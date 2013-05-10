Edition:
Pictures | Fri May 10, 2013

Building collapse in Bangladesh

<p>Rescue workers rescue a woman from the rubble of the Rana Plaza building 17 days after the building collapsed in Savar May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Sohel Ahmed</p>

Friday, May 10, 2013

1 / 46
<p>Rescue workers rescue a woman from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, in Savar May 10, 2013. The woman, identified by local media only as Reshma, was rescued on Friday after spending 17 days trapped under the rubble of a Bangladesh factory building that collapsed on April 24, killing more than 1,000 people, police and military officials said. REUTERS/Sanaul Huq</p>

2 / 46
<p>Rescue workers carry a woman from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, in Savar May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Sanaul Huq</p>

3 / 46
<p>Aroti Das (L), 20, a garment worker rescued from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building' sits on a bed at Enam Medical College in Savar, 30 km (19 miles) outside Dhaka May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

4 / 46
<p>Rikta Begum, 25, a garment worker rescued from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building lies on a bed at Enam Medical College in Savar, 30 km (19 miles) outside Dhaka May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

5 / 46
<p>Anna Khatun,16, who was rescued from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, is fed by her mother Hoziron at Enam Medical College in Savar, 30 km (19 miles) outside Dhaka May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

6 / 46
<p>Rescue workers attempt to find survivors from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building in Savar, around 30 km (19 miles) outside Dhaka May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

7 / 46
<p>A woman mourns for her husband, a garment worker who had died in the collapse of the Rana Plaza building, in Savar, around 30 km (19 miles) outside Dhaka May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

8 / 46
<p>A woman holds a picture she waits for news of her relative, a garment worker who is still missing, after the collapse of the Rana Plaza building in Savar, outside Dhaka May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

9 / 46
<p>Rescue workers attempt to find survivors from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building in Savar, around 30 km (19 miles) outside Dhaka May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

10 / 46
<p>Relatives mourn as they look for garment workers, missing after the collapse of the Rana Plaza building in Savar, outside Dhaka May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Khurshed Rinku</p>

11 / 46
<p>People gather in front of mass graves during the burial of unidentified garment workers, who died in the collapse of the Rana Plaza building in Savar, in Dhaka May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

12 / 46
<p>People cover their noses as they gather in front of mass graves during the burial of unidentified garment workers, who died in the collapse of the Rana Plaza building in Savar, in Dhaka May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

13 / 46
<p>Workers carry an unidentified garment worker, who died in the collapse of the Rana Plaza building in Savar, during a mass burial in Dhaka May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

14 / 46
<p>Rescue workers attempt to find survivors from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building in Savar, around 30 km (19 miles) outside Dhaka May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

15 / 46
<p>The hand of a garment worker is seen among the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building in Savar, outside Dhaka April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Sajid Hossain</p>

16 / 46
<p>Members of the police escort Mohammed Sohel Rana (C), owner of Rana Plaza which collapsed last week, after his hearing at the High Court in Dhaka April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

17 / 46
<p>A protester takes shelter in a drain after police charge with batons during a demonstration in Savar, outside Dhaka April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Khurshed Rinku</p>

18 / 46
<p>A woman checks a list for the name of her missing relatives, garment workers, who are missing after the collapse of Rana Plaza building in Savar, 30 km (19 miles) outside Dhaka April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

19 / 46
<p>Women cry as they wait for news of their relative, a garment worker who is still missing, after the collapse of the Rana Plaza building in Savar, outside Dhaka April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

20 / 46
<p>Rescue workers attempt to find survivors from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building in Savar, 30 km (19 miles) outside Dhaka April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Khurshed Rinku</p>

21 / 46
<p>A relative reacts with a picture of a garment worker, who has been missing, during a protest to demand capital punishment for those responsible for the collapse of the Rana Plaza building in Savar, outside Dhaka, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Khurshed Rinku</p>

22 / 46
<p>Relative show pictures of garment workers who are missing, during a protest to demand capital punishment for those responsible for the collapse of the Rana Plaza building, in Savar, outside Dhaka, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

23 / 46
<p>Garment workers try to break the gate of a factory during a protest to demand capital punishment for those responsible for the collapse of the Rana Plaza building in Savar, outside Dhaka, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

24 / 46
<p>Rescue workers rescue a garment worker from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, in Savar, outside Dhaka, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

25 / 46
<p>Rescue workers attempt to rescue garment workers from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, in Savar, outside Dhaka, April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

26 / 46
<p>Rescue workers assist a colleague who was injured in a fire during a rescue operation inside the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, in Savar, outside Dhaka, April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

27 / 46
<p>Rescue workers carry a garment worker rescued from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, in Savar, outside Dhaka, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

28 / 46
<p>Rescue workers attempt to rescue garment workers from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, in Savar, outside Dhaka, April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

29 / 46
<p>Pakhi Khatun, 30, a garment worker rescued from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, lies on a bed at Enam Medical College in Savar, 30 km (19 miles) outside Dhaka, April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

30 / 46
<p>Rescue workers, army personnel, police and members of media run after they heard someone shouting that a building next to Rana Plaza is collapsing during a rescue operation in Savar, outside Dhaka, April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

31 / 46
<p>Rescue workers look for trapped garment workers at the collapsed Rana Plaza building in Savar, outside Dhaka, April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

32 / 46
<p>A rescue worker looks for trapped garment workers inside the collapsed Rana Plaza building in Savar, outside Dhaka, April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

33 / 46
<p>Relatives mourn as they show pictures of garment workers, who are believed to be trapped under the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, in Savar, outside Dhaka, April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

34 / 46
<p>Rescue workers look for trapped garment workers in the collapsed Rana Plaza building in Savar, outside Dhaka, April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

35 / 46
<p>People mourn in front of the remains of their relatives, who died inside the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, in Savar, outside Dhaka, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

36 / 46
<p>People mourn for their relatives, who were working in the Rana Plaza building when it collapsed, outside Dhaka, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

37 / 46
<p>A relative tries to identify a garment worker in a hospital after the Rana Plaza building collapsed in Savar, outside Dhaka, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

38 / 46
<p>A rescue worker tries to enter through a hole in an effort to rescue garment workers who were trapped in the Rana Plaza building which collapsed, in Savar, outside Dhaka, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

39 / 46
<p>The body of a garment worker is seen amongst the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building in Savar, outside Dhaka, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

40 / 46
<p>People rescue garment workers trapped under rubble at the Rana Plaza building after it collapsed, in Savar, outside Dhaka, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

41 / 46
<p>People rescue a garment worker who was trapped under the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building in Savar, outside Dhaka, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

42 / 46
<p>Bodies of garment workers are seen among the rubble in the Rana Plaza building which collapsed, in Savar, outside Dhaka, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

43 / 46
<p>People mourn for their relatives, who are trapped inside the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, in Savar, outside Dhaka, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

44 / 46
<p>People rescue a garment worker who was trapped under the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building in Savar, outside Dhaka, April 24, 2013. EUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

45 / 46
<p>A relative holds a picture of a missing garment worker, who was working in the Rana Plaza building when it collapsed, in Savar, outside Dhaka, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

46 / 46
