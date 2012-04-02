Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Apr 2, 2012 | 10:05pm IST

Brooklyn Decker, Rihanna promote "Battleship"

<p>Cast members of the film "Battleship" (L-R) U.S. model Brooklyn Decker, Swedish actor Alexander Skarsgard, Canadian actor Taylor Kitsch and Japanese actor Tadanobu Asano walk onstage behind U.S. navy staff as they arrive for a news conference atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao</p>

Cast members of the film "Battleship" (L-R) U.S. model Brooklyn Decker, Swedish actor Alexander Skarsgard, Canadian actor Taylor Kitsch and Japanese actor Tadanobu Asano walk onstage behind U.S. navy staff as they arrive for a news conference atop a...more

Monday, April 02, 2012

Cast members of the film "Battleship" (L-R) U.S. model Brooklyn Decker, Swedish actor Alexander Skarsgard, Canadian actor Taylor Kitsch and Japanese actor Tadanobu Asano walk onstage behind U.S. navy staff as they arrive for a news conference atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Close
1 / 18
<p>Cast members of the film "Battleship" (from front to back) Brooklyn Decker, Alexander Skarsgard, Taylor Kitsch and Tadanobu Asano arrive for a news conference atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao</p>

Cast members of the film "Battleship" (from front to back) Brooklyn Decker, Alexander Skarsgard, Taylor Kitsch and Tadanobu Asano arrive for a news conference atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of...more

Monday, April 02, 2012

Cast members of the film "Battleship" (from front to back) Brooklyn Decker, Alexander Skarsgard, Taylor Kitsch and Tadanobu Asano arrive for a news conference atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Close
2 / 18
<p>Rihanna wears a cap during a news conference to promote the film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao</p>

Rihanna wears a cap during a news conference to promote the film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Monday, April 02, 2012

Rihanna wears a cap during a news conference to promote the film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Close
3 / 18
<p>Brooklyn Decker wears a cap during a news conference to promote the film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao</p>

Brooklyn Decker wears a cap during a news conference to promote the film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Monday, April 02, 2012

Brooklyn Decker wears a cap during a news conference to promote the film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Close
4 / 18
<p>Taylor Kitsch smiles during a news conference to promote his film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao</p>

Taylor Kitsch smiles during a news conference to promote his film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Monday, April 02, 2012

Taylor Kitsch smiles during a news conference to promote his film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Close
5 / 18
<p>Rihanna attends a news conference to promote the film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao</p>

Rihanna attends a news conference to promote the film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Monday, April 02, 2012

Rihanna attends a news conference to promote the film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Close
6 / 18
<p>Rihanna smiles as she arrives for a news conference to promote the film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao</p>

Rihanna smiles as she arrives for a news conference to promote the film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Monday, April 02, 2012

Rihanna smiles as she arrives for a news conference to promote the film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Close
7 / 18
<p>Taylor Kitsch speaks during a news conference to promote his film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao</p>

Taylor Kitsch speaks during a news conference to promote his film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Monday, April 02, 2012

Taylor Kitsch speaks during a news conference to promote his film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Close
8 / 18
<p>Rihanna (C), flanked by Tadanobu Asada (L) and U.S. director Peter Berg, wears a cap during a news conference to promote their film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao</p>

Rihanna (C), flanked by Tadanobu Asada (L) and U.S. director Peter Berg, wears a cap during a news conference to promote their film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2,...more

Monday, April 02, 2012

Rihanna (C), flanked by Tadanobu Asada (L) and U.S. director Peter Berg, wears a cap during a news conference to promote their film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Close
9 / 18
<p>Taylor Kitsch wears a cap during a news conference to promote his film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao</p>

Taylor Kitsch wears a cap during a news conference to promote his film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Monday, April 02, 2012

Taylor Kitsch wears a cap during a news conference to promote his film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Close
10 / 18
<p>Cast members of the film "Battleship", (from L-R) Brooklyn Decker, Alexander Skarsgard, and Taylor Kitsch wear caps during a news conferenc atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao</p>

