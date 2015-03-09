Britain's next top dog
Handler Rebecca Cross poses with Knopa the Scottish Terrier after winning Best in Show on the last day of Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England, March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Handler Rebecca Cross shows Knopa the Scottish Terrier to the Best in Show judge during the last day of Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England, March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Dogue de Bordeauxs stand on their benches during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A Japanese Shiba Inu sleeps during the last day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A Standard Poodle is groomed during the last day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A demonstrator is removed from the floor by security during the Best in Show on the last day of Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England, March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A handler with a paw print tattoo on her leg shows a Shih Tzu during the last day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A handler celebrates the first place awarded to his Mastiff during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Bearded Collies sit on their grooming tables during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A handler runs a Great Dane during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Japanese Spitz look out from their pen during the last day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A groom stands with a dog comb in her hair during the last day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England, March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A Great Dane jumps up as it arrives for the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Glenda John sports tattoos of Sheltand Sheepdog during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A woman grooms an Alaskan Malamute during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Arthur Ward stands with his Pyrenean Mountain Dog Cody during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A dog looks from inside a trade stand during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Philip Larsson, aged 3, pulls toy dogs as he arrives for the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A Mastiff is shown to the judge during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A woman sitting with Weimaraners applies makeup during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A Retriever looks from its bench during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A dog arrives on a bus for the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A Hungarian Vizsla is shown to the judge during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A man wearing a dog print waistcoat arrives for the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A dog from the Irish obedience team looks from its bench during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Women look at t-shirts during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A dog arrives for the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A man sits with two Hungarian Vizla during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Owners take photographs of their dogs during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A woman sports dog paw print tattoos during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staple
