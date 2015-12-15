Britain's first astronaut blasts off
British astronaut Tim Peake, member of the main crew of the expedition to the International Space Station (ISS), waves to his children from a bus prior the launch of Soyuz TMA-19M space ship at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan,...more
Photographers take pictures as the Soyuz TMA-19M spacecraft carrying the crew of Timothy Peake of Britain, Yuri Malenchenko of Russia and Timothy Kopra of the U.S. as it blasts off to the International Space Station (ISS) from the launchpad at the...more
British astronaut Tim Peake, (L-R) Russian cosmonaut Yuri Malenchenko and U.S. astronaut Tim Kopra, members of the main crew of the expedition to the International Space Station (ISS), walk to report to members of the State Committee prior the launch...more
The International Space Station (ISS) crew members Yuri Malenchenko of Russia (front), Timothy Kopra of the U.S. (R) and Timothy Peake of Britain, walk after donning space suits at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, December 15, 2015, before...more
British astronaut Timothy Peake and U.S. astronaut Timothy Kopra, members of the main crew of the expedition to the International Space Station (ISS), gesture from a bus prior the launch of Soyuz TMA-19M space ship at the Russian leased Baikonur...more
The International Space Station (ISS) crew member Timothy Peake of Britain looks on during his space suit check at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, December 15, 2015, before travelling on board the Soyuz TMA-19M spacecraft to the International...more
Timothy Kopra of the U.S. waves as he boards the Soyuz TMA-19M spacecraft shortly before the launch to the International Space Station (ISS) at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Orthodox priests conduct a blessing in front of the Soyuz TMA-19M spacecraft set on the launchpad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, December 14, 2015.�REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
The Soyuz TMA-19M spacecraft carrying the crew of Timothy Peake of Britain, Yuri Malenchenko of Russia and Timothy Kopra of the U.S. blasts off to the International Space Station (ISS) from the launchpad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan,...more
The Soyuz TMA-19M spacecraft carrying the crew of Timothy Peake of Britain, Yuri Malenchenko of Russia and Timothy Kopra of the U.S. blasts off to the International Space Station (ISS) from the launchpad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan,...more