Cast members of the film "Battleship", (from L-R) Brooklyn Decker, Alexander Skarsgard, and Taylor Kitsch wear caps during a news conferenc atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012....more

Monday, April 02, 2012

Cast members of the film "Battleship", (from L-R) Brooklyn Decker, Alexander Skarsgard, and Taylor Kitsch wear caps during a news conferenc atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Close
11 / 18
<p>Cast members of the film "Battleship", (from L-R) Brooklyn Decker, Alexander Skarsgard, Taylor Kitsch, Tadanobu Asano, Rihanna and director Peter Berg pose during a news conference atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao</p>

Cast members of the film "Battleship", (from L-R) Brooklyn Decker, Alexander Skarsgard, Taylor Kitsch, Tadanobu Asano, Rihanna and director Peter Berg pose during a news conference atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at...more

Monday, April 02, 2012

Cast members of the film "Battleship", (from L-R) Brooklyn Decker, Alexander Skarsgard, Taylor Kitsch, Tadanobu Asano, Rihanna and director Peter Berg pose during a news conference atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Close
12 / 18
<p>Brooklyn Decker attends a news conference to promote the film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao</p>

Brooklyn Decker attends a news conference to promote the film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Monday, April 02, 2012

Brooklyn Decker attends a news conference to promote the film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Close
13 / 18
<p>Rihanna smiles as she arrives for a news conference to promote the film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao</p>

Rihanna smiles as she arrives for a news conference to promote the film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Monday, April 02, 2012

Rihanna smiles as she arrives for a news conference to promote the film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Close
14 / 18
<p>Peter Berg (L) speaks next to U.S. navy staff during a news conference to promote his film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao</p>

Peter Berg (L) speaks next to U.S. navy staff during a news conference to promote his film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Monday, April 02, 2012

Peter Berg (L) speaks next to U.S. navy staff during a news conference to promote his film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Close
15 / 18
<p>Alexander Skarsgard speaks in front of a U.S. Navy F/A-18 Hornet during a news conference to promote the film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao</p>

Alexander Skarsgard speaks in front of a U.S. Navy F/A-18 Hornet during a news conference to promote the film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko...more

Monday, April 02, 2012

Alexander Skarsgard speaks in front of a U.S. Navy F/A-18 Hornet during a news conference to promote the film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Close
16 / 18
<p>Tadanobu Asada attends a news conference to promote the film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao</p>

Tadanobu Asada attends a news conference to promote the film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Monday, April 02, 2012

Tadanobu Asada attends a news conference to promote the film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Close
17 / 18
<p>Cast members of the film "Battleship", (from L-R) Brooklyn Decker, Alexander Skarsgard, Taylor Kitsch, Tadanobu Asano, Rihanna and director Peter Berg pose with U.S. navy staffs during a news conference atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao</p>

Cast members of the film "Battleship", (from L-R) Brooklyn Decker, Alexander Skarsgard, Taylor Kitsch, Tadanobu Asano, Rihanna and director Peter Berg pose with U.S. navy staffs during a news conference atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS...more

Monday, April 02, 2012

Cast members of the film "Battleship", (from L-R) Brooklyn Decker, Alexander Skarsgard, Taylor Kitsch, Tadanobu Asano, Rihanna and director Peter Berg pose with U.S. navy staffs during a news conference atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Kids Choice Awards

Kids Choice Awards

Next Slideshows

Kids Choice Awards

Kids Choice Awards

The stars get slimed at the Nickelodeon awards show.

02 Apr 2012
Country Music Awards

Country Music Awards

Highlights from the Country Music Awards in Las Vegas.

02 Apr 2012
China fashion week

China fashion week

Backstage and collection highlights from Beijing.

30 Mar 2012
India this week

India this week

A selection of our best photos from India in the past seven days.

01 Apr 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast