Buddy, can you break a quadrillion?
A man holds up for a picture a one hundred trillion Zimbabwean dollar note inside a shop in Harare, Zimbawe, June 12, 2015. The Zimbabwean dollar, ravaged by hyperinflation that peaked at 500 billion percent in 2008, ceased to be legal tender on...more
A man holds up for a picture a one hundred and an a fifty trillion Zimbabwean dollars notes inside a shop in Harare, Zimbawe, June 12, 2015. Zimbabwe's hyperinflation was considered by the International Monetary Fund as the worst for any country not...more
A man poses with Zimbabwean bank note at a bank in central Harare, June 15, 2015. The central bank says citizens have until September to exchange their remaining quadrillions of local dollars for a few greenbacks. But economists say 90 percent of the...more
A man holds up newly issued 200 million and 500 million Zimbabwe dollar notes in the capital Harare, December 12, 2008. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
A man displays a new Z$100 million bank note in Harare, December 4, 2008. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
A man holds the new Zimbabwe currency introduced into circulation in the capital Harare, September 30, 2008. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
A Zimbabwean man shows some new $500,000,000 bearer cheques in central Harare, May 17, 2008. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
A black market foreign currency dealer displays the new $1 million banknote, worth $7 on the streets of Harare, October 6, 2008. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
A Zimbabwean poses with the new Z$750,000 note after withdrawing it from a local bank in Harare, December 21, 2007. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
A Zimbabwean street kid receives Zimbabwe dollar Z$200,000 notes, which ceased to be legal, in downtown Harare, December 20, 2007. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
A black market currency trader shows off U.S. and Zimbabwean bank notes in the capital Harare, June 23, 2007. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
A vendor receives a new $200,000 note from a buyer in Harare, August 2, 2007. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Zimbabwe opposition Movement for Democratic Change supporters show old worthless bank notes at an election rally in Chitungwiza, near the capital Harare, March 27, 2008. REUTERS/Howard Burditt
