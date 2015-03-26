Edition:
Building collapse in New York

Flames rise from a building fire in the East Village neighborhood of New York City on March 26, 2015. A residential apartment building collapsed and was engulfed in flames on Thursday in New York City's East Village neighborhood, critically injuring at least one person, authorities said. REUTERS/Ben Hider

New York City Fire Department firefighters battle fire at the site of a residential apartment building in New York City's East Village neighborhood March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar TPX

An NYPD officer shouts towards residents while clearing the site of a building fire in the East Village neighborhood of New York City on March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Hider

New York City Fire Department firefighters and police stand by as firefighters fight a fire at a residential apartment building in New York City, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

New York City Fire Department firefighters battle fire at a residential apartment building in New York City's East Village neighborhood, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

New York City Fire Department firefighters walk on 2nd Avenue towards the site of where a residential apartment was engulfed in flames in New York, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

