Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Aug 7, 2015 | 8:00pm IST

Broadway debut of Hamilton

Lin-Manuel Miranda, actor and creator of the of the play "Hamilton," addresses the audience after the plays opening night on Broadway in New York August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Lin-Manuel Miranda, actor and creator of the of the play "Hamilton," addresses the audience after the plays opening night on Broadway in New York August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
Lin-Manuel Miranda, actor and creator of the of the play "Hamilton," addresses the audience after the plays opening night on Broadway in New York August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
1 / 19
Director Spike Lee (R) and rapper Busta Rhymes (2nd R) stand in the crowd after watching "Hamilton," on opening night of the play on Broadway in New York August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Director Spike Lee (R) and rapper Busta Rhymes (2nd R) stand in the crowd after watching "Hamilton," on opening night of the play on Broadway in New York August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
Director Spike Lee (R) and rapper Busta Rhymes (2nd R) stand in the crowd after watching "Hamilton," on opening night of the play on Broadway in New York August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
2 / 19
Lin-Manuel Miranda (5th R), actor and creator of the of the play "Hamilton," bows to the audience after opening night of the play on Broadway in New York August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Lin-Manuel Miranda (5th R), actor and creator of the of the play "Hamilton," bows to the audience after opening night of the play on Broadway in New York August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
Lin-Manuel Miranda (5th R), actor and creator of the of the play "Hamilton," bows to the audience after opening night of the play on Broadway in New York August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
3 / 19
Lin-Manuel Miranda, actor and creator of the of the play "Hamilton," thanks a member of his creative team after opening night of the play on Broadway in New York August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Lin-Manuel Miranda, actor and creator of the of the play "Hamilton," thanks a member of his creative team after opening night of the play on Broadway in New York August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
Lin-Manuel Miranda, actor and creator of the of the play "Hamilton," thanks a member of his creative team after opening night of the play on Broadway in New York August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
4 / 19
Lin-Manuel Miranda, actor and creator of the of the play "Hamilton," addresses the audience after the plays opening night on Broadway in New York August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Lin-Manuel Miranda, actor and creator of the of the play "Hamilton," addresses the audience after the plays opening night on Broadway in New York August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
Lin-Manuel Miranda, actor and creator of the of the play "Hamilton," addresses the audience after the plays opening night on Broadway in New York August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
5 / 19
Actress Sarah Jessica Parker arrives with her husband, Matthew Broderick, for the opening night of the musical play "Hamilton," on Broadway in New York August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actress Sarah Jessica Parker arrives with her husband, Matthew Broderick, for the opening night of the musical play "Hamilton," on Broadway in New York August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
Actress Sarah Jessica Parker arrives with her husband, Matthew Broderick, for the opening night of the musical play "Hamilton," on Broadway in New York August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
6 / 19
Vogue editor Anna Wintour arrives with designer Marc Jacobs for the opening night of the play "Hamilton" on Broadway in New York August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Vogue editor Anna Wintour arrives with designer Marc Jacobs for the opening night of the play "Hamilton" on Broadway in New York August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
Vogue editor Anna Wintour arrives with designer Marc Jacobs for the opening night of the play "Hamilton" on Broadway in New York August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
7 / 19
Actor Peter Dinklage arrives with his wife Erica Schmidt for the opening night of the play "Hamilton" on Broadway in New York August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actor Peter Dinklage arrives with his wife Erica Schmidt for the opening night of the play "Hamilton" on Broadway in New York August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
Actor Peter Dinklage arrives with his wife Erica Schmidt for the opening night of the play "Hamilton" on Broadway in New York August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
8 / 19
Actor Samuel L. Jackson arrives for the opening night of the musical play "Hamilton," on Broadway in New York August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actor Samuel L. Jackson arrives for the opening night of the musical play "Hamilton," on Broadway in New York August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
Actor Samuel L. Jackson arrives for the opening night of the musical play "Hamilton," on Broadway in New York August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
9 / 19
