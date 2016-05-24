Buckingham Palace garden party
Guests attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace. REUTERS/Dan Kitwood/Pool
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrive to greet guests. REUTERS/Dan Kitwood/Pool
Britain's Duke of Edinburgh talks to a guest. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool
Guests attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace. REUTERS/Dan Kitwood/Pool
Queen Elizabeth talks to guests. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives to greet guests. REUTERS/Dan Kitwood/Pool
Guests attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace. REUTERS/Dan Kitwood/Pool
Princess Beatrice talks to guests. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool
Princess Eugenie talks to guests. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool
Britain's Duke of Edinburgh talks to a guest. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool
Queen Elizabeth attends a garden party. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and Queen Elizabeth II arrive to greet guests. REUTERS/Dan Kitwood/Pool
Yeoman Warders walk past guests. REUTERS/Dan Kitwood/Pool
Guests attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace on May 24, 2016 in London, Britain. REUTERS/Dan Kitwood/Pool
Guests attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace. REUTERS/Dan Kitwood/Pool
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge greets guests. REUTERS/Dan Kitwood/Pool
Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge talks to guests. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge greets guests. REUTERS/Dan Kitwood/Pool
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrive to greet guests. REUTERS/Dan Kitwood/Pool
Queen Elizabeth talks to guests. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool
Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge attends a garden party at Buckingham Palace. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool
