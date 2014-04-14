Edition:
Bubba Watson wins Masters

<p>Masters champion Bubba Watson is helped with his traditional green jacket by last year's champion Adam Scott of Australia after the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>Bubba Watson waves after receiving the traditional green jacket. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Bubba Watson celebrates after winning. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>Bubba Watson reacts after winning. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>Bubba Watson hugs caddie Ted Scott after winning. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>Bubba Watson hits his tee shot on the third hole during the final round. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>Bubba Watson walks on the 15th hole with his caddie Ted Scott. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Bubba Watson bites his club after a good tee shot on the 16th hole. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Fans of British golfer Lee Westwood follow his play during the final round. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>Matt Kuchar gets his ball from Ricky Earl of Toronto after it landed on his lap on the 18th hole. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>Britain's Ian Poulter reacts after his tee shot on the second hole during the final round. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Former Masters champion Adam Scott of Australia celebrates as he finishes play during the final round. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>Bubba Watson acknowledges the gallery after making a birdie putt on the 16th hole during the second round. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy consults with his caddie before hitting from the azaleas on the 13th hole during the second round. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Patrons sleep on the 15th tee during the second round. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>Canada's Mike Weir crosses Rae's creek on the 13th hole to look at the green before chipping from the fairway. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Billly Horschel reacts after making an eagle on the second hole during the second round. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>Australia's Adam Scott misses a chip on the 15th hole during the third round. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Bubba Watson takes his driver out with his caddie Tedd Scott as they prepare to tee off on the third hole during the third round. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>U.S. golfer Lucas Glover hits from the sand on the 18th hole during the third round. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>Patrons supporting South Africa's Louis Oosthuzien stand along the first hole during the third round. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>Canada's Mike Weir hits a shot on the first hole during the third round. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>Australia's Adam Scott walks over a bridge to the 13th hole with caddie Steve Williams during the third round. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Jordan Spieth watches his shot from the sand trap hit the seventh green during the third round. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>Adam Scott hits from the rough on the 18th hole during the second round. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>Britain's Lee Westwood reacts to his shot on the second hole during the third round. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>Patrons cross the second fairway behind Mike Weir and his caddie Bill Heim during the third round. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>The sun lights the flag on the 18th hole during the second round. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>Adam Scott hits a shot on the 15th hole during the second round. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>Northern Ireland's Graeme McDowell hits from the bushes on the 10th hole during the second round. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>Bubba Watson reacts as he misses an eagle putt on the 13th hole during the second round. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Dustin Johnson looks for his ball on the 13th hole during the second round. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>A scorekeeper peers through a hole in the leaderboard. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>South Africa's Louis Oosthuizen looks for his ball in the water on the 15th hole during the second round. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Sweden's Jonas Blixt walks along the 15th hole during the first round. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

