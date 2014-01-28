Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Jan 29, 2014 | 1:30am IST

Brokeback Mountain opera

<p>American tenor Tom Randle (Jack Twist) front, and Canadian bass-baritone Daniel Okulitch (Ennis del Mar), perform during a dress rehearsal of the opera "Brokeback Mountain" at the Teatro Real in Madrid, January 24, 2014. When Annie Proulx first published Brokeback Mountain in the New Yorker in 1997, the American writer said she did not suspect the tragic cowboy love story would go on to inspire an Oscar-winning film and even an opera. The doomed romance between two Wyoming sheep herders caught the eye of American composer Charles Wuorinen for its potential as an opera, now set for its global debut in Madrid. REUTERS/Paul Hanna</p>

American tenor Tom Randle (Jack Twist) front, and Canadian bass-baritone Daniel Okulitch (Ennis del Mar), perform during a dress rehearsal of the opera "Brokeback Mountain" at the Teatro Real in Madrid, January 24, 2014. When Annie Proulx first...more

Wednesday, January 29, 2014

American tenor Tom Randle (Jack Twist) front, and Canadian bass-baritone Daniel Okulitch (Ennis del Mar), perform during a dress rehearsal of the opera "Brokeback Mountain" at the Teatro Real in Madrid, January 24, 2014. When Annie Proulx first published Brokeback Mountain in the New Yorker in 1997, the American writer said she did not suspect the tragic cowboy love story would go on to inspire an Oscar-winning film and even an opera. The doomed romance between two Wyoming sheep herders caught the eye of American composer Charles Wuorinen for its potential as an opera, now set for its global debut in Madrid. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Close
1 / 13
<p>American tenor Tom Randle (Jack Twist) (R), and Canadian bass-baritone Daniel Okulitch (Ennis del Mar), perform during a dress rehearsal of the opera "Brokeback Mountain" at the Teatro Real in Madrid, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna</p>

American tenor Tom Randle (Jack Twist) (R), and Canadian bass-baritone Daniel Okulitch (Ennis del Mar), perform during a dress rehearsal of the opera "Brokeback Mountain" at the Teatro Real in Madrid, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Wednesday, January 29, 2014

American tenor Tom Randle (Jack Twist) (R), and Canadian bass-baritone Daniel Okulitch (Ennis del Mar), perform during a dress rehearsal of the opera "Brokeback Mountain" at the Teatro Real in Madrid, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Close
2 / 13
<p>American tenor Tom Randle (Jack Twist) (R), and Canadian bass-baritone Daniel Okulitch (Ennis del Mar), pose with a backdrop of Madrid prior to a dress rehearsal of the opera "Brokeback Mountain" at the Teatro Real in Madrid, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna</p>

American tenor Tom Randle (Jack Twist) (R), and Canadian bass-baritone Daniel Okulitch (Ennis del Mar), pose with a backdrop of Madrid prior to a dress rehearsal of the opera "Brokeback Mountain" at the Teatro Real in Madrid, January 24, 2014....more

Wednesday, January 29, 2014

American tenor Tom Randle (Jack Twist) (R), and Canadian bass-baritone Daniel Okulitch (Ennis del Mar), pose with a backdrop of Madrid prior to a dress rehearsal of the opera "Brokeback Mountain" at the Teatro Real in Madrid, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Close
3 / 13
<p>American tenor Tom Randle (Jack Twist) and Canadian bass-baritone Daniel Okulitch (Ennis del Mar), are silhouetted inside a tent as they perform during a dress rehearsal of the opera "Brokeback Mountain" at the Teatro Real in Madrid, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna</p>

American tenor Tom Randle (Jack Twist) and Canadian bass-baritone Daniel Okulitch (Ennis del Mar), are silhouetted inside a tent as they perform during a dress rehearsal of the opera "Brokeback Mountain" at the Teatro Real in Madrid, January 24,...more

Wednesday, January 29, 2014

American tenor Tom Randle (Jack Twist) and Canadian bass-baritone Daniel Okulitch (Ennis del Mar), are silhouetted inside a tent as they perform during a dress rehearsal of the opera "Brokeback Mountain" at the Teatro Real in Madrid, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Close
4 / 13
<p>American tenor Tom Randle (Jack Twist) (L), and Canadian bass-baritone Daniel Okulitch (Ennis del Mar), perform during a dress rehearsal of the opera "Brokeback Mountain" at the Teatro Real in Madrid, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna</p>

American tenor Tom Randle (Jack Twist) (L), and Canadian bass-baritone Daniel Okulitch (Ennis del Mar), perform during a dress rehearsal of the opera "Brokeback Mountain" at the Teatro Real in Madrid, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Wednesday, January 29, 2014

American tenor Tom Randle (Jack Twist) (L), and Canadian bass-baritone Daniel Okulitch (Ennis del Mar), perform during a dress rehearsal of the opera "Brokeback Mountain" at the Teatro Real in Madrid, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Close
5 / 13
<p>American tenor Tom Randle (Jack Twist) (L), and Canadian bass-baritone Daniel Okulitch (Ennis del Mar), perform during a dress rehearsal of the opera "Brokeback Mountain" at the Teatro Real in Madrid, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna</p>

American tenor Tom Randle (Jack Twist) (L), and Canadian bass-baritone Daniel Okulitch (Ennis del Mar), perform during a dress rehearsal of the opera "Brokeback Mountain" at the Teatro Real in Madrid, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Wednesday, January 29, 2014

American tenor Tom Randle (Jack Twist) (L), and Canadian bass-baritone Daniel Okulitch (Ennis del Mar), perform during a dress rehearsal of the opera "Brokeback Mountain" at the Teatro Real in Madrid, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Close
6 / 13
<p>American tenor Tom Randle (Jack Twist) front, and Canadian bass-baritone Daniel Okulitch (Ennis del Mar), perform during a dress rehearsal of the opera "Brokeback Mountain" at the Teatro Real in Madrid, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna</p>

