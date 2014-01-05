Building collapse in Goa
Rescuers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed building that was under construction in Canacona town in Goa January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF DEATH AND INJURY Rescue workers recover a body from debris at the site of a collapsed building that was under construction in Canacona town in Goa January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rescue workers recover a body from debris at the site of a collapsed building that was under construction in Canacona town in Goa January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A rescue worker carries a stretcher at the site of a collapsed building that was under construction in Canacona town in Goa January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rescuers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed building that was under construction in Canacona town in Goa January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rescuers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed building that was under construction in Canacona town in Goa January 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Policemen carry an injured man who was rescued from the rubble at the site of a collapsed building that was under construction in Canacona town in Goa January 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescuers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed building that was under construction in Canacona town in the western Indian city of Goa January 5, 2014. At least 11 workers were killed and many feared trapped when a half-built apartment...more
Rescuers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed building that was under construction in Canacona town in the western Indian city of Goa January 5, 2014. At least 11 workers were killed and many feared trapped when a half-built apartment block collapsed in the Indian resort state of Goa, police and media said on Sunday, the latest disaster to draw attention to safety standards amid a construction boom. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui (INDIA - Tags: DISASTER BUSINESS CONSTRUCTION)
Rescuers cut an iron beam during their search for survivors at the site of a collapsed building that was under construction in Canacona town in the western Indian city of Goa January 5, 2014. At least 11 workers were killed and many feared trapped when a half-built apartment block collapsed in the Indian resort state of Goa, police and media said on Sunday, the latest disaster to draw attention to safety standards amid a construction boom. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui (INDIA - Tags: DISASTER BUSINESS CONSTRUCTION)
Rescuers cut iron beams as they search for survivors at the site of a collapsed building that was under construction in Canacona town in the western Indian city of Goa January 5, 2014. At least 11 workers were killed and many feared trapped when a half-built apartment block collapsed in the Indian resort state of Goa, police and media said on Sunday, the latest disaster to draw attention to safety standards amid a construction boom. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui (INDIA - Tags: DISASTER BUSINESS CONSTRUCTION)
Rescuers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed building that was under construction in Canacona town in the western Indian city of Goa January 5, 2014. At least 11 workers were killed and many feared trapped when a half-built apartment block collapsed in the Indian resort state of Goa, police and media said on Sunday, the latest disaster to draw attention to safety standards amid a construction boom. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui (INDIA - Tags: DISASTER BUSINESS CONSTRUCTION)
A rescuer looks on as an excavator works at the site of a collapsed building that was under construction in Canacona town in the western Indian city of Goa January 5, 2014. At least 11 workers were killed and many feared trapped when a half-built apartment block collapsed in the Indian resort state of Goa, police and media said on Sunday, the latest disaster to draw attention to safety standards amid a construction boom. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui (INDIA - Tags: DISASTER BUSINESS CONSTRUCTION)
Excavators work at the site of a collapsed building that was under construction in Canacona town in the western Indian city of Goa January 5, 2014. At least 11 workers were killed and many feared trapped when a half-built apartment block collapsed in the Indian resort state of Goa, police and media said on Sunday, the latest disaster to draw attention to safety standards amid a construction boom. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui (INDIA - Tags: DISASTER BUSINESS CONSTRUCTION)
