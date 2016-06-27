Britain's rock of Gibraltar
People enter the British territory of Gibraltar, historically claimed by Spain, at its border with Spain, in La Linea de la Concepcion, Spain June 24, 2016. Gibraltarians voted overwhelmingly in favor of Britain remaining in the European Union but...more
A worker places the Union Jack flag on the facade of a shop at Casesmates square in Gibraltar, June 16, 2016. The peninsula on Spain's south coast, a British territory since 1713 known to its 30,000 residents as "the Rock", is a major point of...more
A cloud partially covers the tip of the Rock of Gibraltar at sunrise as seen from La Atunara port, southern Spain August 18, 2013. Spain will seek to jointly govern Gibraltar with Britain following the British vote to leave the European Union,...more
Pedestrians and drivers wait to cross the road of the Gibraltar International Airport as a British Royal Air Force plane taxis on the tarmac after landing in the British overseas territory of Gibraltar, historically claimed by Spain, June 27, 2016....more
Pedestrians cross the tarmac at Gibraltar International Airport in front of the Rock near the border with Spain in the British overseas territory of Gibraltar, historically claimed by Spain, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A man from Gibraltar looks on after the end of a "Gibraltar stronger in Europe" campaign event, June 16, 2016. Chief Minister of Gibraltar Fabian Picardo told the territory's parliament there would be no talks on such a deal. Co-sovereignty with...more
An elderly woman hides as she cleans the door of a house in Gibraltar, April 21, 2016. The majority of people living in Gibraltar - designated as a British Overseas Territory - are British citizens with British passports, although thousands of...more
Fishermen clean their fishes at La Atunara port, southern Spain, August 16, 2013. Spain's acting foreign minister Jose Manuel Garcia-Margallo said Spain would push to keep Gibraltar out of any general Brexit negotiations between Britain and the...more
A woman plays a guitar at a port in Gibraltar, August 14, 2013. Britain rejects any notion of Spanish sovereignty against the wishes of the people of Gibraltar, one of the most prosperous regions in Europe with a thriving economy based on financial...more
Gibraltarian women stand next to the closed "Gibraltar stronger in Europe" campaign office as they wait for the start of a wedding outside a church, June 24, 2016. The mood was subdued in Gibraltar on Friday, with people apprehensive and confused...more
Vehicles wait in line to enter Gibraltar at its border with Spain, in La Linea de la Concepcion, southern Spain, August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A woman shows passports to a Gibraltarian police officer as she and a man cross the border with Spain, in a car, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Members of the British Royal Navy frigate HMS Westminster throw a sacks of potatoes after arriving at Gibraltar bay August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
British Royal Navy frigate HMS Westminster (bottom L) and the British Royal Fleet Auxiliary ship Lyme Bay (top L) are seen docked as British Royal Fleet Auxiliary ship Mounts Bay (R) is towed towards the port after arriving at Gibraltar bay, August...more
A woman exchanges English Pound notes for Euros notes at a money exchange office in Gibraltar, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Clive (2nd L), a Gibraltarian citizen, drinks wine with his friends, Mary (L) from Scotland, Roger (R) from Britain and Michelle from Ireland at a the terrace of a bar at Casemates Square in Gibraltar, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Justo Marquez, 50, carries a cross during peace march as he walks along the road of the Gibraltar International airport, after entering the British territory, at its border with Spain, September 1, 2013. Marquez marched from Malaga to resolve Spain's...more
Spanish fishermen with their relatives in a fishing boat take part in a protest at the site where an artificial reef was built by Gibraltar with concrete blocks, in Algeciras bay, La Linea de la Concepcion, southern Spain August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jon...more
Women sit next to "voladores" or flying fish, hung to dry outside their home, near La Atunara port in La Linea de la Concepcion, southern Spain August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
People enjoy the beach at Catalan Bay, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Women ride their horses at sunset along a street in La Linea de la Concepcion, near Gibraltar, southern Spain August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A woman walks past a clothes shop at Main Street, in downtown Gibraltar, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