American tenor Tom Randle (Jack Twist) front, and Canadian bass-baritone Daniel Okulitch (Ennis del Mar), perform during a dress rehearsal of the opera "Brokeback Mountain" at the Teatro Real in Madrid, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Wednesday, January 29, 2014

American tenor Tom Randle (Jack Twist) front, and Canadian bass-baritone Daniel Okulitch (Ennis del Mar), perform during a dress rehearsal of the opera "Brokeback Mountain" at the Teatro Real in Madrid, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Close
7 / 13
<p>American tenor Tom Randle (Jack Twist) (L), and Canadian bass-baritone Daniel Okulitch (Ennis del Mar), pose with a backdrop of Madrid prior to a dress rehearsal of the opera "Brokeback Mountain" at the Teatro Real in Madrid, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna</p>

American tenor Tom Randle (Jack Twist) (L), and Canadian bass-baritone Daniel Okulitch (Ennis del Mar), pose with a backdrop of Madrid prior to a dress rehearsal of the opera "Brokeback Mountain" at the Teatro Real in Madrid, January 24, 2014....more

Wednesday, January 29, 2014

American tenor Tom Randle (Jack Twist) (L), and Canadian bass-baritone Daniel Okulitch (Ennis del Mar), pose with a backdrop of Madrid prior to a dress rehearsal of the opera "Brokeback Mountain" at the Teatro Real in Madrid, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Close
8 / 13
<p>American tenor Tom Randle (Jack Twist) front, and Canadian bass-baritone Daniel Okulitch (Ennis del Mar), perform during a dress rehearsal of the opera "Brokeback Mountain" at the Teatro Real in Madrid, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna</p>

American tenor Tom Randle (Jack Twist) front, and Canadian bass-baritone Daniel Okulitch (Ennis del Mar), perform during a dress rehearsal of the opera "Brokeback Mountain" at the Teatro Real in Madrid, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Wednesday, January 29, 2014

American tenor Tom Randle (Jack Twist) front, and Canadian bass-baritone Daniel Okulitch (Ennis del Mar), perform during a dress rehearsal of the opera "Brokeback Mountain" at the Teatro Real in Madrid, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Close
9 / 13
<p>American composer Charles Wuorinen reads the score during a dress rehearsal of the opera "Brokeback Mountain" at the Teatro Real in Madrid, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna</p>

American composer Charles Wuorinen reads the score during a dress rehearsal of the opera "Brokeback Mountain" at the Teatro Real in Madrid, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Wednesday, January 29, 2014

American composer Charles Wuorinen reads the score during a dress rehearsal of the opera "Brokeback Mountain" at the Teatro Real in Madrid, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Close
10 / 13
<p>American tenor Tom Randle (Jack Twist) (L), and Canadian bass-baritone Daniel Okulitch (Ennis del Mar), pose before a dress rehearsal of the opera "Brokeback Mountain" at the Teatro Real in Madrid, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna</p>

American tenor Tom Randle (Jack Twist) (L), and Canadian bass-baritone Daniel Okulitch (Ennis del Mar), pose before a dress rehearsal of the opera "Brokeback Mountain" at the Teatro Real in Madrid, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Wednesday, January 29, 2014

American tenor Tom Randle (Jack Twist) (L), and Canadian bass-baritone Daniel Okulitch (Ennis del Mar), pose before a dress rehearsal of the opera "Brokeback Mountain" at the Teatro Real in Madrid, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Close
11 / 13
<p>American writer Annie Proulx poses before a dress rehearsal of the opera "Brokeback Mountain" at the Teatro Real in Madrid, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna</p>

American writer Annie Proulx poses before a dress rehearsal of the opera "Brokeback Mountain" at the Teatro Real in Madrid, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Wednesday, January 29, 2014

American writer Annie Proulx poses before a dress rehearsal of the opera "Brokeback Mountain" at the Teatro Real in Madrid, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Close
12 / 13
<p>Belgian stage director Ivo van Hove poses before a dress rehearsal of the opera "Brokeback Mountain" at the Teatro Real in Madrid, January 24, 2014. Ivo van Hove projects real images of the mountain on an all-white stage that reflects the cold, harsh conditions of Brokeback that gave rise to the gay romance. REUTERS/Paul Hanna</p>

Belgian stage director Ivo van Hove poses before a dress rehearsal of the opera "Brokeback Mountain" at the Teatro Real in Madrid, January 24, 2014. Ivo van Hove projects real images of the mountain on an all-white stage that reflects the cold, harsh...more

Wednesday, January 29, 2014

Belgian stage director Ivo van Hove poses before a dress rehearsal of the opera "Brokeback Mountain" at the Teatro Real in Madrid, January 24, 2014. Ivo van Hove projects real images of the mountain on an all-white stage that reflects the cold, harsh conditions of Brokeback that gave rise to the gay romance. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Tribute to the Beatles

Tribute to the Beatles

Next Slideshows

Tribute to the Beatles

Tribute to the Beatles

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr take the stage together to mark 50 years since The Beatles' legendary debut on The Ed Sullivan Show.

29 Jan 2014
Bieber in Panama

Bieber in Panama

Justin Bieber trades Miami and a Lamborghini for a quad on the beach in Panama.

28 Jan 2014
Pete Seeger dies at 94

Pete Seeger dies at 94

Pete Seeger, legendary American folk folk singer and a voice for social justice, dies at the age of 94.

28 Jan 2014
Best of the Grammys

Best of the Grammys

Highlights from the Grammy Awards.

28 Jan 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures