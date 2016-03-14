Edition:
Britain's next top dog

Handler Marie Burns (unseen) shows Devon, the West Highland White Terrier, after winning Best in Show on the final day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Monday, March 14, 2016
1 / 20
Handler Marie Burns poses with Devon, the West Highland white terrier, after winning Best in Show on the final day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Monday, March 14, 2016
2 / 20
Handler Marie Burns and Devon, the West Highland White Terrier, winner of Best in Show, are congratulated by Charley Donaldson and Hazel, the Whippet who received Reserve, on the final day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Monday, March 14, 2016
3 / 20
An Ibizan Hound is inspected by a judge during the final day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
4 / 20
An Ibizan Hound looks at a baby during the final day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
5 / 20
An Irish Setter stands on its bench during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2016
6 / 20
English Setters rest during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2016
7 / 20
A handler shows a Maltese during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, March 10, 2016
8 / 20
Rumba, a Wire Haired Dachshund stands in a shaft of light during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2016
9 / 20
Dee Milligan-Bott who claimed her dog was poisoned at Crufts 2015, shows an Irish Setter the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2016
10 / 20
Fenix the Hungarian Vizsla arrives the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2016
11 / 20
A man stands with his Dalmatians during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, March 10, 2016
12 / 20
Yorkshire Terriers are shown during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, March 10, 2016
13 / 20
A handler shows a Standard Poodle during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, March 10, 2016
14 / 20
Dogs are judged during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, March 10, 2016
15 / 20
A Chihuahua is held during judging on the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, March 10, 2016
16 / 20
Manchester Terriers Betty and Mable arrive for the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, March 10, 2016
17 / 20
A man arrives with a cage of Papillons on the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, March 10, 2016
18 / 20
A Dogue de Bordeaux arrives for the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, March 10, 2016
19 / 20
A man and a boy sleep near their German Spitzs during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, March 10, 2016
20 / 20
