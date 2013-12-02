Edition:
Bronx train derailment

<p>Emergency workers examine the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Train cars are seen at the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>Emergency workers examine the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Officials remove a body from the scene of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>A woman is taken to an ambulance at the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>Emergency workers gather at the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Emergency workers examine the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Emergency personnel evacuate engineer William Rockefeller Jr. of a Metro-North train which derailed, from the site of the derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>Overturned train cars are seen at the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>An emergency official looks inside a car at the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>Officials remove a body from the scene of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Emergency workers gather at the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>New York Police Department officials use a boat to search the waters around the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>Emergency workers examine the site of a Metro North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Rescue workers carry the body of a victim on a stretcher past the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

