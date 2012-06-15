Budget hotel boom
A guest looks at the buffet in a restaurant at the Keys Hotel Nestor in Mumbai May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A member of the housekeeping staff prepares a room at the Keys Hotel Nestor in Mumbai May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Guests eat in a restaurant at the Keys Hotel Nestor in Mumbai May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
An attendant holds a trolley loaded with the luggage of a guest at the reception area of the Tata Group's Indian Hotels Co. Ginger chain in Ahmedabad May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Vasundhra Thapa, 26, a Mathematics teacher, reads a newspaper inside her room as an attendant cleans the bed inside the Tata Group's Indian Hotels Co. Ginger chain in New Delhi May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
Men walk outside the Formule1 hotel at Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A waiter walks inside the cafeteria of the Formule1 hotel at Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A guest works on a laptop inside his room at the Tata Group's Indian Hotels Co. Ginger chain in Ahmedabad May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Vasundhra Thapa, 26, a Mathematics teacher, reads a newspaper as she poses at the reception of the Tata Group's Indian Hotels Co. Ginger chain in New Delhi May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
Vasundhra Thapa, 26, a Mathematics teacher, poses for a picture outside the building of Tata Group's Indian Hotels Co. Ginger chain in New Delhi May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
Vikas (L), 34, a software engineer and his wife Sunita, 29, have lunch in a restaurant of Tata Group's Indian Hotels Co. Ginger chain in New Delhi May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
Vikas (L), 34, a software engineer speaks with his son Garvit (2nd L), as his wife Sunita (2nd R), 29, and daughter Devyanshi watch, at a restaurant of Tata Group's Indian Hotels Co. Ginger chain in New Delhi May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma more
Vikas (R), 34, a software engineer along with his wife Sunita (2nd R), 29, daughter Devyanshi (L) and son Garvit watch television inside the family room of Tata Group's Indian Hotels Co. Ginger chain in New Delhi May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan...more
