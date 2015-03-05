Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Mar 5, 2015 | 11:24pm IST

Britain's next top dog

Arthur Ward stands with his Pyrenean Mountain Dog Cody during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Arthur Ward stands with his Pyrenean Mountain Dog Cody during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
Arthur Ward stands with his Pyrenean Mountain Dog Cody during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
1 / 18
A Retriever looks from its bench during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A Retriever looks from its bench during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
A Retriever looks from its bench during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
2 / 18
A woman sitting with Weimaraners applies makeup during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A woman sitting with Weimaraners applies makeup during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
A woman sitting with Weimaraners applies makeup during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
3 / 18
A dog arrives on a bus for the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A dog arrives on a bus for the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
A dog arrives on a bus for the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
4 / 18
A Hungarian Vizsla is shown to the judge during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A Hungarian Vizsla is shown to the judge during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
A Hungarian Vizsla is shown to the judge during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
5 / 18
A man wearing a dog print waistcoat arrives for the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A man wearing a dog print waistcoat arrives for the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
A man wearing a dog print waistcoat arrives for the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
6 / 18
A dog from the Irish obedience team looks from its bench during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A dog from the Irish obedience team looks from its bench during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
A dog from the Irish obedience team looks from its bench during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
7 / 18
Women look at t-shirts during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Women look at t-shirts during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
Women look at t-shirts during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
8 / 18
A dog arrives for the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A dog arrives for the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
A dog arrives for the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
9 / 18
Irish Setters rest on their benches during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Irish Setters rest on their benches during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
Irish Setters rest on their benches during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
10 / 18
A woman shows an American Cocker Spaniel during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A woman shows an American Cocker Spaniel during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
A woman shows an American Cocker Spaniel during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
11 / 18
A man sits with two Hungarian Vizla during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A man sits with two Hungarian Vizla during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
A man sits with two Hungarian Vizla during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
12 / 18
A dog arrives on a bus for the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A dog arrives on a bus for the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
A dog arrives on a bus for the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
13 / 18
Owners take photographs of their dogs during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Owners take photographs of their dogs during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
Owners take photographs of their dogs during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
14 / 18
A Weimaraner looks from under a blanket during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A Weimaraner looks from under a blanket during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
A Weimaraner looks from under a blanket during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
15 / 18
A dog poses for its owner on arrival for the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A dog poses for its owner on arrival for the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
A dog poses for its owner on arrival for the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
16 / 18
A woman sports dog paw print tattoos during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staple

A woman sports dog paw print tattoos during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staple

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
A woman sports dog paw print tattoos during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staple
Close
17 / 18
A woman pushes two dogs in a pram during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A woman pushes two dogs in a pram during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
A woman pushes two dogs in a pram during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Inside a heroin den

Inside a heroin den

Next Slideshows

Inside a heroin den

Inside a heroin den

Drug cartels have turned Kenya into a transit route for narcotics, spilling drugs onto the local market.

05 Mar 2015
Ringling's circus elephants

Ringling's circus elephants

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus plans to eliminate its elephant acts by 2018 amid public outcry over animal rights.

05 Mar 2015
China's Congress meets

China's Congress meets

Tight security in Beijing as military, political and ethnic minority delegates arrive for China's National People's Congress.

05 Mar 2015
Life on the Woolwich ferry

Life on the Woolwich ferry

Woolwich, in southeast London, has been the site of a river crossing since Saxon times. It is now home to a free ferry service transporting passengers and...

05 Mar 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India at Cannes

India at Cannes

Indian celebrities walk down the red carpet at the 70th Cannes Film Festival.

Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert

Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert

A blast at a concert in the northern English city of Manchester where U.S. singer Ariana Grande had been performing left an unknown number of people dead and injured, police said.

President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Endgame in Mosul

Endgame in Mosul

Seven months into the campaign to recapture Mosul, Islamic State militants are besieged in its northwestern corner.

Curtain closes on Ringling Brothers circus

Curtain closes on Ringling Brothers circus

The clowns, animal acts and acrobats of the storied Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus take their final bow.

North Korea's rockets

North Korea's rockets

Inside North Korea's secretive weapons program.

Trump makes historic visit to Western Wall

Trump makes historic visit to Western Wall

President Trump becomes the first sitting U.S. president to pray at Jerusalem's Western Wall.

Billboard Music Awards

Billboard Music Awards

Highlights from the Billboard Music Awards.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast