Budget architects over the years

<p>Finance Minister Manmohan Singh goes through his budget speach in his office in New Delhi on the budget eve February 27, 1994. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore </p>

Finance Minister Manmohan Singh goes through his budget speach in his office in New Delhi on the budget eve February 27, 1994. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore

<p>Finance Minister Manmohan Singh arrives at the parliament house in New Delhi March 15 to present India's 1995-96 budget. REUTERS/Sunil Malhotra </p>

Finance Minister Manmohan Singh arrives at the parliament house in New Delhi March 15 to present India's 1995-96 budget. REUTERS/Sunil Malhotra

<p>Indian Finance Minister Manmohan Singh poses for photographers in New Delhi February 27, on the eve of India's stop-gap budget to be presented on February 28, 1996. REUTERS/Sunil Malhotra </p>

Indian Finance Minister Manmohan Singh poses for photographers in New Delhi February 27, on the eve of India's stop-gap budget to be presented on February 28, 1996. REUTERS/Sunil Malhotra

<p>Indian Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha (L) at a meeting with the board of directors of the country's central bank in New Delhi on March 11, 2000. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore </p>

Indian Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha (L) at a meeting with the board of directors of the country's central bank in New Delhi on March 11, 2000. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore

<p>Indian railways Minister Mamata Banerjee greets journalists while arriving to the parliament to present the Railway Budget for fiscal 2001/02 (April-March) in New Delhi on February 26, 2001. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore</p>

Indian railways Minister Mamata Banerjee greets journalists while arriving to the parliament to present the Railway Budget for fiscal 2001/02 (April-March) in New Delhi on February 26, 2001. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore

<p>Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha carries a suitcase containing his budget proposal as he arrives at Parliament in New Delhi on February 28, 2001. </p>

Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha carries a suitcase containing his budget proposal as he arrives at Parliament in New Delhi on February 28, 2001.

<p>Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha holds a suitcase containing his budget proposal while leaving the Finance ministry building in New Delhi on February 28, 2002. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski </p>

Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha holds a suitcase containing his budget proposal while leaving the Finance ministry building in New Delhi on February 28, 2002. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

<p>Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha, (C, front row) puts the finishing touches on the budget at his office surrounded by his staff in New Delhi on February 27, 2002. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski </p>

Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha, (C, front row) puts the finishing touches on the budget at his office surrounded by his staff in New Delhi on February 27, 2002. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

<p>Finance Minister Jaswant Singh holds up the Interim General Budget to be presented to parliament in New Delhi, February 3, 2004. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore</p>

Finance Minister Jaswant Singh holds up the Interim General Budget to be presented to parliament in New Delhi, February 3, 2004. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore

<p>Finance Minister Jaswant Singh arrives at parliament in New Delhi to present the Interim General Budget, February 3, 2004. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore</p>

Finance Minister Jaswant Singh arrives at parliament in New Delhi to present the Interim General Budget, February 3, 2004. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore

<p>Finance Minister Palanippan Chidambaram poses in his office on the eve of the nation's budget in New Delhi, July 7, 2004. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore</p>

Finance Minister Palanippan Chidambaram poses in his office on the eve of the nation's budget in New Delhi, July 7, 2004. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore

<p> Railway Minister Yadav arrives at the parliament house to present the annual Railway budget in New Delhi. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

Railway Minister Yadav arrives at the parliament house to present the annual Railway budget in New Delhi. REUTERS/B Mathur

<p>Railways Minister Laloo Prasad Yadav lifts his suitcase as he arrives at Parliament to present the Railway budget for 2006-07 in New Delhi February 24, 2006. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore</p>

Railways Minister Laloo Prasad Yadav lifts his suitcase as he arrives at Parliament to present the Railway budget for 2006-07 in New Delhi February 24, 2006. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore

<p>Finance Minister Palaniappan Chidambaram (C) arrives at the parliament to present the federal budget 2008-09 in New Delhi February 29, 2008. Chidambaram presented the federal budget on Friday, the fifth and final full one of the administration before elections due by May 2009. REUTERS/B Mathur </p>

Finance Minister Palaniappan Chidambaram (C) arrives at the parliament to present the federal budget 2008-09 in New Delhi February 29, 2008. Chidambaram presented the federal budget on Friday, the fifth and final full one of the administration before...more

<p>Finance Minister Palaniappan Chidambaram (C) smiles as he leaves his office to present the federal budget 2008-09 in New Delhi February 29, 2008. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur </p>

Finance Minister Palaniappan Chidambaram (C) smiles as he leaves his office to present the federal budget 2008-09 in New Delhi February 29, 2008. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur

<p>Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav (C) arrives at the parliament to unveil the 2009/10 railway budget in New Delhi February 13, 2009. REUTERS/B Mathur </p>

Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav (C) arrives at the parliament to unveil the 2009/10 railway budget in New Delhi February 13, 2009. REUTERS/B Mathur

<p>Pranab Mukherjee (C), India's foreign minister and acting finance minister, smiles as he leaves his office to present the 2009/10 interim budget in New Delhi February 16, 2009. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur </p>

Pranab Mukherjee (C), India's foreign minister and acting finance minister, smiles as he leaves his office to present the 2009/10 interim budget in New Delhi February 16, 2009. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur

<p>Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee (C) smiles as he leaves his office to present the 2009/10 federal budget in New Delhi July 6, 2009. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur </p>

Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee (C) smiles as he leaves his office to present the 2009/10 federal budget in New Delhi July 6, 2009. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur

<p>Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee arrives at the parliament to present the 2009/10 federal budget in New Delhi July 6, 2009. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee arrives at the parliament to present the 2009/10 federal budget in New Delhi July 6, 2009. REUTERS/B Mathur

<p>Railways Minister Mamata Banerjee (C) arrives at parliament in New Delhi February 24, 2010. Banerjee is presenting the annual budget for the railways in parliament. REUTERS/B Mathur </p>

Railways Minister Mamata Banerjee (C) arrives at parliament in New Delhi February 24, 2010. Banerjee is presenting the annual budget for the railways in parliament. REUTERS/B Mathur

<p>India's Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee (C) smiles as he leaves his office to present the federal budget 2010/11 in New Delhi February 26, 2010. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur </p>

India's Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee (C) smiles as he leaves his office to present the federal budget 2010/11 in New Delhi February 26, 2010. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur

<p>Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee (C) arrives at the parliament to present the Federal Budget 2010/11 in New Delhi February 26, 2010. REUTERS/B Mathur </p>

Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee (C) arrives at the parliament to present the Federal Budget 2010/11 in New Delhi February 26, 2010. REUTERS/B Mathur

<p>Railway Minister Dinesh Trivedi poses after giving the final touches to the rail budget for the railway system in New Delhi March 13, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

Railway Minister Dinesh Trivedi poses after giving the final touches to the rail budget for the railway system in New Delhi March 13, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur

