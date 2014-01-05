Edition:
India
Pictures | Sun Jan 5, 2014 | 9:20pm IST

Building collapse in Goa

Rescuers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed building that was under construction in Canacona town in Goa January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Rescuers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed building that was under construction in Canacona town in Goa January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Sunday, January 05, 2014

Rescuers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed building that was under construction in Canacona town in Goa January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>Rescuers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed building that was under construction in Canacona town in Goa January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Rescuers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed building that was under construction in Canacona town in Goa January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Sunday, January 05, 2014

Rescuers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed building that was under construction in Canacona town in Goa January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>Rescuers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed building that was under construction in Canacona town in Goa January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Rescuers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed building that was under construction in Canacona town in Goa January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Sunday, January 05, 2014

Rescuers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed building that was under construction in Canacona town in Goa January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF DEATH AND INJURY Rescue workers recover a body from debris at the site of a collapsed building that was under construction in Canacona town in Goa January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF DEATH AND INJURY Rescue workers recover a body from debris at the site of a collapsed building that was under construction in Canacona town in Goa January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Sunday, January 05, 2014

ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF DEATH AND INJURY Rescue workers recover a body from debris at the site of a collapsed building that was under construction in Canacona town in Goa January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Rescue workers recover a body from debris at the site of a collapsed building that was under construction in Canacona town in Goa January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Rescue workers recover a body from debris at the site of a collapsed building that was under construction in Canacona town in Goa January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Sunday, January 05, 2014

Rescue workers recover a body from debris at the site of a collapsed building that was under construction in Canacona town in Goa January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A rescue worker carries a stretcher at the site of a collapsed building that was under construction in Canacona town in Goa January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A rescue worker carries a stretcher at the site of a collapsed building that was under construction in Canacona town in Goa January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Sunday, January 05, 2014

A rescue worker carries a stretcher at the site of a collapsed building that was under construction in Canacona town in Goa January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Rescuers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed building that was under construction in Canacona town in Goa January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Rescuers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed building that was under construction in Canacona town in Goa January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Sunday, January 05, 2014

Rescuers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed building that was under construction in Canacona town in Goa January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Rescuers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed building that was under construction in Canacona town in Goa January 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Rescuers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed building that was under construction in Canacona town in Goa January 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Sunday, January 05, 2014

Rescuers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed building that was under construction in Canacona town in Goa January 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Policemen carry an injured man who was rescued from the rubble at the site of a collapsed building that was under construction in Canacona town in Goa January 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Policemen carry an injured man who was rescued from the rubble at the site of a collapsed building that was under construction in Canacona town in Goa January 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Sunday, January 05, 2014

Policemen carry an injured man who was rescued from the rubble at the site of a collapsed building that was under construction in Canacona town in Goa January 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Rescuers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed building that was under construction in Canacona town in the western Indian city of Goa January 5, 2014. At least 11 workers were killed and many feared trapped when a half-built apartment block collapsed in the Indian resort state of Goa, police and media said on Sunday, the latest disaster to draw attention to safety standards amid a construction boom. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui (INDIA - Tags: DISASTER BUSINESS CONSTRUCTION)

Rescuers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed building that was under construction in Canacona town in the western Indian city of Goa January 5, 2014. At least 11 workers were killed and many feared trapped when a half-built apartment...more

Sunday, January 05, 2014

Rescuers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed building that was under construction in Canacona town in the western Indian city of Goa January 5, 2014. At least 11 workers were killed and many feared trapped when a half-built apartment block collapsed in the Indian resort state of Goa, police and media said on Sunday, the latest disaster to draw attention to safety standards amid a construction boom. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui (INDIA - Tags: DISASTER BUSINESS CONSTRUCTION)

Rescuers cut an iron beam during their search for survivors at the site of a collapsed building that was under construction in Canacona town in the western Indian city of Goa January 5, 2014. At least 11 workers were killed and many feared trapped when a half-built apartment block collapsed in the Indian resort state of Goa, police and media said on Sunday, the latest disaster to draw attention to safety standards amid a construction boom. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui (INDIA - Tags: DISASTER BUSINESS CONSTRUCTION)

Rescuers cut an iron beam during their search for survivors at the site of a collapsed building that was under construction in Canacona town in the western Indian city of Goa January 5, 2014. At least 11 workers were killed and many feared trapped...more

