Brooklyn Decker, Rihanna promote "Battleship"
Cast members of the film "Battleship" (L-R) U.S. model Brooklyn Decker, Swedish actor Alexander Skarsgard, Canadian actor Taylor Kitsch and Japanese actor Tadanobu Asano walk onstage behind U.S. navy staff as they arrive for a news conference atop a...more
Cast members of the film "Battleship" (L-R) U.S. model Brooklyn Decker, Swedish actor Alexander Skarsgard, Canadian actor Taylor Kitsch and Japanese actor Tadanobu Asano walk onstage behind U.S. navy staff as they arrive for a news conference atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Cast members of the film "Battleship" (from front to back) Brooklyn Decker, Alexander Skarsgard, Taylor Kitsch and Tadanobu Asano arrive for a news conference atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of...more
Cast members of the film "Battleship" (from front to back) Brooklyn Decker, Alexander Skarsgard, Taylor Kitsch and Tadanobu Asano arrive for a news conference atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Rihanna wears a cap during a news conference to promote the film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Rihanna wears a cap during a news conference to promote the film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Brooklyn Decker wears a cap during a news conference to promote the film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Brooklyn Decker wears a cap during a news conference to promote the film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Taylor Kitsch smiles during a news conference to promote his film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Taylor Kitsch smiles during a news conference to promote his film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Rihanna attends a news conference to promote the film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Rihanna attends a news conference to promote the film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Rihanna smiles as she arrives for a news conference to promote the film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Rihanna smiles as she arrives for a news conference to promote the film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Taylor Kitsch speaks during a news conference to promote his film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Taylor Kitsch speaks during a news conference to promote his film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Rihanna (C), flanked by Tadanobu Asada (L) and U.S. director Peter Berg, wears a cap during a news conference to promote their film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2,...more
Rihanna (C), flanked by Tadanobu Asada (L) and U.S. director Peter Berg, wears a cap during a news conference to promote their film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Taylor Kitsch wears a cap during a news conference to promote his film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Taylor Kitsch wears a cap during a news conference to promote his film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Cast members of the film "Battleship", (from L-R) Brooklyn Decker, Alexander Skarsgard, and Taylor Kitsch wear caps during a news conferenc atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012....more
Cast members of the film "Battleship", (from L-R) Brooklyn Decker, Alexander Skarsgard, and Taylor Kitsch wear caps during a news conferenc atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Cast members of the film "Battleship", (from L-R) Brooklyn Decker, Alexander Skarsgard, Taylor Kitsch, Tadanobu Asano, Rihanna and director Peter Berg pose during a news conference atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at...more
Cast members of the film "Battleship", (from L-R) Brooklyn Decker, Alexander Skarsgard, Taylor Kitsch, Tadanobu Asano, Rihanna and director Peter Berg pose during a news conference atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Brooklyn Decker attends a news conference to promote the film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Brooklyn Decker attends a news conference to promote the film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Rihanna smiles as she arrives for a news conference to promote the film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Rihanna smiles as she arrives for a news conference to promote the film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Peter Berg (L) speaks next to U.S. navy staff during a news conference to promote his film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Peter Berg (L) speaks next to U.S. navy staff during a news conference to promote his film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Alexander Skarsgard speaks in front of a U.S. Navy F/A-18 Hornet during a news conference to promote the film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko...more
Alexander Skarsgard speaks in front of a U.S. Navy F/A-18 Hornet during a news conference to promote the film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Tadanobu Asada attends a news conference to promote the film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Tadanobu Asada attends a news conference to promote the film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Cast members of the film "Battleship", (from L-R) Brooklyn Decker, Alexander Skarsgard, Taylor Kitsch, Tadanobu Asano, Rihanna and director Peter Berg pose with U.S. navy staffs during a news conference atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS...more
Cast members of the film "Battleship", (from L-R) Brooklyn Decker, Alexander Skarsgard, Taylor Kitsch, Tadanobu Asano, Rihanna and director Peter Berg pose with U.S. navy staffs during a news conference atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Next Slideshows
Kids Choice Awards
The stars get slimed at the Nickelodeon awards show.
Country Music Awards
Highlights from the Country Music Awards in Las Vegas.
China fashion week
Backstage and collection highlights from Beijing.
India this week
A selection of our best photos from India in the past seven days.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.