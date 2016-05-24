Edition:
Pictures | Wed May 25, 2016 | 12:51am IST

Buckingham Palace garden party

Guests attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace. REUTERS/Dan Kitwood/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrive to greet guests. REUTERS/Dan Kitwood/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
Britain's Duke of Edinburgh talks to a guest. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
Guests attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace. REUTERS/Dan Kitwood/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
Queen Elizabeth talks to guests. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives to greet guests. REUTERS/Dan Kitwood/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
Guests attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace. REUTERS/Dan Kitwood/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
Princess Beatrice talks to guests. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
Princess Eugenie talks to guests. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
Britain's Duke of Edinburgh talks to a guest. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
Queen Elizabeth attends a garden party. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and Queen Elizabeth II arrive to greet guests. REUTERS/Dan Kitwood/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
Yeoman Warders walk past guests. REUTERS/Dan Kitwood/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
Guests attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace on May 24, 2016 in London, Britain. REUTERS/Dan Kitwood/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
Guests attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace. REUTERS/Dan Kitwood/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge greets guests. REUTERS/Dan Kitwood/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge talks to guests. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge greets guests. REUTERS/Dan Kitwood/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrive to greet guests. REUTERS/Dan Kitwood/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
Queen Elizabeth talks to guests. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge attends a garden party at Buckingham Palace. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
