India
Pictures | Wed Nov 19, 2014 | 1:17am IST

Brotherhood behind bars

The Brotherhood's Supreme Guide Mohamed Badie prays with other leaders of the Muslim Brotherhood behind bars during their trial on charges of spying and terrorism at a court in the police academy on the outskirts of Cairo.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
Deputy leader of Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood Khairat El-Shater (L), head of the Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood's Freedom and Justice party Saad al-Katatni (2nd L) and deputy head of the Freedom and Justice Party Essam El-Erian (3rd L) wave with the Rabaa sign, symbolizing the support of the Muslim Brotherhood, as they sit behind bars during their trial with ousted Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi and other leaders of the Muslim Brotherhood on charges of spying and terrorism at a court in the police academy on the outskirts of Cairo.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
Deputy leader of Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood Khairat El-Shater reacts as he stands behind bars during his trial with ousted Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi and other leaders of the Muslim Brotherhood on charges of spying and terrorism at a court in the police academy on the outskirts of Cairo.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
Deputy leader of Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood Khairat El-Shater (top C) waves with the Rabaa sign, symbolizing the support of the Muslim Brotherhood, during his trial with other leaders of the Muslim Brotherhood on charges of spying and terrorism at a court in the police academy on the outskirts of Cairo.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
Ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi gestures behind bars during a trial of him and other leaders of the Muslim Brotherhood on charges of spying and terrorism at a court in the police academy on the outskirts of Cairo.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
Muslim Brotherhood's senior member Mohamed El-Beltagy (L) smiles as he holds up a sheet of paper that reads "You liars, we did not steal the land" next to Essam Al-Haddad (R), former head of the Office of the Ousted Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi, in the defendant's cage during their trial with other leaders of the Muslim Brotherhood on charges of spying and terrorism at a court in the police academy on the outskirts of Cairo.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
Islamist cleric Safwat Hegazis looks on from behind bars and glass panels from the defendant's cage during his trial with other leaders of the Muslim Brotherhood on charges of spying and terrorism at a court in the police academy on the outskirts of Cairo.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
Ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi walks behind bars during a trial of him and other leaders of the Muslim Brotherhood on charges of spying and terrorism at a court in the police academy on the outskirts of Cairo.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
Deputy leader of Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood Khairat El-Shater reacts as he stands behind bars during his trial with ousted Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi and other leaders of the Muslim Brotherhood on charges of spying and terrorism at a court in the police academy on the outskirts of Cairo.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
Muslim Brotherhood leader Dr. Faried Ismaiel waves with the Rabaa sign, symbolizing the support of the Muslim Brotherhood, during his trial with other leaders of the Muslim Brotherhood on charges of spying and terrorism at a court in the police academy on the outskirts of Cairo.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
Ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi waves behind bars during a his trial with other leaders of the Muslim Brotherhood on charges of spying and terrorism at a court in the police academy on the outskirts of Cairo.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
Judge Shaaban al-Shami (top 2nd L), head of the Cairo Criminal Court, argues with lawyers of the Muslim Brotherhood during the trial of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi and other leaders of the Muslim Brotherhood on charges of spying and terrorism at a court in the police academy on the outskirts of Cairo.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
