Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon May 4, 2015 | 5:25pm IST

Buddha Purnima festival

A monk offers prayers at a Buddhist temple on the occasion of the Buddha Purnima festival, also known as Vesak Day, in Kolkata, India, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A monk offers prayers at a Buddhist temple on the occasion of the Buddha Purnima festival, also known as Vesak Day, in Kolkata, India, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
A monk offers prayers at a Buddhist temple on the occasion of the Buddha Purnima festival, also known as Vesak Day, in Kolkata, India, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
1 / 12
A woman offers prayers next to oil lamps at a Buddhist temple on the occasion of Buddha Purnima festival, also known as Vesak Day, in Chandigarh, India, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

A woman offers prayers next to oil lamps at a Buddhist temple on the occasion of Buddha Purnima festival, also known as Vesak Day, in Chandigarh, India, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
A woman offers prayers next to oil lamps at a Buddhist temple on the occasion of Buddha Purnima festival, also known as Vesak Day, in Chandigarh, India, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Close
2 / 12
Buddhist monks light oil lamps as part of prayers on the occasion of the Buddha Purnima festival, also known as Vesak Day, in New Delhi, India, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Buddhist monks light oil lamps as part of prayers on the occasion of the Buddha Purnima festival, also known as Vesak Day, in New Delhi, India, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Buddhist monks light oil lamps as part of prayers on the occasion of the Buddha Purnima festival, also known as Vesak Day, in New Delhi, India, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
3 / 12
A Buddhist monk lights incense sticks next to oil lamps as part of prayers on the occasion of the Buddha Purnima festival, also known as Vesak Day, in New Delhi, India, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A Buddhist monk lights incense sticks next to oil lamps as part of prayers on the occasion of the Buddha Purnima festival, also known as Vesak Day, in New Delhi, India, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
A Buddhist monk lights incense sticks next to oil lamps as part of prayers on the occasion of the Buddha Purnima festival, also known as Vesak Day, in New Delhi, India, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
4 / 12
Men clean a statue of Lord Buddha in a temple on the eve of the Buddha Purnima festival, also known as Vesak Day, in Agartala, India, May 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Men clean a statue of Lord Buddha in a temple on the eve of the Buddha Purnima festival, also known as Vesak Day, in Agartala, India, May 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
Men clean a statue of Lord Buddha in a temple on the eve of the Buddha Purnima festival, also known as Vesak Day, in Agartala, India, May 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Close
5 / 12
Devotees carry water pots to water a Bodhi tree during Kason Watering Festival celebrations at the Shwedagon Pagoda in Yangon May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Devotees carry water pots to water a Bodhi tree during Kason Watering Festival celebrations at the Shwedagon Pagoda in Yangon May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Saturday, May 02, 2015
Devotees carry water pots to water a Bodhi tree during Kason Watering Festival celebrations at the Shwedagon Pagoda in Yangon May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
6 / 12
Devotees carry water pots to water a Bodhi tree during Kason Watering Festival celebrations at the Shwedagon Pagoda in Yangon May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Devotees carry water pots to water a Bodhi tree during Kason Watering Festival celebrations at the Shwedagon Pagoda in Yangon May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Saturday, May 02, 2015
Devotees carry water pots to water a Bodhi tree during Kason Watering Festival celebrations at the Shwedagon Pagoda in Yangon May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
7 / 12
Buddhist nuns attend the Vesak Day ceremony at the Udong mountain in Kandal province May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Buddhist nuns attend the Vesak Day ceremony at the Udong mountain in Kandal province May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Reuters / Saturday, May 02, 2015
Buddhist nuns attend the Vesak Day ceremony at the Udong mountain in Kandal province May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Close
8 / 12
Devotees carry water pots to water a Bodhi tree during Kason Watering Festival celebrations at the Shwedagon Pagoda in Yangon May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Devotees carry water pots to water a Bodhi tree during Kason Watering Festival celebrations at the Shwedagon Pagoda in Yangon May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Saturday, May 02, 2015
Devotees carry water pots to water a Bodhi tree during Kason Watering Festival celebrations at the Shwedagon Pagoda in Yangon May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
9 / 12
A child prays during Kason Watering Festival celebrations at the Shwedagon Pagoda in Yangon May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A child prays during Kason Watering Festival celebrations at the Shwedagon Pagoda in Yangon May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Saturday, May 02, 2015
A child prays during Kason Watering Festival celebrations at the Shwedagon Pagoda in Yangon May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
10 / 12
A woman prepares flowers and incense sticks for sale during a Vesak Day ceremony at the Udong mountain in Kandal province May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

A woman prepares flowers and incense sticks for sale during a Vesak Day ceremony at the Udong mountain in Kandal province May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Reuters / Saturday, May 02, 2015
A woman prepares flowers and incense sticks for sale during a Vesak Day ceremony at the Udong mountain in Kandal province May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Close
11 / 12
People offer incense during a Vesak Day ceremony at the Udong mountain in Kandal province May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

People offer incense during a Vesak Day ceremony at the Udong mountain in Kandal province May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Reuters / Saturday, May 02, 2015
People offer incense during a Vesak Day ceremony at the Udong mountain in Kandal province May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Time 100 gala

Time 100 gala

Next Slideshows

Time 100 gala

Time 100 gala

Attendees celebrate the world's 100 most influential people.

23 Apr 2015
Most beautiful people

Most beautiful people

People Magazine picks the most beautiful people in the world.

22 Apr 2015
Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.

18 Apr 2015
Celebrating Star Wars

Celebrating Star Wars

Star Wars fans, cast and crew at the official convention of a galaxy far, far away.

17 Apr 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast