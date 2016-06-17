Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Jun 17, 2016 | 6:50am IST

British MP Jo Cox killed

Women's shoes and a handbag lie on the ground behind a police cordon in Birstall near Leeds. British lawmaker Jo Cox, 41, died on Thursday after being shot and stabbed in her constituency in northern England, prompting the suspension of campaigning for next week's EU referendum. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Women's shoes and a handbag lie on the ground behind a police cordon in Birstall near Leeds. British lawmaker Jo Cox, 41, died on Thursday after being shot and stabbed in her constituency in northern England, prompting the suspension of campaigning...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
Women's shoes and a handbag lie on the ground behind a police cordon in Birstall near Leeds. British lawmaker Jo Cox, 41, died on Thursday after being shot and stabbed in her constituency in northern England, prompting the suspension of campaigning for next week's EU referendum. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
1 / 20
Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox in Westminster. Cox, a Cambridge University graduate, spent a decade working in a variety of roles with aid agency Oxfam, including head of policy, head of humanitarian campaigning based in New York and head of its European office in Brussels. She was known for her work on women's issues, and won election for Labour in northern England's Batley and Spen district at the 2015 general election. Yui Mok/Press Association/Handout via REUTERS

Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox in Westminster. Cox, a Cambridge University graduate, spent a decade working in a variety of roles with aid agency Oxfam, including head of policy, head of humanitarian campaigning based in New York and head of its European...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox in Westminster. Cox, a Cambridge University graduate, spent a decade working in a variety of roles with aid agency Oxfam, including head of policy, head of humanitarian campaigning based in New York and head of its European office in Brussels. She was known for her work on women's issues, and won election for Labour in northern England's Batley and Spen district at the 2015 general election. Yui Mok/Press Association/Handout via REUTERS
Close
2 / 20
Forensics police officers collect a woman's shoes on the ground behind a police cordon in Birstall near Leeds. West Yorkshire regional police said she had been shot and stabbed. They said a 52-year-old man was arrested by officers nearby and weapons including a firearm recovered. The motive for the attack was not immediately known. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Forensics police officers collect a woman's shoes on the ground behind a police cordon in Birstall near Leeds. West Yorkshire regional police said she had been shot and stabbed. They said a 52-year-old man was arrested by officers nearby and weapons...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
Forensics police officers collect a woman's shoes on the ground behind a police cordon in Birstall near Leeds. West Yorkshire regional police said she had been shot and stabbed. They said a 52-year-old man was arrested by officers nearby and weapons including a firearm recovered. The motive for the attack was not immediately known. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
3 / 20
Labour MP Yvette Cooper (C) hugs a priest at St Peter's Church after a vigil in memory of Jo Cox in Birstall near Leeds. "The whole of the Labour Party and Labour family - and indeed the whole country - will be in shock at the horrific murder of Jo Cox today," Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said in a statement. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Labour MP Yvette Cooper (C) hugs a priest at St Peter's Church after a vigil in memory of Jo Cox in Birstall near Leeds. "The whole of the Labour Party and Labour family - and indeed the whole country - will be in shock at the horrific murder of Jo...more

Reuters / Friday, June 17, 2016
Labour MP Yvette Cooper (C) hugs a priest at St Peter's Church after a vigil in memory of Jo Cox in Birstall near Leeds. "The whole of the Labour Party and Labour family - and indeed the whole country - will be in shock at the horrific murder of Jo Cox today," Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said in a statement. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
4 / 20
A forensics police officer works behind a police cordon in Birstall near Leeds. Prime Minister David Cameron said the killing of Cox, who was married with two children and had worked on U.S. President Barack Obama's 2008 election campaign, was a tragedy. "We have lost a great star," the Conservative prime minister said in a statement. "She was a great campaigning MP with huge compassion, with a big heart. It is dreadful, dreadful news." REUTERS/Phil Noble