Singer Jennifer Nettles arrives for the opening night of the play "Hamilton" on Broadway in New York August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Singer Jennifer Nettles arrives for the opening night of the play "Hamilton" on Broadway in New York August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
Singer Jennifer Nettles arrives for the opening night of the play "Hamilton" on Broadway in New York August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
10 / 19
Singer Jon Bon Jovi arrives for the opening night of the musical play "Hamilton," on Broadway in New York August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Singer Jon Bon Jovi arrives for the opening night of the musical play "Hamilton," on Broadway in New York August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
Singer Jon Bon Jovi arrives for the opening night of the musical play "Hamilton," on Broadway in New York August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
11 / 19
Rapper Busta Rhymes arrives for the opening night of the play "Hamilton" on Broadway in New York August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Rapper Busta Rhymes arrives for the opening night of the play "Hamilton" on Broadway in New York August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
Rapper Busta Rhymes arrives for the opening night of the play "Hamilton" on Broadway in New York August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
12 / 19
Actress Lea DeLaria arrives for the opening night of the musical play "Hamilton," on Broadway in New York August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actress Lea DeLaria arrives for the opening night of the musical play "Hamilton," on Broadway in New York August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
Actress Lea DeLaria arrives for the opening night of the musical play "Hamilton," on Broadway in New York August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
13 / 19
Actress Lucy Liu arrives for the opening night of the musical play "Hamilton," on Broadway in New York August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actress Lucy Liu arrives for the opening night of the musical play "Hamilton," on Broadway in New York August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
Actress Lucy Liu arrives for the opening night of the musical play "Hamilton," on Broadway in New York August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
14 / 19
Actress Judith Light arrives for the opening night of the play "Hamilton" on Broadway in New York August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actress Judith Light arrives for the opening night of the play "Hamilton" on Broadway in New York August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
Actress Judith Light arrives for the opening night of the play "Hamilton" on Broadway in New York August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
15 / 19
Actress Sally Field arrives for the opening night of the musical play "Hamilton," on Broadway in New York August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actress Sally Field arrives for the opening night of the musical play "Hamilton," on Broadway in New York August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
Actress Sally Field arrives for the opening night of the musical play "Hamilton," on Broadway in New York August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
16 / 19
Musician Questlove arrives for the opening night of the musical play "Hamilton," on Broadway in New York August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Musician Questlove arrives for the opening night of the musical play "Hamilton," on Broadway in New York August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
Musician Questlove arrives for the opening night of the musical play "Hamilton," on Broadway in New York August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
17 / 19
Actress Laverne Cox poses for a photograph with designer Marc Jacobs (R) and a guest as she arrives for the opening night of the musical play "Hamilton," on Broadway in New York August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actress Laverne Cox poses for a photograph with designer Marc Jacobs (R) and a guest as she arrives for the opening night of the musical play "Hamilton," on Broadway in New York August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
Actress Laverne Cox poses for a photograph with designer Marc Jacobs (R) and a guest as she arrives for the opening night of the musical play "Hamilton," on Broadway in New York August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
18 / 19
Actress Susan Sarandon arrives for the opening night of the musical play "Hamilton," on Broadway in New York August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actress Susan Sarandon arrives for the opening night of the musical play "Hamilton," on Broadway in New York August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
Actress Susan Sarandon arrives for the opening night of the musical play "Hamilton," on Broadway in New York August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Best-dressed list

Best-dressed list

Next Slideshows

Best-dressed list

Best-dressed list

Vanity Fair releases their annual International Best-Dressed List.

07 Aug 2015
Best of Gamescom

Best of Gamescom

Gamers gather for Europe's largest video games trade fair.

06 Aug 2015
World's highest-paid actors

World's highest-paid actors

The top-earning actors from Hollywood to Bollywood.

06 Aug 2015
Best of Gamescom

Best of Gamescom

Gamers gather for Europe's largest video games trade fair.

05 Aug 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast