Building collapse in Kenya
Unrecovered household items are seen trapped in the rubble of a six-storey building that collapsed last Friday after days of heavy rain in Huruma neighborhood of Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Rescuers evacuate a woman from the rubble of a six-storey building that collapsed after days of heavy rain, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Volunteers evacuate a child rescued from the rubble of a six-storey building that collapsed after days of heavy rain, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescue workers carry the dead body of a man from the rubble of a six-storey building that collapsed after days of heavy rain, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Rescue workers search for residents feared trapped in the rubble of a six-storey building that collapsed after days of heavy rain in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Kenya Red Cross rescuers evacuate a woman from the rubble of a six-storey building that collapsed after days of heavy rain, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A general view shows rescue workers searching for residents feared trapped in the rubble of a six-storey building that collapsed after days of heavy rain, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Gregory Olando
A general view shows rescue workers searching for residents feared trapped in the rubble of a six-storey building that collapsed after days of heavy rain in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A woman reacts as rescue workers search for residents feared trapped in the rubble of a six-storey building that collapsed after days of heavy rain, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Stringer
Kenya Red Cross paramedics attend to a 18-month-old girl rescued from the rubble of a six-storey building that collapsed after days of heavy rain, in Nairobi. Bonny Odhiambo/Kenya Red Cross
A general view shows rescue workers searching for residents feared trapped in the rubble of a six-storey building that collapsed after days of heavy rain, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescue workers search for residents feared trapped in the rubble of a six-storey building that collapsed after days of heavy rain, in Nairobi, Kenya April 30, 2016. REUTERS/Harman Kariuki FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES
Kenyan entrepreneurs Samuel Kamau Karanja (R) and his brother Henry Muiruri Karanja (L), suspected owners of a six-storey building that collapsed hide their faces as they sit in the dock at the Chief Magistrates Court in Milimani, Nairobi....more
Kenya Red Cross workers remove the dead body of a man from the rubble of a six-storey building that collapsed last Friday after days of heavy rain, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Rescue workers search for residents feared trapped in the rubble of a six-storey building that collapsed after days of heavy rain, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Harman Kariuki
Ralson Saisi Wasike, father to Dealeryn Saisi Wasike, a baby girl rescued from the rubble of a six-storey building that collapsed after days of heavy rain, sings in joy inside a Kenya Red Cross van after addressing a news conference in Nairobi....more
Residents look on from their balcony as rescuers attempt to evacuate a woman from the rubble of a six-storey building that collapsed after days of heavy rain, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A man jumps from a building in the Huruma neighbourhood during the search for residents feared trapped in the rubble of a six-storey building that collapsed after days of heavy rain in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A man looks at a policeman as he carries his suitcase to leave the Huruma neighbourhood after a six-storey building collapse after days of heavy rain in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Rescue workers carry the dead body of a man from the rubble of a six-storey building that collapsed last Friday after days of heavy rain, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Paramedics evacuate a man rescued from the rubble of a six-storey building that collapsed after days of heavy rain, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Stringer
A man carries his belongings on a hand cart as he leaves the Huruma neighbourhood during the search for residents feared trapped in the rubble of a six-storey building that collapsed after days of heavy rain in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Kenyan entrepreneurs Samuel Kamau Karanja (R) and his brother Henry Muiruri Karanja (L), suspected owners of a six-storey building that collapsed after days of heavy rains in Huruma neighbourhood stand handcuffed in the dock at the Chief Magistrates...more
Children walk near rescue operations of residents feared trapped in the rubble of a six-storey building that collapsed after days of heavy rain, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Harman Kariuki
A general view shows rescue workers searching for residents feared trapped in the rubble of a six-storey building that collapsed after days of heavy rain in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
