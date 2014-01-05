Building collapse in Goa

Rescuers cut an iron beam during their search for survivors at the site of a collapsed building that was under construction in Canacona town in the western Indian city of Goa January 5, 2014. At least 11 workers were killed and many feared trapped when a half-built apartment block collapsed in the Indian resort state of Goa, police and media said on Sunday, the latest disaster to draw attention to safety standards amid a construction boom. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui (INDIA - Tags: DISASTER BUSINESS CONSTRUCTION)