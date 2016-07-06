Britain's "flawed" war in Iraq
A British soldier prepares to jump from a burning tank set ablaze after a shooting incident in the southern Iraqi city of Basra, September 2005. A British inquiry into the Iraq war strongly criticized former Prime Minister Tony Blair and his...more
Anti-war protestors assemble at the start of a mass rally in London to oppose a military strike on Iraq, September 2002. REUTERS/Peter Macdiarmid
Anti-war protestors hold up a banner as HMS Ocean sails out of Plymouth Sound from Devonport Naval Base for exercises in the Mediterranean and Far East, January 2003. REUTERS/Stephen Hird
An Iraqi woman walks back home to the southern city of Basara as fires rage in the distance as British forces muscled into the outskirts of the city, April 2003. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A British Warrior armored combat vehicle drives into a picture of Saddam Hussein in the city of Basra, March 24, 2003. REUTERS/POOL/Mark Richards
British Royal Marines Omar Rawlings (L) and Del Morton of 40 Commando smile as they squeeze into their dug-in position in mud after heavy rainstorms north of the Al Faw peninsula on the approach to Basra, March 2003. REUTERS/POOL/Terry Richards
An Iraqi man is pushed away for questioning by a British soldier outside the besieged southern Iraqi city of Basra, March 2003. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen
Royal Marines from Juliet Company 42 Commando stand outside Saddam Hussein's palace at Basra, April 2003. REUTERS/POOL/Jon Mills - Western Daily Press
A family flees past a destroyed Iraqi T-55 tank after a mortar attack on British Army positions in the southern city of Basra, March 2003. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
A British soldier shakes hands with a boy at a checkpoint in Basra, November 2006. REUTERS/Atef Hassan
British Prime Minister Tony Blair appears in a recording, which also included U.S. President George W. Bush, broadcast on Iraqi television in April 2003 with a pledge to Iraqis that they would control their own future once the "nightmare" of Saddam...more
British soldier Greg McPherson, 19, from Dundee sits in his Warrior armored vehicle after hearing that two soldiers from the Black Watch had been injured in an earlier incident, November 2004. REUTERS/Maurice McDonald/Pool
A boy throws a rock at a burning British consulate vehicle after it was attacked by gunmen with a rocket propelled grenade in Basra, October 2006. REUTERS/Atef Hassan
A team of weapons inspectors from the U.N. Monitoring, Verification and Inspection Commission search a military industrial complex, Al-Tariq General Company, near the town of Falluja, December 2002. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A British army officer has her handgun cocked as Iraqi civilians flee fighting in Basra April 2003. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
An Iraqi militiaman, armed with a rocket-propelled grenade, passes a burning British vehicle after it came under attack in Basra August 17, 2004. REUTERS/Atef Hassan
A British soldier patrols on an armoured vehicle in Basra, March 2008. REUTERS/Atef Hassan
A crater caused by a roadside bomb attack on a road in Basra, April 2007. Two roadside bombs hit British forces in what the British military described as a "serious incident". REUTERS/Atef Hassan
A coffin of a serviceman killed when an RAF Hercules plane crashed over Iraq is repatriated back to the UK from Basra airport, February 7, 2005. The crash killed 10 servicemen. REUTERS/Staff Sergeant Chris Crawford
A woman and child react after a British raid in Basra, April 2007. British forces raided two houses, killing a man who was taking a rifle from a cupboard believing his intention was to open fire upon them, the British military said. Two other people...more
British Army troops attend to wounded comrades after their Land Rover was attacked by small arms fire, crashed into a taxi and flipped over in the southern city of Basra, April 2004. REUTERS/Atef Hassan
The coffin of Black Watch soldier Sergeant Stuart Gray is taken from Trinity Parish Church during his funeral in Cowdenbeath in Fife, Scotland, November 2004. Sergeant Gray was killed in a suicide attack near Falluja. REUTERS/Jeff J Mitchell
British soldiers of RAF Regiment enter an abandoned building while on patrol in Basra December 2005. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Firemen hose down a burning fuel truck after it was attacked by gunmen in Basra, May 2007. At least one British soldier was wounded when gunmen attacked the military fuel truck, the British military said. REUTERS/Atef Hassan
A mourner is comforted after the funeral service of Private James (Jamie) Kerr after his funeral service at Trinity Parish Church in Cowdenbeath in Fife, Scotland July 26, 2007 . Private Kerr and two other soldiers from The Black Watch, 3rd Battalion...more
A British military helicopter lands during an operation in central Basra, May 21, 2005. British soldiers aboard the helicopter stopped and searched a vehicle after receiving information that it might be carrying weapons or a bomb. Three men in the...more
A youth hurls a rock at British soldiers during a violent protest by job seekers, who say they were promised employment in the security services, in Basra, March 2004. REUTERS/File
A man waves a pistol near a burning vehicle after a roadside bomb attack in Basra, May 2007. A sports utility vehicle of a foreign security company in Basra was destroyed after a bomb attack by insurgents, a British spokesperson said. REUTERS/Atef...more
Britain's Prime Minister Tony Blair speaks to British soldiers at Divisional Headquarters in Basra, May 2007. Blair, on his last visit to Iraq as prime minister, said he had no regrets about his part in the U.S.-led invasion that removed Saddam...more
A convoy of British armored vehicles patrol a road after pulling out from Basra Palace, as British troops quit the southern Iraqi city of Basra, ending the British presence in the oil hub for the first time since the U.S.-led invasion that toppled...more
A woman weeps as she looks at the Basra memorial wall before its rededication at the National Arboretum in Alrewas, central England, March 2010. REUTERS/Darren Staples
British Army troops are covered in flames from a petrol bomb thrown during a violent protest by job seekers, who say they were promised employment in the security services, in the southern Iraq city of Basra March 22, 2004. REUTERS/Atef Hassan/File...more