Sunday, January 05, 2014

Rescuers cut an iron beam during their search for survivors at the site of a collapsed building that was under construction in Canacona town in the western Indian city of Goa January 5, 2014. At least 11 workers were killed and many feared trapped when a half-built apartment block collapsed in the Indian resort state of Goa, police and media said on Sunday, the latest disaster to draw attention to safety standards amid a construction boom. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui (INDIA - Tags: DISASTER BUSINESS CONSTRUCTION)

Rescuers cut iron beams as they search for survivors at the site of a collapsed building that was under construction in Canacona town in the western Indian city of Goa January 5, 2014. At least 11 workers were killed and many feared trapped when a half-built apartment block collapsed in the Indian resort state of Goa, police and media said on Sunday, the latest disaster to draw attention to safety standards amid a construction boom. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui (INDIA - Tags: DISASTER BUSINESS CONSTRUCTION)

Rescuers cut iron beams as they search for survivors at the site of a collapsed building that was under construction in Canacona town in the western Indian city of Goa January 5, 2014. At least 11 workers were killed and many feared trapped when a...more

Sunday, January 05, 2014

Rescuers cut iron beams as they search for survivors at the site of a collapsed building that was under construction in Canacona town in the western Indian city of Goa January 5, 2014. At least 11 workers were killed and many feared trapped when a half-built apartment block collapsed in the Indian resort state of Goa, police and media said on Sunday, the latest disaster to draw attention to safety standards amid a construction boom. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui (INDIA - Tags: DISASTER BUSINESS CONSTRUCTION)

Rescuers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed building that was under construction in Canacona town in the western Indian city of Goa January 5, 2014. At least 11 workers were killed and many feared trapped when a half-built apartment block collapsed in the Indian resort state of Goa, police and media said on Sunday, the latest disaster to draw attention to safety standards amid a construction boom. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui (INDIA - Tags: DISASTER BUSINESS CONSTRUCTION)

Rescuers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed building that was under construction in Canacona town in the western Indian city of Goa January 5, 2014. At least 11 workers were killed and many feared trapped when a half-built apartment...more

Sunday, January 05, 2014

Rescuers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed building that was under construction in Canacona town in the western Indian city of Goa January 5, 2014. At least 11 workers were killed and many feared trapped when a half-built apartment block collapsed in the Indian resort state of Goa, police and media said on Sunday, the latest disaster to draw attention to safety standards amid a construction boom. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui (INDIA - Tags: DISASTER BUSINESS CONSTRUCTION)

A rescuer looks on as an excavator works at the site of a collapsed building that was under construction in Canacona town in the western Indian city of Goa January 5, 2014. At least 11 workers were killed and many feared trapped when a half-built apartment block collapsed in the Indian resort state of Goa, police and media said on Sunday, the latest disaster to draw attention to safety standards amid a construction boom. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui (INDIA - Tags: DISASTER BUSINESS CONSTRUCTION)

A rescuer looks on as an excavator works at the site of a collapsed building that was under construction in Canacona town in the western Indian city of Goa January 5, 2014. At least 11 workers were killed and many feared trapped when a half-built...more

Sunday, January 05, 2014

A rescuer looks on as an excavator works at the site of a collapsed building that was under construction in Canacona town in the western Indian city of Goa January 5, 2014. At least 11 workers were killed and many feared trapped when a half-built apartment block collapsed in the Indian resort state of Goa, police and media said on Sunday, the latest disaster to draw attention to safety standards amid a construction boom. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui (INDIA - Tags: DISASTER BUSINESS CONSTRUCTION)

Excavators work at the site of a collapsed building that was under construction in Canacona town in the western Indian city of Goa January 5, 2014. At least 11 workers were killed and many feared trapped when a half-built apartment block collapsed in the Indian resort state of Goa, police and media said on Sunday, the latest disaster to draw attention to safety standards amid a construction boom. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui (INDIA - Tags: DISASTER BUSINESS CONSTRUCTION)

Excavators work at the site of a collapsed building that was under construction in Canacona town in the western Indian city of Goa January 5, 2014. At least 11 workers were killed and many feared trapped when a half-built apartment block collapsed in...more

Sunday, January 05, 2014

Excavators work at the site of a collapsed building that was under construction in Canacona town in the western Indian city of Goa January 5, 2014. At least 11 workers were killed and many feared trapped when a half-built apartment block collapsed in the Indian resort state of Goa, police and media said on Sunday, the latest disaster to draw attention to safety standards amid a construction boom. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui (INDIA - Tags: DISASTER BUSINESS CONSTRUCTION)

