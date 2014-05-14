Britain's thankful villages
Margaret Bridge (daughter of Charlie Newis), her son Julian Bridge and granddaughter Shannon Bridge (L to R) hold photographs of brothers Cecil, Courtney and Charlie Newis (L to R) who returned safely from World War Two to the 'doubly thankful' village of Stocklinch, southern England April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Photographs of brothers Cecil (R) Charlie (C) and Courtney Newis who returned safely from World War Two to the 'doubly thankful' village of Stocklinch are seen in southern England April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Mary Barber holds the medals won by her late husband, Roy Barber, who returned safely from World War Two in the 'doubly thankful' village of Flixborough, northern England, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Mary Barber sits near a picture of her late husband, Roy Barber, who returned safely from World War Two in the 'doubly thankful' village of Flixborough, northern England, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A combination picture shows a general view taken in the early 1900's (top) and in the present day (bottom) of the 'doubly thankful' village of Flixborough, northern England, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Barber family's handout via Reuters (top) and Darren Staples (bottom)
A stained glass window in All Saints Church celebrates the safe return of its service men and women in the 'doubly thankful' village of Flixborough, northern England, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A roll of honour containing the names of villagers who survived World War One is seen inside the church of St John the Baptist in the 'doubly thankful' village of Arkholme, northern England January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Soccer goalposts stand in the 'doubly thankful' village of Nether Kellet, northern England January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A British Bulldog garden ornament sits on a wall in the 'doubly thankful' village of Herbrandston, south Wales March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Jimmy (L) and Leonard Lloyd are seen in a family photograph taken in the 1940s in the 'doubly thankful' village of Herbrandston, south Wales March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A combination picture shows a photo thought to be taken between the First and Second World War (top) and a present day view (bottom) of the 'doubly thankful' village of Herbrandston, south Wales March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Lloyd family's handout via Reuters (top) and Darren Staples (bottom)
Sheep graze near a bench in the 'doubly thankful' village of St Michael South Elmham, eastern England January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Private John Page (back L) pictured when stationed in Malta during WWI was from the 'doubly thankful' village of St Michael South Elmham, eastern England, in this January 24, 2014 handout courtesy of John Page's family. REUTERS/Family of John Page/Handout via Reuters
Dolly Bloomfield looks at a picture of her father, Private John Page, who came from the 'doubly thankful' village of St Michael South Elmham, eastern England, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Plaques show the names of servicemen who returned from World War One and World War Two in the village hall of the 'doubly thankful' village of Upper Slaughter, central England, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Geoff Boucher holds a photograph of his grandfather, Sapper G. Boucher, who was from the 'doubly thankful' village of High Toynton, eastern England January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Tony Collett holds the service medals that belonged to his father George Collett in the 'doubly thankful' village of Upper Slaughter, central England February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A picture from the 1940s shows Tony Collett (R) with his father George Collett (2nd R), grandmother Margaret Bell (front), sister Peggy Collett (2nd L) and a housekeeper in the 'doubly thankful' village of Upper Slaughter, central England, in this February 27, 2014 handout courtesy of George Collett's family. REUTERS/Family of George Collett/Handout via Reuters
A combination picture shows a view of the 'doubly thankful' village of Upper Slaughter from the early 1900's (top) and the same view in 2014 (bottom), central England, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Collett family's handout via Reuters (top) and Darren Staples (bottom)
A hen sits on a hedge in the 'doubly thankful' village of Herodsfoot, southern England April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Vera Sandercock holds a picture of her father, Private Herbert Medlend, who served in the First World War in the 'doubly thankful' village of Herodsfoot, southern England April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A picture taken during the First World War shows Private Herbert Medlend (front 2nd L) who was from the 'doubly thankful' village of Herodsfoot, southern England, in this April 4, 2014 handout courtesy of Herbert Medlend's family. REUTERS/Family of Herbert Medlend/Handout via Reuters
A photograph of former boy soldier Robert Payne, aged 15, from the 'doubly thankful' village of Langton Herring, sits with his medals at his home in Portesham, southern England March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Robert Payne, from the 'doubly thankful' village of Langton Herring, holds a photograph of himself as a boy soldier, aged 15, at his home in Portesham, southern England March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A combination picture shows a general view from the early 1900s (top) and in 2014 (bottom) of the 'doubly thankful' village of Langton Herring, southern England March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Payne family's Handout via Reuters (top) and Darren Staples (bottom)
A plaque dedicated to the service men and women who returned from the First World War hangs on the wall of All Saints Church in the 'doubly thankful' village of Woolley, southern England March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A grave stone with an inscription stands in the graveyard of St Michael's church in the 'doubly thankful' village of Catwick, northern England March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A lantern built to remember the service personnel who returned from the First World War stands in the 'doubly thankful' village of Middleton on the Hill, central England, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples
