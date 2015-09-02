Budapest train station closed to migrants
Protesting migrants from Afghanistan and Syria hold up a child wrapped in blankets, as a reminder of the horrors they have fled, while demonstrating outside the shuttered Keleti Railway Station in Budapest, Hungary, September 2, 2015. Hundreds of...more
Hungarian police officers face migrants outside the Eastern railway station in Budapest, Hungary, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Migrants rest outside the main Eastern Railway station in Budapest, Hungary, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Hungarian police officers face migrants outside the Eastern railway station in Budapest, Hungary, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Migrants demonstrate outside the main Keleti (Eastern) Railway Terminus in Budapest, Hungary, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Migrants protest outside the Eastern railway station in Budapest, Hungary, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Refugees raise their documents and railways tickets outside the Keleti station in Budapest, Hungary September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Migrants rest at an underground station near the main Eastern Railway station in Budapest, Hungary, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Hungarian police officers block the entrance of the Keleti train station for refugees in Budapest, Hungary September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Watched by Hungarian police, refugees enter a regional train supposed to carry them to a nearby refugee camp at a railways station in Budapest, Hungary September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
A child holds a self-made placard reading "SOS help me" outside the railways station in Budapest, Hungary September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Migrants rest outside the main Eastern Railway station in Budapest, Hungary, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Migrants wave their train tickets and lift up children outside the main Eastern Railway station in Budapest, Hungary, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A policeman tries to control migrants as ticket control rules now mandate each passenger to have allocated seats on trains bound for the West from Budapest, Hungary, on August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
A child cries in frustration as his parents try to honor ticket control rules August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Migrants rest outside the main Eastern Railway station in Budapest, Hungary, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Migrants jostle for positions to board a train as ticket control rules now mandate each passenger to have allocated seats on trains bound for the West from Budapest, Hungary, on August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Migrants gesture as they stand in the main Eastern Railway station in Budapest, Hungary, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Hungarian police officers watch migrants outside the main Eastern Railway station in Budapest, Hungary, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Migrants rest in an underground station near the main Eastern Railway station in Budapest, Hungary, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Hungarian police speak to people queuing to buy train tickets a the railway station in Budapest, Hungary, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
People stand in a queue to buy train tickets a the railway station in Budapest, Hungary, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Migrants face Hungarian police in the main Eastern Railway station in Budapest, Hungary, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Migrants stand in the main Eastern Railway station in Budapest, Hungary, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A migrant breathes a sigh of relief after getting on a train at the railway station in Budapest, Hungary, on August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
