Buddha Purnima festival
A monk offers prayers at a Buddhist temple on the occasion of the Buddha Purnima festival, also known as Vesak Day, in Kolkata, India, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A woman offers prayers next to oil lamps at a Buddhist temple on the occasion of Buddha Purnima festival, also known as Vesak Day, in Chandigarh, India, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Buddhist monks light oil lamps as part of prayers on the occasion of the Buddha Purnima festival, also known as Vesak Day, in New Delhi, India, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A Buddhist monk lights incense sticks next to oil lamps as part of prayers on the occasion of the Buddha Purnima festival, also known as Vesak Day, in New Delhi, India, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Men clean a statue of Lord Buddha in a temple on the eve of the Buddha Purnima festival, also known as Vesak Day, in Agartala, India, May 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Devotees carry water pots to water a Bodhi tree during Kason Watering Festival celebrations at the Shwedagon Pagoda in Yangon May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Devotees carry water pots to water a Bodhi tree during Kason Watering Festival celebrations at the Shwedagon Pagoda in Yangon May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Buddhist nuns attend the Vesak Day ceremony at the Udong mountain in Kandal province May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Devotees carry water pots to water a Bodhi tree during Kason Watering Festival celebrations at the Shwedagon Pagoda in Yangon May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A child prays during Kason Watering Festival celebrations at the Shwedagon Pagoda in Yangon May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A woman prepares flowers and incense sticks for sale during a Vesak Day ceremony at the Udong mountain in Kandal province May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
People offer incense during a Vesak Day ceremony at the Udong mountain in Kandal province May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
