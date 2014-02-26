Britain's shipbuilding legacy
Cranes are seen at BAE Systems Govan yard during a misty morning in Glasgow, Scotland, January 14, 2014. The British shipbuilding industry has been through a turbulent time after defence contractor BAE Systems announced in November that it planned to...more
Cranes are seen at BAE Systems Govan yard during a misty morning in Glasgow, Scotland, January 14, 2014. The British shipbuilding industry has been through a turbulent time after defence contractor BAE Systems announced in November that it planned to lay off 1,775 ship workers across the UK. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Men work on a boat on the river Clyde during a misty morning in Glasgow, Scotland January 14, 2014. BAE is set to continue constructing ships in Glasgow, but showy entertainment venues, museums and new housing blocks have replaced many of the...more
Men work on a boat on the river Clyde during a misty morning in Glasgow, Scotland January 14, 2014. BAE is set to continue constructing ships in Glasgow, but showy entertainment venues, museums and new housing blocks have replaced many of the shipyards that once lined the city’s famous River Clyde. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A seagull flies past cranes at BAE Systems Govan yard as the sun rises in Glasgow, January 16, 2014. Long gone are the days when the area was an industrial powerhouse producing around a fifth of the world's ships. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A seagull flies past cranes at BAE Systems Govan yard as the sun rises in Glasgow, January 16, 2014. Long gone are the days when the area was an industrial powerhouse producing around a fifth of the world's ships. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A welder works on a section of a Royal Navy aircraft carrier at BAE Systems Govan yard in Glasgow, January 16, 2014. Now Glasgow promotes itself instead as a financial and commercial hub – although it still struggles with high unemployment. ...more
A welder works on a section of a Royal Navy aircraft carrier at BAE Systems Govan yard in Glasgow, January 16, 2014. Now Glasgow promotes itself instead as a financial and commercial hub – although it still struggles with high unemployment. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A worker works on a section of a Royal Navy aircraft carrier at BAE Systems Govan yard in Glasgow, Scotland January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A worker works on a section of a Royal Navy aircraft carrier at BAE Systems Govan yard in Glasgow, Scotland January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Rubbish floats in the Govan Graving Docks in Glasgow, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Rubbish floats in the Govan Graving Docks in Glasgow, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A broken light is seen at the Govan Graving Docks in Glasgow, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A broken light is seen at the Govan Graving Docks in Glasgow, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
An apartment building is demolished in Scotstoun, Glasgow, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
An apartment building is demolished in Scotstoun, Glasgow, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Iain Mckechnie chops wood at the Galgael trust in Govan, Glasgow, January 15, 2014. The Galgael trust are a charity that runs programs for the long-term unemployed, based in Govern. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Iain Mckechnie chops wood at the Galgael trust in Govan, Glasgow, January 15, 2014. The Galgael trust are a charity that runs programs for the long-term unemployed, based in Govern. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Jason Kavanagh works on a boat at the Galgael trust in Govan, Glasgow, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Jason Kavanagh works on a boat at the Galgael trust in Govan, Glasgow, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A member of the Yarrow Recreation Bowling Club lights a cigarette in Scotstoun, Glasgow, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A member of the Yarrow Recreation Bowling Club lights a cigarette in Scotstoun, Glasgow, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Members of the Yarrow Recreation Bowling Club watch a bowls game in Scotstoun, Glasgow, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Members of the Yarrow Recreation Bowling Club watch a bowls game in Scotstoun, Glasgow, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Apartment housing blocks are seen in Govan, Glasgow, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Apartment housing blocks are seen in Govan, Glasgow, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
The Hydro arena is seen at dusk in Glasgow, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
The Hydro arena is seen at dusk in Glasgow, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Graham prepares to swim in the sea at the seafront in Portsmouth, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Graham prepares to swim in the sea at the seafront in Portsmouth, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Hannemarie Mundell, 84, showers after a swim in the sea at the seafront in Portsmouth, November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Hannemarie Mundell, 84, showers after a swim in the sea at the seafront in Portsmouth, November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Youths ride a bike near the seafront in Portsmouth, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Youths ride a bike near the seafront in Portsmouth, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
People recruit workers as Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne is seen on a screen at the Guildhall square in Portsmouth, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
People recruit workers as Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne is seen on a screen at the Guildhall square in Portsmouth, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A woman walks a dog past the closed entrance of the South Parade Pier in Portsmouth, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A woman walks a dog past the closed entrance of the South Parade Pier in Portsmouth, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A fisherman looks up as he works in Portsmouth, November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A fisherman looks up as he works in Portsmouth, November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A seagull flies past the HMS Warrior during sunset at the Historic Dock Yard in Portsmouth, November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A seagull flies past the HMS Warrior during sunset at the Historic Dock Yard in Portsmouth, November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A seagull sits on the 'Mudlarks' sculpture by Michael Peacock during sunset in Portsmouth, November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A seagull sits on the 'Mudlarks' sculpture by Michael Peacock during sunset in Portsmouth, November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Next Slideshows
When animals attack
Rare images of animals on the offense.
Living with the smog in China
The worst air pollution in months engulfs about 15 percent of the country, including Beijing.
From Russia for love
A Russian couple from Sochi wed in Buenos Aires, where same-sex marriage is legal.
The changing face of Italy
Riace, a small village in southern Italy, has introduced a scheme to encourage immigrants to settle and breathe new life into the village.
MORE IN PICTURES
Aishwarya Rai at Cannes
Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.
Shields of protest
Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.