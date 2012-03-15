Budget architects over the years
Finance Minister Manmohan Singh goes through his budget speach in his office in New Delhi on the budget eve February 27, 1994. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore
Finance Minister Manmohan Singh arrives at the parliament house in New Delhi March 15 to present India's 1995-96 budget. REUTERS/Sunil Malhotra
Indian Finance Minister Manmohan Singh poses for photographers in New Delhi February 27, on the eve of India's stop-gap budget to be presented on February 28, 1996. REUTERS/Sunil Malhotra
Indian Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha (L) at a meeting with the board of directors of the country's central bank in New Delhi on March 11, 2000. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore
Indian railways Minister Mamata Banerjee greets journalists while arriving to the parliament to present the Railway Budget for fiscal 2001/02 (April-March) in New Delhi on February 26, 2001. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore
Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha carries a suitcase containing his budget proposal as he arrives at Parliament in New Delhi on February 28, 2001.
Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha holds a suitcase containing his budget proposal while leaving the Finance ministry building in New Delhi on February 28, 2002. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha, (C, front row) puts the finishing touches on the budget at his office surrounded by his staff in New Delhi on February 27, 2002. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Finance Minister Jaswant Singh holds up the Interim General Budget to be presented to parliament in New Delhi, February 3, 2004. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore
Finance Minister Jaswant Singh arrives at parliament in New Delhi to present the Interim General Budget, February 3, 2004. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore
Finance Minister Palanippan Chidambaram poses in his office on the eve of the nation's budget in New Delhi, July 7, 2004. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore
Railway Minister Yadav arrives at the parliament house to present the annual Railway budget in New Delhi. REUTERS/B Mathur
Railways Minister Laloo Prasad Yadav lifts his suitcase as he arrives at Parliament to present the Railway budget for 2006-07 in New Delhi February 24, 2006. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore
Finance Minister Palaniappan Chidambaram (C) arrives at the parliament to present the federal budget 2008-09 in New Delhi February 29, 2008. Chidambaram presented the federal budget on Friday, the fifth and final full one of the administration before...more
Finance Minister Palaniappan Chidambaram (C) smiles as he leaves his office to present the federal budget 2008-09 in New Delhi February 29, 2008. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur
Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav (C) arrives at the parliament to unveil the 2009/10 railway budget in New Delhi February 13, 2009. REUTERS/B Mathur
Pranab Mukherjee (C), India's foreign minister and acting finance minister, smiles as he leaves his office to present the 2009/10 interim budget in New Delhi February 16, 2009. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur
Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee (C) smiles as he leaves his office to present the 2009/10 federal budget in New Delhi July 6, 2009. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur
Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee arrives at the parliament to present the 2009/10 federal budget in New Delhi July 6, 2009. REUTERS/B Mathur
Railways Minister Mamata Banerjee (C) arrives at parliament in New Delhi February 24, 2010. Banerjee is presenting the annual budget for the railways in parliament. REUTERS/B Mathur
India's Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee (C) smiles as he leaves his office to present the federal budget 2010/11 in New Delhi February 26, 2010. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur
Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee (C) arrives at the parliament to present the Federal Budget 2010/11 in New Delhi February 26, 2010. REUTERS/B Mathur
Railway Minister Dinesh Trivedi poses after giving the final touches to the rail budget for the railway system in New Delhi March 13, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
