Thu May 7, 2015

Britain's dead-heat election

Polling station workers place signs outside a polling station in Islington, in London, Britain, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Polling station workers place signs outside a polling station in Islington, in London, Britain, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
Polling station workers place signs outside a polling station in Islington, in London, Britain, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Prime Minister David Cameron and his wife Samantha leave after voting in Spelsbury, central England, Britain May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Prime Minister David Cameron and his wife Samantha leave after voting in Spelsbury, central England, Britain May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
Prime Minister David Cameron and his wife Samantha leave after voting in Spelsbury, central England, Britain May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Labour Party leader Ed Miliband arrives to vote with his wife Justine in Doncaster, northern England, Britain, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Labour Party leader Ed Miliband arrives to vote with his wife Justine in Doncaster, northern England, Britain, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
Labour Party leader Ed Miliband arrives to vote with his wife Justine in Doncaster, northern England, Britain, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A man works out on a punch bag in East Hull Boxing Club as people arrive to cast their votes in Hull, Britain May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A man works out on a punch bag in East Hull Boxing Club as people arrive to cast their votes in Hull, Britain May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
A man works out on a punch bag in East Hull Boxing Club as people arrive to cast their votes in Hull, Britain May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
An advertising van with images of David Cameron and Ed Miliband drives around Parliament Square, central London, Britain, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

An advertising van with images of David Cameron and Ed Miliband drives around Parliament Square, central London, Britain, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
An advertising van with images of David Cameron and Ed Miliband drives around Parliament Square, central London, Britain, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Nigel Farage, leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP), leaves after voting at his polling station in Ramsgate, southeast England, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Nigel Farage, leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP), leaves after voting at his polling station in Ramsgate, southeast England, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
Nigel Farage, leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP), leaves after voting at his polling station in Ramsgate, southeast England, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Liberal Democrat leader Nick Clegg arrives to vote with his wife Miriam Gonzalez Durantez at a polling station in Sheffield, Britain, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Liberal Democrat leader Nick Clegg arrives to vote with his wife Miriam Gonzalez Durantez at a polling station in Sheffield, Britain, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
Liberal Democrat leader Nick Clegg arrives to vote with his wife Miriam Gonzalez Durantez at a polling station in Sheffield, Britain, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Nicola Sturgeon, the leader of the Scottish National Party, waves as she stands with her husband Peter Murrell after voting in Broomhouse, Scotland, Britain, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Nicola Sturgeon, the leader of the Scottish National Party, waves as she stands with her husband Peter Murrell after voting in Broomhouse, Scotland, Britain, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
Nicola Sturgeon, the leader of the Scottish National Party, waves as she stands with her husband Peter Murrell after voting in Broomhouse, Scotland, Britain, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Chelsea pensioners walk to cast their vote in London, Britain, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Chelsea pensioners walk to cast their vote in London, Britain, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
Chelsea pensioners walk to cast their vote in London, Britain, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A dog stands outside a polling station in central London, Britain May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A dog stands outside a polling station in central London, Britain May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
A dog stands outside a polling station in central London, Britain May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Protesters hold up placards and a banner as David Cameron and his wife Samantha leave a polling station after voting in Spelsbury, central England, Britain, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Protesters hold up placards and a banner as David Cameron and his wife Samantha leave a polling station after voting in Spelsbury, central England, Britain, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
Protesters hold up placards and a banner as David Cameron and his wife Samantha leave a polling station after voting in Spelsbury, central England, Britain, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Ed Miliband leaves after voting with his wife Justine in Doncaster, northern England, Britain, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Ed Miliband leaves after voting with his wife Justine in Doncaster, northern England, Britain, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
Ed Miliband leaves after voting with his wife Justine in Doncaster, northern England, Britain, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Scottish Labour Party leader Jim Murphy gestures as he arrives to cast his vote in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Scottish Labour Party leader Jim Murphy gestures as he arrives to cast his vote in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
Scottish Labour Party leader Jim Murphy gestures as he arrives to cast his vote in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Scotland's former First Minister, Alex Salmond (2nd R), arrives with supporters at a polling station in Ellon, Scotland, Britain May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Scotland's former First Minister, Alex Salmond (2nd R), arrives with supporters at a polling station in Ellon, Scotland, Britain May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
Scotland's former First Minister, Alex Salmond (2nd R), arrives with supporters at a polling station in Ellon, Scotland, Britain May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Chelsea pensioners walk to cast their vote in London, Britain, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Chelsea pensioners walk to cast their vote in London, Britain, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
Chelsea pensioners walk to cast their vote in London, Britain, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Nigel Farage gestures as he arrives to vote at his polling station in Ramsgate, southeast England, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Nigel Farage gestures as he arrives to vote at his polling station in Ramsgate, southeast England, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
Nigel Farage gestures as he arrives to vote at his polling station in Ramsgate, southeast England, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Poll clerks are seen in a public launderette being used as a polling station in Oxford, Britain May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Poll clerks are seen in a public launderette being used as a polling station in Oxford, Britain May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
Poll clerks are seen in a public launderette being used as a polling station in Oxford, Britain May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
The Big Ben clocktower and the Houses of Parliament are seen in the early morning in central London, Britain May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

The Big Ben clocktower and the Houses of Parliament are seen in the early morning in central London, Britain May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
The Big Ben clocktower and the Houses of Parliament are seen in the early morning in central London, Britain May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
