volcano Villarrica has recently entered a more active phase.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.