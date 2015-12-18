Edition:
Britain's last deep coal mine

Mine workers walk towards the pit head at Kellingley Colliery on its last day of operation in north Yorkshire, England, December 18, 2015. Kellingley is the last deep coal mine to close in England, bringing to an end centuries of coal mining in Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
Miners leave after working the final shift at Kellingley Colliery on its last day of operation in north Yorkshire, England, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Oli Scarff/Pool

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
A graffitied For Sale sits under the road sign for Kellingley Colliery on its last day of operation in north Yorkshire, England, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
Miners leave after working the final shift at Kellingley Colliery on its last day of operation in north Yorkshire, England, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Oli Scarff/Pool

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
Miner Kevin McDonagh holds the last piece of coal he cut as he leaves after his last shift at Kellingley Colliery on its last day of operation in north Yorkshire, England, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
Miners leave after working the final shift at Kellingley Colliery on its last day of operation in north Yorkshire, England, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/John Giles/Pool

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
A worker repairs miners lamps in a workshop at Kellingley Colliery on its last day of operation in north Yorkshire, England, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
Coal pours on to a heap at Kellingley Colliery on its last day of operation in north Yorkshire, England, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
A message is seen chalked on to a notice board at Kellingley Colliery on its last day of operation in north Yorkshire, England, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
Miners pose for a group picture after working the final shift at Kellingley Colliery on its last day of operation in north Yorkshire, England, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
Miners' headlamps are seen at Kellingley Colliery on its last day of operation in north Yorkshire, England, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
A man stands next to a memorial outside Kellingley Colliery on its last day of operation in north Yorkshire, England, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
Mine workers greet each other during a shift change at Kellingley Colliery on its last day of operation in north Yorkshire, England, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
Workers time cards are seen at Kellingley Colliery on its last day of operation in north Yorkshire, England, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
Miners pose for a group picture after working the final shift at Kellingley Colliery on its last day of operation in north Yorkshire, England, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
Night falls over UK Coal's Kellingley Colliery north Britain, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
