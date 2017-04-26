Build your own nuclear bunker
Seiichiro Nishimoto, CEO of Shelter Co., poses wearing a gas mask at a model room for the company's nuclear shelters in the basement of his house in Osaka, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
The house of Seiichiro Nishimoto. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
The entrance of Shelter Co.'s nuclear shelter model room, n the basement of the company's CEO Seiichiro Nishimoto's house in Osaka. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
CEO Seiichiro Nishimoto walks into a basement where the model room is installed. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Emergency foods are seen in the model room. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
CEO Seiichiro Nishimoto poses in front of a blast door at the entrance. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
CEO Seiichiro Nishimoto poses wearing a gas mask. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Radiation-blocking air purifiers in the model room. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A gas mask, a Geiger counter and emergency goods. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
The exit of the nuclear shelter model room. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A blast door at the entrance. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
CEO Seiichiro Nishimoto poses wearing a gas mask. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
CEO Seiichiro Nishimoto demonstrates how to use a radiation-blocking air purifier in case of power outage. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
CEO Seiichiro Nishimoto demonstrates how to use the exit. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Radiation-blocking air purifiers. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
CEO Seiichiro Nishimoto demonstrates how to use a radiation-blocking air purifier in case of power outage. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Next Slideshows
Views from America's National Parks
Spectacular views from America's national parks.
Ivanka Trump on the world stage
The daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump attends the W20 Summit and visits the Holocaust Memorial during a trip to Berlin, Germany.
First lady Melania Trump
A look at Melania Trump's first weeks as first lady, as she celebrates her 47th birthday.
Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped
The aftermath in Afghanistan's Achin district, where a MOAB, or "mother of all bombs" struck an Islamic State position.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.