Building collapse in New York
Flames rise from a building fire in the East Village neighborhood of New York City on March 26, 2015. A residential apartment building collapsed and was engulfed in flames on Thursday in New York City's East Village neighborhood, critically injuring...more
New York City Fire Department firefighters battle fire at the site of a residential apartment building in New York City's East Village neighborhood March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar TPX
An NYPD officer shouts towards residents while clearing the site of a building fire in the East Village neighborhood of New York City on March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Hider
New York City Fire Department firefighters and police stand by as firefighters fight a fire at a residential apartment building in New York City, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
New York City Fire Department firefighters battle fire at a residential apartment building in New York City's East Village neighborhood, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
New York City Fire Department firefighters walk on 2nd Avenue towards the site of where a residential apartment was engulfed in flames in New York, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
