Pictures | Thu Sep 3, 2015 | 12:45am IST

Budapest train station closed to migrants

Protesting migrants from Afghanistan and Syria hold up a child wrapped in blankets, as a reminder of the horrors they have fled, while demonstrating outside the shuttered Keleti Railway Station in Budapest, Hungary, September 2, 2015. Hundreds of migrants protested in front of Budapest's Eastern railway station on Wednesday, shouting "Freedom, freedom" and demanding to be let onto trains bound for Germany but the station remained closed to them. More than 2,000 migrants, including families with children, were waiting in the square at the station in sweltering heat. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Wednesday, September 02, 2015
Hungarian police officers face migrants outside the Eastern railway station in Budapest, Hungary, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Wednesday, September 02, 2015
Migrants rest outside the main Eastern Railway station in Budapest, Hungary, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Wednesday, September 02, 2015
Hungarian police officers face migrants outside the Eastern railway station in Budapest, Hungary, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Wednesday, September 02, 2015
Migrants demonstrate outside the main Keleti (Eastern) Railway Terminus in Budapest, Hungary, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Wednesday, September 02, 2015
Migrants protest outside the Eastern railway station in Budapest, Hungary, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Wednesday, September 02, 2015
Refugees raise their documents and railways tickets outside the Keleti station in Budapest, Hungary September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Wednesday, September 02, 2015
Migrants rest at an underground station near the main Eastern Railway station in Budapest, Hungary, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Wednesday, September 02, 2015
Hungarian police officers block the entrance of the Keleti train station for refugees in Budapest, Hungary September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Wednesday, September 02, 2015
Watched by Hungarian police, refugees enter a regional train supposed to carry them to a nearby refugee camp at a railways station in Budapest, Hungary September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Wednesday, September 02, 2015
A child holds a self-made placard reading "SOS help me" outside the railways station in Budapest, Hungary September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Wednesday, September 02, 2015
Migrants rest outside the main Eastern Railway station in Budapest, Hungary, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Wednesday, September 02, 2015
Migrants wave their train tickets and lift up children outside the main Eastern Railway station in Budapest, Hungary, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2015
A policeman tries to control migrants as ticket control rules now mandate each passenger to have allocated seats on trains bound for the West from Budapest, Hungary, on August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2015
A child cries in frustration as his parents try to honor ticket control rules August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2015
Migrants rest outside the main Eastern Railway station in Budapest, Hungary, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Wednesday, September 02, 2015
Migrants jostle for positions to board a train as ticket control rules now mandate each passenger to have allocated seats on trains bound for the West from Budapest, Hungary, on August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2015
Migrants gesture as they stand in the main Eastern Railway station in Budapest, Hungary, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2015
Hungarian police officers watch migrants outside the main Eastern Railway station in Budapest, Hungary, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2015
Migrants rest in an underground station near the main Eastern Railway station in Budapest, Hungary, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2015
Hungarian police speak to people queuing to buy train tickets a the railway station in Budapest, Hungary, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
People stand in a queue to buy train tickets a the railway station in Budapest, Hungary, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
Migrants face Hungarian police in the main Eastern Railway station in Budapest, Hungary, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2015
Migrants stand in the main Eastern Railway station in Budapest, Hungary, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2015
A migrant breathes a sigh of relief after getting on a train at the railway station in Budapest, Hungary, on August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2015