A forensics police officer works behind a police cordon in Birstall near Leeds. Prime Minister David Cameron said the killing of Cox, who was married with two children and had worked on U.S. President Barack Obama's 2008 election campaign, was a...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
A forensics police officer works behind a police cordon in Birstall near Leeds. Prime Minister David Cameron said the killing of Cox, who was married with two children and had worked on U.S. President Barack Obama's 2008 election campaign, was a tragedy. "We have lost a great star," the Conservative prime minister said in a statement. "She was a great campaigning MP with huge compassion, with a big heart. It is dreadful, dreadful news." REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
5 / 20
People view tributes for Jo Cox on Parliament Square in London. Police said a 77-year-old man was also assaulted in the incident and suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. REUTERS/Neil Hall

People view tributes for Jo Cox on Parliament Square in London. Police said a 77-year-old man was also assaulted in the incident and suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, June 17, 2016
People view tributes for Jo Cox on Parliament Square in London. Police said a 77-year-old man was also assaulted in the incident and suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
6 / 20
Medical equipment lies on the ground behind a police cordon in Birstall near Leeds. One witness said a man had pulled an old or makeshift gun from a bag and had fired twice. "I saw a lady on the floor like on the beach with her arms straight and her knees up and blood all over the face," Hichem Ben-Abdallah told reporters. "She wasn't making any noise, but clearly she was in agony." REUTERS/Craig Brough

Medical equipment lies on the ground behind a police cordon in Birstall near Leeds. One witness said a man had pulled an old or makeshift gun from a bag and had fired twice. "I saw a lady on the floor like on the beach with her arms straight and her...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
Medical equipment lies on the ground behind a police cordon in Birstall near Leeds. One witness said a man had pulled an old or makeshift gun from a bag and had fired twice. "I saw a lady on the floor like on the beach with her arms straight and her knees up and blood all over the face," Hichem Ben-Abdallah told reporters. "She wasn't making any noise, but clearly she was in agony." REUTERS/Craig Brough
Close
7 / 20
People leave St Peter's Church after a vigil in memory of Jo Cox in Birstall near Leeds. BBC TV and other media showed a picture of the alleged suspect, a balding white man, being apprehended by police. British media reports citing witnesses said the attacker had shouted out "Britain First", which is the name of a right-wing group that describes itself on its website as "a patriotic political party and street defense organization". REUTERS/Phil Noble

People leave St Peter's Church after a vigil in memory of Jo Cox in Birstall near Leeds. BBC TV and other media showed a picture of the alleged suspect, a balding white man, being apprehended by police. British media reports citing witnesses said the...more

Reuters / Friday, June 17, 2016
People leave St Peter's Church after a vigil in memory of Jo Cox in Birstall near Leeds. BBC TV and other media showed a picture of the alleged suspect, a balding white man, being apprehended by police. British media reports citing witnesses said the attacker had shouted out "Britain First", which is the name of a right-wing group that describes itself on its website as "a patriotic political party and street defense organization". REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
8 / 20
Police forensics officer walks outside the home of a man who was arrested after Labour MP Jo Cox was attacked in her constituency near Leeds. Dee Collins, the Temporary Chief Constable of West Yorkshire Police, said a full investigation was under way into the motive for the attack. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Police forensics officer walks outside the home of a man who was arrested after Labour MP Jo Cox was attacked in her constituency near Leeds. Dee Collins, the Temporary Chief Constable of West Yorkshire Police, said a full investigation was under way...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
Police forensics officer walks outside the home of a man who was arrested after Labour MP Jo Cox was attacked in her constituency near Leeds. Dee Collins, the Temporary Chief Constable of West Yorkshire Police, said a full investigation was under way into the motive for the attack. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
9 / 20
Tributes for Jo Cox are displayed on Parliament Square in London, Britain. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Tributes for Jo Cox are displayed on Parliament Square in London, Britain. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, June 17, 2016
Tributes for Jo Cox are displayed on Parliament Square in London, Britain. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
10 / 20
A police officer carries bunches of flowers at the scene of the murder of Labour MP Jo Cox in Birstall near Leeds. REUTERS/Phil Noble

A police officer carries bunches of flowers at the scene of the murder of Labour MP Jo Cox in Birstall near Leeds. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
A police officer carries bunches of flowers at the scene of the murder of Labour MP Jo Cox in Birstall near Leeds. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
11 / 20
A woman places candles in tribute to Jo Cox on Parliament Square in London, Britain. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A woman places candles in tribute to Jo Cox on Parliament Square in London, Britain. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, June 17, 2016
A woman places candles in tribute to Jo Cox on Parliament Square in London, Britain. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
12 / 20
A card in tribute to Jo Cox is seen near the scene where she was killed in Birstall near Leeds. REUTERS/Phil Noble

A card in tribute to Jo Cox is seen near the scene where she was killed in Birstall near Leeds. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Friday, June 17, 2016
A card in tribute to Jo Cox is seen near the scene where she was killed in Birstall near Leeds. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
13 / 20
Mourners embrace during a vigil in memory of Jo Cox at St Peter's Church in Birstall near Leeds. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Mourners embrace during a vigil in memory of Jo Cox at St Peter's Church in Birstall near Leeds. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Friday, June 17, 2016
Mourners embrace during a vigil in memory of Jo Cox at St Peter's Church in Birstall near Leeds. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
14 / 20
Forensics police officers stand next women's shoes and a handbag on the ground behind a police cordon in Birstall. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Forensics police officers stand next women's shoes and a handbag on the ground behind a police cordon in Birstall. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
Forensics police officers stand next women's shoes and a handbag on the ground behind a police cordon in Birstall. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
15 / 20
Police forensics officers work in Birstall near Leeds. REUTERS/Craig Brough

Police forensics officers work in Birstall near Leeds. REUTERS/Craig Brough

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
Police forensics officers work in Birstall near Leeds. REUTERS/Craig Brough
Close
16 / 20
Police and forensics investigators stand behind a cordon in Birstall near Leeds. REUTERS/Craig Brough

Police and forensics investigators stand behind a cordon in Birstall near Leeds. REUTERS/Craig Brough

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
Police and forensics investigators stand behind a cordon in Birstall near Leeds. REUTERS/Craig Brough
Close
17 / 20
Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox is seen in an undated handout image. Press Association/ Handout via REUTERS

Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox is seen in an undated handout image. Press Association/ Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox is seen in an undated handout image. Press Association/ Handout via REUTERS
Close
18 / 20
Police stand behind a cordon in Birstall near Leeds. REUTERS/Craig Brough

Police stand behind a cordon in Birstall near Leeds. REUTERS/Craig Brough

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
Police stand behind a cordon in Birstall near Leeds. REUTERS/Craig Brough
Close
19 / 20
Jo Cox is seen during a charity event in Westminster June 6, 2016. Yui Mok/PRESS ASSOCIATION via REUTERS

Jo Cox is seen during a charity event in Westminster June 6, 2016. Yui Mok/PRESS ASSOCIATION via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
Jo Cox is seen during a charity event in Westminster June 6, 2016. Yui Mok/PRESS ASSOCIATION via REUTERS
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Orlando aftermath

Orlando aftermath

Next Slideshows

Orlando aftermath

Orlando aftermath

Survivors share their stories, investigations continue and communities mourn following the Orlando nightclub shooting.

17 Jun 2016
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

17 Jun 2016
The battle for Syria`s largest city

The battle for Syria`s largest city

Aleppo, Syria's largest city before the war with a population of more than two million, has been divided for years into rebel and government sectors.

16 Jun 2016
Dust surrounds Falluja's refugees

Dust surrounds Falluja's refugees

Displaced Iraqis, who fled from Falluja due to Islamic State violence, are caught in a dust storm at a refugee camp.

16 Jun 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes India International Day

India observes India International Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast