Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Aug 5, 2014 | 8:55pm IST

Building a windmill

Employees work on a crane above an E-70 wind turbine manufactured by German company Enercon for La Compagnie du Vent during its installation at a wind farm in Meneslies, Picardie region, France July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Employees work on a crane above an E-70 wind turbine manufactured by German company Enercon for La Compagnie du Vent during its installation at a wind farm in Meneslies, Picardie region, France July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, August 05, 2014
Employees work on a crane above an E-70 wind turbine manufactured by German company Enercon for La Compagnie du Vent during its installation at a wind farm in Meneslies, Picardie region, France July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
1 / 20
A worker installed in the nacelle part controls the assembling of the rotor hub of a wind turbine in Meneslies, France July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A worker installed in the nacelle part controls the assembling of the rotor hub of a wind turbine in Meneslies, France July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, August 05, 2014
A worker installed in the nacelle part controls the assembling of the rotor hub of a wind turbine in Meneslies, France July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
2 / 20
An employee works on a tower section of a turbine in Meneslies, France July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

An employee works on a tower section of a turbine in Meneslies, France July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, August 05, 2014
An employee works on a tower section of a turbine in Meneslies, France July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
3 / 20
Employees control the lifting of the rotor hub of a turbine in Meneslies, France July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Employees control the lifting of the rotor hub of a turbine in Meneslies, France July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, August 05, 2014
Employees control the lifting of the rotor hub of a turbine in Meneslies, France July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
4 / 20
Cattle graze in a field near wind turbines in Meneslies, France July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Cattle graze in a field near wind turbines in Meneslies, France July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, August 05, 2014
Cattle graze in a field near wind turbines in Meneslies, France July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
5 / 20
Employees work on a tower section of a turbine in Meneslies, France July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Employees work on a tower section of a turbine in Meneslies, France July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, August 05, 2014
Employees work on a tower section of a turbine in Meneslies, France July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
6 / 20
A worker installed in the nacelle looks at the lifting of the rotor hub of a turbine in Meneslies, France July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A worker installed in the nacelle looks at the lifting of the rotor hub of a turbine in Meneslies, France July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, August 05, 2014
A worker installed in the nacelle looks at the lifting of the rotor hub of a turbine in Meneslies, France July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
7 / 20
Employees work on the nacelle of a turbine in Meneslies, France July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Employees work on the nacelle of a turbine in Meneslies, France July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, August 05, 2014
Employees work on the nacelle of a turbine in Meneslies, France July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
8 / 20
A worker installed in the nacelle looks at the assembling of the rotor hub of a turbine in Meneslies, France July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A worker installed in the nacelle looks at the assembling of the rotor hub of a turbine in Meneslies, France July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, August 05, 2014
A worker installed in the nacelle looks at the assembling of the rotor hub of a turbine in Meneslies, France July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
9 / 20
A crane lifts a tower section of a turbine in Meneslies, France July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A crane lifts a tower section of a turbine in Meneslies, France July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, August 05, 2014
A crane lifts a tower section of a turbine in Meneslies, France July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
10 / 20
Employees work on the rotor hub of a turbine in Meneslies, France July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Employees work on the rotor hub of a turbine in Meneslies, France July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, August 05, 2014
Employees work on the rotor hub of a turbine in Meneslies, France July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
11 / 20
A worker installed in the nacelle controls the assembling of the rotor hub of a turbine in Meneslies, France July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A worker installed in the nacelle controls the assembling of the rotor hub of a turbine in Meneslies, France July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, August 05, 2014
A worker installed in the nacelle controls the assembling of the rotor hub of a turbine in Meneslies, France July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
12 / 20
Employees work on a rotor blade of a turbine in Meneslies, France July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Employees work on a rotor blade of a turbine in Meneslies, France July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, August 05, 2014
Employees work on a rotor blade of a turbine in Meneslies, France July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
13 / 20
Crews assemble the rotor hub to the nacelle of a turbine in Meneslies, France July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Crews assemble the rotor hub to the nacelle of a turbine in Meneslies, France July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, August 05, 2014
Crews assemble the rotor hub to the nacelle of a turbine in Meneslies, France July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
14 / 20
Employees work on the rotor hub of a turbine in Meneslies, France July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Employees work on the rotor hub of a turbine in Meneslies, France July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, August 05, 2014
Employees work on the rotor hub of a turbine in Meneslies, France July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
15 / 20
Employees work on a rotor blade assembling to the hub of a turbine in Meneslies, France July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Employees work on a rotor blade assembling to the hub of a turbine in Meneslies, France July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, August 05, 2014
Employees work on a rotor blade assembling to the hub of a turbine in Meneslies, France July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
16 / 20
An employee works on a tower section of a turbine in Meneslies, France July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

An employee works on a tower section of a turbine in Meneslies, France July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, August 05, 2014
An employee works on a tower section of a turbine in Meneslies, France July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
17 / 20
Employees work on the top of a turbine in Meneslies, France July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Employees work on the top of a turbine in Meneslies, France July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, August 05, 2014
Employees work on the top of a turbine in Meneslies, France July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
18 / 20
An employee looks at the lifting of the rotor hub on the tower part of a turbine in Meneslies, France July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

An employee looks at the lifting of the rotor hub on the tower part of a turbine in Meneslies, France July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, August 05, 2014
An employee looks at the lifting of the rotor hub on the tower part of a turbine in Meneslies, France July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
19 / 20
A views shows a turbine in Meneslies, France July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A views shows a turbine in Meneslies, France July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, August 05, 2014
A views shows a turbine in Meneslies, France July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Sugar warehouse burns

Sugar warehouse burns

Next Slideshows

Sugar warehouse burns

Sugar warehouse burns

Firefighters contain a blaze at a Brazilian sugar facility, slowing down exports from the world's largest producer of sugar.

05 Aug 2014
In the trenches

In the trenches

A French historical society rebuilds World War One trenches on the same spot, at the same scale and with the same tools as back in 1916.

04 Aug 2014
Modi in Nepal

Modi in Nepal

PM Narendra Modi visits Nepal to help speed up negotiations on a power trade pact.

03 Aug 2014
Rubik's Cube Championship

Rubik's Cube Championship

Fans of the classic puzzle toy gather for the National Rubik's Cube Championship in New Jersey.

02 Aug 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures