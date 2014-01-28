Brokeback Mountain opera
American tenor Tom Randle (Jack Twist) front, and Canadian bass-baritone Daniel Okulitch (Ennis del Mar), perform during a dress rehearsal of the opera "Brokeback Mountain" at the Teatro Real in Madrid, January 24, 2014.
American tenor Tom Randle (Jack Twist) front, and Canadian bass-baritone Daniel Okulitch (Ennis del Mar), perform during a dress rehearsal of the opera "Brokeback Mountain" at the Teatro Real in Madrid, January 24, 2014. When Annie Proulx first published Brokeback Mountain in the New Yorker in 1997, the American writer said she did not suspect the tragic cowboy love story would go on to inspire an Oscar-winning film and even an opera. The doomed romance between two Wyoming sheep herders caught the eye of American composer Charles Wuorinen for its potential as an opera, now set for its global debut in Madrid. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
American tenor Tom Randle (Jack Twist) (R), and Canadian bass-baritone Daniel Okulitch (Ennis del Mar), pose with a backdrop of Madrid prior to a dress rehearsal of the opera "Brokeback Mountain" at the Teatro Real in Madrid, January 24, 2014.
American tenor Tom Randle (Jack Twist) and Canadian bass-baritone Daniel Okulitch (Ennis del Mar), are silhouetted inside a tent as they perform during a dress rehearsal of the opera "Brokeback Mountain" at the Teatro Real in Madrid, January 24, 2014.
American tenor Tom Randle (Jack Twist) (L), and Canadian bass-baritone Daniel Okulitch (Ennis del Mar), pose with a backdrop of Madrid prior to a dress rehearsal of the opera "Brokeback Mountain" at the Teatro Real in Madrid, January 24, 2014.
American composer Charles Wuorinen reads the score during a dress rehearsal of the opera "Brokeback Mountain" at the Teatro Real in Madrid, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
American tenor Tom Randle (Jack Twist) (L), and Canadian bass-baritone Daniel Okulitch (Ennis del Mar), pose before a dress rehearsal of the opera "Brokeback Mountain" at the Teatro Real in Madrid, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
American writer Annie Proulx poses before a dress rehearsal of the opera "Brokeback Mountain" at the Teatro Real in Madrid, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Belgian stage director Ivo van Hove poses before a dress rehearsal of the opera "Brokeback Mountain" at the Teatro Real in Madrid, January 24, 2014.
