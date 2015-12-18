Britain's last deep coal mine

Mine workers walk towards the pit head at Kellingley Colliery on its last day of operation in north Yorkshire, England, December 18, 2015. Kellingley is the last deep coal mine to close in England, bringing to an end centuries of coal mining in...more

Mine workers walk towards the pit head at Kellingley Colliery on its last day of operation in north Yorkshire, England, December 18, 2015. Kellingley is the last deep coal mine to close in England, bringing to an end centuries of coal mining in Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble

