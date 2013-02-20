British PM visits India
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron visits the holy Sikh shrine of Golden temple in Amritsar February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Munish Sharma
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (C) prepares bread at a community kitchen during his visit to the holy Sikh shrine of Golden temple in Amritsar February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Munish Sharma
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron places a wreath at the Jallianwala Bagh memorial in Amritsar February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Munish Sharma
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (4th R) walks inside the premises of the holy Sikh shrine of Golden temple in Amritsar February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Munish Sharma
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (C) speaks with Parkash Singh Badal, Chief Minister of Punjab, as he visits the holy Sikh shrine of Golden temple in Amritsar February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Munish Sharma
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (C) poses inside the premises of the holy Sikh shrine the Golden temple in Amritsar February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Munish Sharma
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron pays tributes at a memorial dedicated to policemen who lost their lives in November 2008 attacks, in Mumbai February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron arrives for a meeting with Pranab Mukherjee at presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi February 19, 2013. REUTERS/B Mathur
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (L) talks with India's President Pranab Mukherjee during their meeting at presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi February 19, 2013. REUTERS/B Mathur
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (L) speaks with the media as Manmohan Singh looks on after their meeting in New Delhi February 19, 2013. REUTERS/B Mathur
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (R) and his Indian counterpart Manmohan Singh arrive for a photo opportunity before their meeting in New Delhi February 19, 2013. REUTERS/B Mathur
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (L) shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Manmohan Singh during a photo opportunity before their meeting in New Delhi February 19, 2013. REUTERS/B Mathur
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron arrives to pay tributes at a memorial dedicated to policemen who lost their lives in November 2008 attacks, in Mumbai February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron places a wreath as he pays tributes at a memorial dedicated to policemen who lost their lives in November 2008 attacks, in Mumbai February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron arrives to pay tributes at a memorial dedicated to policemen who lost their lives in November 2008 attacks, in Mumbai February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
